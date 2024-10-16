Open in App
    • Tallahassee Democrat

    Ukrainian musicians say 'thank you' to America with concert in Tallahassee

    By Marina Brown,

    2 days ago

    There are many ways to say “thank you.” Music is one of them. But perhaps coming nearly 6,000 miles to deliver such musical gratitude is a thing apart.

    Last week, the Ukrainian Cultural Forces organization did just that. Beginning an American tour that over the next 64 days will take them from the East Coast to the West, the group of seven musicians, each of whom is on active duty with the Ukrainian military, will offer up their gifts of thanks with music and song.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bsHqR_0w8nRbif00

    “We are here to show our gratitude to America for all of the support offered to us by your country,” says the group’s spokesman, Cpl. Valery Shyrokov.

    The members played at the VFW Hall in Tallahassee on Oct. 9 and at Civic Brewery in Sopchoppy on Oct. 10. THe group had to adjust their tour venue due to hurricane concerns. They will next head in two vans to Orlando.

    "Little did I know that these folks were among the most talented men and women in the world in classical music and opera," said Frank Roycraft, Commander, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3308, after the concert. "Tonight, they played at our post, and everyone was amazed at their skills. Several members of the audience were emotionally moved to tears by the beauty of the music."

    With a violinist, a guitarist, pianist, an opera singer, a bandura (66 stringed instrument) player, and a vocalist called the “father of Ukrainian country music,” the Cultural Forces group will not only perform on this American tour of thanksgiving, but when they return to Ukraine on Nov. 20, will continue to perform for their own troops in the field.

    “There are actually eight mobile teams like ours which perform on the front lines for our soldiers,” Shyrokov said. “They have played 4,500 concerts since the war began.”

    But there is more than the music as the group takes the stage.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ojzgR_0w8nRbif00

    “We want to interact with Americans,” says Shyrokov in perfect English. “We want you to know who we are and why we do what we do.”

    He says the group wishes to share their personal stories and to respond to questions to deepen the relationship they feel toward Americans who have supported the war effort for the last nearly three years. “This is not a fundraiser,” he adds. “It is a sincere “thank you.”

    The musicians — now soldiers — were a varied band in their lives before the war.

    From a 19-year-old instrumentalist, a practicing psychologist, and in Shyrokov’s case, with the U.N. working in Somalia, their lives were interrupted when they all volunteered to fight for their country — the psychologist is in the Infantry; Shyrokov is a gunner in a motor squad. The violinist, a dark-haired woman who wears her military fatigues lost an eye in battle. The opera singer has lost a leg.

    When asked what it is like being here in the U.S. even as the war continues, Shyrokov says that though they don’t hear the air raid sirens or the drones, don’t experience the shelling, the war is always there “in the backs of our minds.” “Our loved ones, they are suffering. It is hard to relax.”

    Nevertheless, more Ukrainian Cultural Forces will be back in the spring touring the northeast and Midwest, adding to the nearly 15,000 Americans who have so far heard the soulful strains of a beloved land.

    Marina Brown can be contacted at mcdb100@comcast.net .

    This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Ukrainian musicians say 'thank you' to America with concert in Tallahassee

