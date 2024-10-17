Looking for fun events? Top 5 things to do around Tallahassee this weekend

Cool, clear skies, the hunter's supermoon, and a dazzling comet add to the magic of October.

It's the perfect time for an outdoor concert and JJ Grey brings his lyrical charms to the Adderley Amphitheater for a show Saturday that mines his Southern roots and dips into his new album, "Olustee."

As the days grow shorter, the season of pumpkins and festivals kicks into high gear with a taste of culture, from stone crabs and fried mullet to an exotic gong orchestra.

Prolific songwriter Matt Farley (25,000 and counting) lands at The Sound Bar on Saturday.

Florida State is in Durham, North Carolina, for a Friday night football game against Duke at 7 p.m. FAMU is at Jackson State for a 3:30 p.m. Saturday game.

Here's a roundup of entertaining events planned around Tallahassee, culled from emails, the Council on Culture & Arts online listings and elsewhere.

Concert: Guest conductor No. 2 leads Tallahassee Symphony with 'Dancing and Dynamite!'

1. JJ Grey & Mofro shines at Adderley

With the new album "Olustee," JJ Grey has pushed the boundaries of his own creative musical, lyrical and vocal talents, delivering an album destined to become a classic. Listen for yourself when JJ Grey & Mofro brings the Olustee Tour to Adderley Amphitheater at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19. Tickets are $45-$78. Visit theadderleyamphitheater.com.

Many of the songs are steeped in the mythical Southern stories of his ancestral Florida home and filled with people from JJ’s life. The songs reflect the sights and sounds of the region as told through the eyes of a poet and sung with soul. The album’s 10 songs range from the introspective opener "The Sea" to the raucous, celebratory first radio single, "Wonderland."

“The best songs I’ve ever written, I never wrote. They wrote themselves," Grays says in a press release about the new album, his first in 9 years. "The best show I ever played, played itself and had little to do with me or talent. To me, those things come from the power of an honest moment, and I guess I’m trying to live in that power and not force life to cough up what I want.”

Southern rockers Billy Allen + The Pollies’ open the show. The band is a hybrid of four piece rock outfit The Pollies and fellow Alabamian, and frontman, Billy Allen.

2. Crack into the 28th Stone Crab Festival

Riverside Cafe holds its 28th Annual Stone Crab Festival featuring live music, delicious stone crab claws, arts and crafts, refreshments, a local Jeep Meet, a bounce house, and activities for kids from 10 a.m.-p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at 69 Riverside Drive in St. Marks. Proceeds benefit the Coast Charter School in St. Marks. Live Music by "Double Take" & "Driving Blind" and plenty of those sweet, succulent, stone crab claws.

3. Jazz magic at Moon Over Maclay

A nearly full moon rises over Lake Hall as The Friends of Maclay Gardens presents the 13th Annual Moon Over Maclay jazz concert at Alfred B. Maclay Gardens State Park, from 6-9 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20. The gate opens at 5 p.m. Opening will be Robin Connell Jazz Trio, followed by headliner Kami Hayes & Band. Bring a blanket, lawn chairs, picnic supper, and beverages of your choice. Choose a place on the lawn in front of the Maclay house. Tickets: $30 donation for adults and $20 for students with ID. Tickets are $25 for members of the Friends of Maclay Gardens. Visit friendsofmaclaygardens.org

Singer-songwriter Hayes brings her soulful vocals with a sound influenced by jazz, gospel, rock, soul, and R&B. She has toured internationally on the Carnival Cruise Line and played numerous festivals. Kami’s band will feature Michael Bakan on drums, Will Fulkerson on piano, Brian Hall on bass and Longineu Parsons on trumpet.

4. FSU Theatre gets musical with 'Once Upon a Mattress'

Florida State University’s School of Theatre presents a family-friendly, Tony Award-winning tale as its first show in the 2024-2025 season with "Once Upon a Mattress," running Friday, Oct. 18, through Sunday, Oct. 27, at the Richard G. Fallon Theatre, 530 W. Call St. Showtimes are 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $30-$10. Visit tickets.theatre.fsu.edu.

Set in a kingdom ruled by a queen with a penchant for the absurd, the musical follows the endearing Princess Winnifred on her journey to find true love. “‘Once Upon a Mattress’ is one of the most beloved Golden Age musicals of all time and for good reason,” said Christine Hansen, show director. “It is a farce in musical form, piled high with physical humor, silliness and love.”

5. Bang a gong in Monticello

The Nakatani Gong Orchestra, a large ensemble touring contemporary sound art project arrives for a concert at Monticello Opera House, 185 W. Washington St., Monticello, on Friday, Oct. 18. The orchestra trains local musicians in Nakatani's techniques for playing his adapted bowed gong, and he conducts them in a performance of his original composition. Lobby opens at 7 p.m. Concert begins at 8 p.m. Tickets are $28 and may be purchased via monticellooperahouse.org. A full cash or credit bar will be available, featuring premium, beer, wine and cocktails.

Nakatani's distinctive music is supported by an array of drums, cymbals, and singing bowls. In consort with his hand-carved Kobo Bows, he has spent decades refining and developing his sound as an arrangement of formations of vibrations, incorporated in shimmering layers of silence and texture.

Bonus event: Jazz, MulletFest! and more at Blue Tavern

Greg Brown rings in happy hour with country, bluegrass and folk at 5 p.m. Friday at Blue Tavern, 1206 N. Monroe St. That's followed by a double header with Darryl & Brian's Astral Voyage at 7 p.m. Darryl Tookes and Brian Hall take a journey through space and time with tunes from the American songbook and beyond. At 9 p.m. Joe Klein Quartet kicks in with Klein on saxophone and Nygel Anderson on drums and Aaron Hernandez on bass. $10 cover.

Come early for 3rd Saturday Irish Session at 4 p.m. and work up an appetite for fresh fried fish at Blue Tavern with MulletFest! Grant Peeples can throw a mullet net and mullet season has arrived. Partake in one of our region's best loved delicacies, and enjoy some live music while you're at it. Grant will personally fry all the mullet he catches and serve it up in the courtyard. Music from 7-close, fresh fried mullet served at 7 p.m. Included in the $25 ticket price ($30 day of) will be fried mullet, cheese grits and tavern-made coleslaw and iced tea. Music by Corey Hall Trio, Grant Peeples and more! Tickets available at Blue Tavern and at grant-peeples.ticketleap.com.

Bonus event: Find Joy at Opening Nights

Jazz singer Samara Joy serenades Lee Hall Auditorium at FAMU at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20, as part of Florida State's Opening Nights. Tickets are $65-$50. Visit openingnights.fsu.edu. With her Grammy Award-winning Verve Records debut, “Linger Awhile,” 24-year-old Bronx native Samara Joy has positioned herself to join the likes of Sarah, Ella, and Billie as the next mononymous jazz singing sensation recorded by the venerable label.

Bonus event: New life for House of Music Tallahassee

HoM carries on. The South Monroe Street music venue has had some rough times but is back on track and celebrating all weekend with karaoke on Friday and music on Saturday by JC & The Backscratchers featuring Frank Jones and special musical guest David Paul Zimmer. Sunday at 5 p.m. brings music by singer/songwriter and recording artist Maurice Mangum with special guests, country recording artist Keal Franklin and musical prodigy Chase Christian-David. After closing their doors and saying goodbye in July, they got an 11th hour reprieve to keep the doors open. They are celebrating with live music and karaoke while raising funds to help us climb back to full speed again. $25 suggested donation.

Bonus event: Shakespeare Night Live

The Southern Shakespeare Company combines late night sketch comedy with bardic inspiration at The Moon, 1105 E. Lafayette St., with its third annual dinner theater event, “SNL: Shakespeare Night Live.” For two 7 p.m. performances on Wednesday, Oct. 23, and Thursday, Oct. 24, a talented cast of local comedians will present an original Shakespearean send-up in the style of Saturday Night Live, including an opening monologue by celebrity guest host author and attorney Sean Pittman plus live music by the brassy Pharaohs of Funk. Dinner tickets are $65, with proceeds supporting Southern Shakespeare Company’s 10th anniversary season, including the free 2025 Shakespeare in the Park festival running May 8-11. Visit southernshakes.org .

OTHER EVENTS

Big Bend Cares Tallahassee AIDS Walk: 34th Annual AIDS Walk with partner organizations Neighborhood Medical Center and Bond Community Health Center. 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, at the Southwood Nature Trail. It should be great weather for the rescheduled walk to raise awareness for the fight against HIV/AIDS. On-site registration will be available. Visit bigbendcares.org.

Big Bend Sierra Club: October program, "River Obscura: Secrets of a Blackwater River" won the Tallahassee Film Festival 2024 Audience Award for best Local/Regional Film, 6:30-8 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 22, The Sound Bar, 1105 W. Tharpe St. This 55-minute film explores a blackwater river in Florida’s eastern Panhandle known as the Sopchoppy River. Producer Sammy Tedder, a musician, composer, cinematographer and naturalist, reveals this blackwater river from a perspective mostly unseen.

Blue Tavern: Tuesday, Oct. 22, 5-7 p.m. happy hour with Shape Note Singing, followed at 8 p.m. by Bluesday Tuesday with Jon Copps. Wednesday, Oct. 23, 5-7 p.m. happy hour with Rachel's Reading Room, followed at 8 p.m. by Open Mic Night. Thursday, Oct. 24, 5-7 p.m. happy hour with John R. Butler, followed at 8 p.m. by blues artist John Shain of North Carolina. $10 cover. 1206 N. Monroe St.

Carrabelle History Museum: “Shells & Shards,” a special exhibit showcasing the rich prehistoric history of Carrabelle through intricate Native American pottery shards and shells. On display through Oct. 27, the exhibit highlights artifacts from the Apalachee tribes, who lived along the shores of St. George Sound over 2,000 years ago. Visitors will explore pottery from the Woodland period, shells used as tools and jewelry and learn about the craftsmanship of these ancient items. The museum at 106 Avenue B, Carrabelle, is open Wednesday through Sunday, and admission is free. Visit carrabellehistorymuseum.org.

For Cats' Sake: Kitties are having their night with the annual For Cats' Sake fundraiser. The event to benefit Feline Advocates of Leon County will be held from 4-7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at the Tallahassee Elk's Lodge, 276 Magnolia Drive. Tickets are $25 per person, $40 per couple.

Great Oaks Pub in Southwood: Red Hills Band is coming to Southwood from 6:30-9:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18. Red Hills plays old style blues and southern rock, and has been active since 2015. The band is composed of Jim Sumrall on drums, Rick Rucker on guitar and vocals, Dale Cook on harmonica and vocals, Chip Mikell on bass and vocals, and Ken Frett on keyboards. Full bar and restaurant with no cover. Call 850-942-4653 for reservations.

The Sound Bar: The weekend lineup at The Sound Bar, 1105 W. Tharpe St., starts with Matt Farley, a comedy songwriter and filmmaker who was recently featured in The New York Times . He has performed on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and now he is bringing his funny lyrics to The Sound Bar stage at 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18. Learn more at moternmedia.com . The prolific Farley has written 25,000 songs, including his Name Poop Song series on TikTok. $5 Cover. Raisin' Cane plays from 7-10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19. $5 cover.

Tallahassee Symphony Orchestra : Guest conductor Daniel Black will present “Dancing and Dynamite!” on Friday, Oct. 18 at Ruby Diamond Concert Hall. Joining him is rising star pianist Natasha Paremski. Black will share his dynamic program with the Tallahassee audience through living composer Jessie Montgomery’s Coincident Dances; Rachmaninoff’s rapturous third piano concerto, and Beethoven’s dynamic Symphony No. 7. Tickets are $35-$64 per ticket. Visit tallahasseesymphony.org .

Have an event coming up? Email details to limelight@tallahassee.com.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Looking for fun events? Top 5 things to do around Tallahassee this weekend