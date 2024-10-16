High schoolers looking to explore career pathways? Worlds of Work could help

North Florida high school students will once again get a chance to discover career pathways in the interactive Worlds of Work (WOW) expo now in its second year.

"It's not just realizing what the jobs are, but knowing that they are available right here in Tallahassee," said Corrie Melton, vice president of membership and talent development at the Tallahassee Chamber of Commerce.

The event will introduce over 3,000 high school students from Leon, Gadsden, Jefferson, Franklin and Wakulla counties to over 120 employers from across the Big Bend representing a multitude of industries. The career expo is presented with interactive exhibits, allowing students to get a realistic look at the career possibilities.

Last year, the North Florida Worlds of Work expo was introduced after members of the Tallahassee Chamber of Commerce, the Leon County School Board, and the Tallahassee-Leon County Office of Economic Vitality visited a WOW operation in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

Melton said even though there's no hard data measuring the success of the event, she's heard plenty of stories.

"We had a parent whose son went through WOW and didn't really have an idea of what he wanted to do, and he fell in love with the diesel mechanic program. Well now, he's dual enrolled at Lively and Leon High," she said.

Melton said she previously learned of a hopeful Harvard study which found that 69% of 26-year-olds live in the community they were raised, and 80% live within 100 miles of their native communities, further reinforcing the significance of the event on the local community.

"Even the students that leave here and go off to college, they eventually come back when it's time to settle down. So, let's build these relationships so when they do come back, they can lean on them," Melton said.

Darryl Jones, a Leon County School Board member and deputy director of the Tallahassee-Leon County Office of Economic Vitality, visited the Tuscaloosa event. He said bringing the model back to Tallahassee ensured that the future workforce can be prepared to support the local community.

"The beauty of the North Florida Worlds of Work is that it is based on what we know are the targeted industries of which the greatest opportunity for job creation is found," Jones said. "And to be able to identify businesses in our community who are willing to make an intentional investment in workforce prep with our high-school students is a long-term goal and shows the prioritization of keeping talent at home."

The industries or "worlds," represented include construction, education, energy, engineering, healthcare, transportation, public safety, technology and more. Melton said the goal is for students to explore the possibilities so they can find an option that sticks with them, but also so they can understand the process of starting in a career.

"The whole point is to expose them to worlds they've never really even considered or know what kind of jobs would be in that world or industry," Melton said. "When they leave, they've got different ideas, and they know the employers and they know about salaries and education requirements they might or might not have."

If you go

∎ On Thursday, Oct. 24 and Friday, Oct. 25, the career fair will host ninth grade students from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., then from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. the event will be open to the public for WOW Varsity, a time for 10th to 12th grade students to explore.

∎ The event is held Tallahassee State College, 444 Appleyard Drive, and at Lively Technical College, 500 Appleyard Drive.

∎ Students at WOW Varsity must be accompanied by a parent, guardian or adult mentor and registration is encouraged at northfloridaworldsofwork.com . Attendees can enter to win door prizes, and high-school seniors will be entered into drawings for college scholarships.

Alaijah Brown covers children & families for the Tallahassee Democrat. She can be reached at ABrown1@gannett.com . Follow her on Twitter/X: @AlaijahBrown3 .

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: High schoolers looking to explore career pathways? Worlds of Work could help