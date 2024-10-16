Here's how FSU women's basketball plans to get over the hump in NCAA tournament

Speed will be the focus for Florida State women's basketball, and head coach Brooke Wyckoff hopes it will be the reason the Seminoles will get over the hump during the 2024-25 season.

FSU has made it to the NCAA tournament every year since the 2011-12 season, the last three years under Wyckoff's management. However, the Seminoles have yet to make it out of the first round of the big dance in that stretch.

The Seminoles lost to Alabama in last year's tournament, ending their season with a 23-11 record. The expectations are higher than ever, but this year's approach is to play fast and emphasize defense.

"We're really trying to match our tempo on the offensive end," Wyckoff said.

"We want to be one of the fastest teams in the country offensively, so we're matching that defensively just in terms of dictating, picking up the pressure, and really trying to be a little bit more active defensively."

Wyckoff's scheme still involves press coverage and is played at a fast pace. She wants the effort on defense to be at the same level as the offense, which averaged 78.5 points a game last year.

"It's a gradual process," Wyckoff said.

"It's been a journey to really figure out and to look around the basketball world at other teams who play like us offensively because that has been the strength of our identity. It's how fast we play.

"Really, what we have found and what we're going to do this year is increase our intensity on the defensive end."

FSU women's basketball's new additions offer depth and size

The Seminoles return eight players from last season, including their All-ACC duo Ta'Niya Latson and MaKayla Timpson. Wyckoff also brought in four new players from the transfer portal.

Sydney Bowles, Moreila Chavez, Raiane Dias Dos Santos and Malea Williams are the new additions to FSU's roster. Wyckoff believes they can be key contributors in her rotation.

"I'm really happy that we have the four here," Wyckoff said. "We brought them in intentionally to add size and some three-point shooting ability, so we're seeing that."

Each addition transfer provides depth for the Seminoles and brings size and versatility to the table.

"We have a couple of players that can play one through four, so I mean that brings in a new dynamic," Latson said. "We're longer this year. Everybody can go get a bucket, so I feel like you guys are going to be able to see that this year."

Bowles and Williams come from different Division-1 programs. Bowles transferred from Texas A&M. During her time, she made the SEC All-Freshman team in her first year as an Aggie.

A year later, she became the Aggies leader in scoring (264) and three-pointers (52), averaging 29.4 minutes a game.

“She's been showing us great things in practice," Timpson said.

"Ever since she came in the summertime, she's been showing us what she's capable of. She also likes doing more than what she wasn't able to do at her old school, showcasing her talent on defense and on offense. It's been very good to see her, and I'm excited for her.”

Williams is a fifth-year senior who started her last three years at Cincinnati. The Georgetown, Kentucky native is a three-point threat. Last season, she had a 36.8 three-point percentage as a Bearcat.

Chavez is a JUCO product out of Eastern Arizona College. Hailing from Mexico, Chavez averaged 11.8 points per game, 5.5 rebounds, 1.4 assists, and 41.2 percent from 3-point range.

Santos is from Brazil and also came from the JUCO. Before signing with FSU, she played 33 games at Gulf Coast State, averaging 11.8 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 3.2 assists. She shot 36.3 percent from the 3-point range last season.

What's next for FSU women's basketball

FSU's season will begin with two home exhibition matchups against Tampa on Wednesday, Oct. 23, and West Florida the following week. Both games will tip off at 6 p.m.

The Seminoles will open the season against North Florida on a Monday, Nov. 4 at 11 a.m. at the Tucker Center. The following Thursday, they are on the road to face Illinois with tipoff TBA.

