Daryl Parks, Corey Simon spar in only candidate forum for Florida Senate District 3

In the race for Florida Senate District 3, GOP incumbent Corey Simon and civil rights attorney and Democratic challenger Daryl Parks, both of Tallahassee, brought their “A” games to a Capital Tiger Bay Club candidate forum on Tuesday.

In their only public one-on-one forum, the two traded barbs over abortion rights and the attack ads they are running against each other. They sparred over a growing property insurance crisis, and argued whether education funding is up or down.

As much as their answers drew a difference between the two, the forum generally revealed that Parks supports Democratic priorities and Simon backs Republican ones.

The debate began, however, with little evidence of the animosity one would suspect when two candidates engage in a multimillion-dollar, multimedia vituperative campaign against each other.

And yet it ended with them sporting huge smiles and hugging each other.

But in between, Parks and Simon offered clear differences of opinions for the voters of the 13-county district, including both candidates support of their respective party’s nominee for president.

Here are three takeaways, with the responses lightly edited. Politico Florida’s Gary Fineout was the moderator.

How will you vote on Amendment 4 ( Amendment to Limit Government Interference with Abortion )?

Simon: The problem with Amendment 4 is it goes too far. It goes too far in gutting consent from our families. It goes too far when we talk about the possibility of using taxpayer dollars for abortion. ... I want to protect the child. I want to protect the family, and I want to make sure that the mother and father of that child that may get pregnant, make sure that they know what's going on. You can't operate in the dark. This bill just goes too far.

Parks: I have two beautiful daughters, and my vision for my daughters is that they have the right to choose and make better decisions with their doctor. And I strongly believe that and am fighting for their future. That when they are able to get doctors, that those conversations are private and intimate, and they can make whatever decision they want to make.

What should be done to strengthen the private property insurance market?

Simon: We've got a reinsurance issue that we need to solve. This is the insurance that our insurance companies have to purchase. And when we look at our reinsurance market, and we look at our Cat Fund (the $17 billion catastrophe fund for emergencies) and we're saying, ‘maybe we should use some of that money in the cat fund.' Sen. (Nick) Diceglie (R-St. Petersburg) ran a bill last year, and it didn't get across the finish line. I'm for bringing that bill back to make sure that we can (bolster) our reinsurance market, so that we can get more coverage, more companies to come in here and start writing additional policies for families.

Parks: Republicans have controlled the Legislature for 25 years and they created this problem. ... You can tell from his response he’s about corporate giveaways – he wants to give them your money. We need laws that protect the consumer. ... 56% of insurance claims filed after Hurricane Ian are unpaid. That’s an issue. You have to speak to those numbers as a state senator.

Would you support repeal of the school voucher program in its entirety, or would you preserve vouchers, at least for some groups, such as low-income families?

Parks spoke against vouchers, calling them “corporate giveaways,” that have cost public schools tens of millions of dollars. Simon supports vouchers and says Parks’ numbers “don’t add up.” The two then vigorously tossed enrollment and school finance numbers back and forth at each other to support their positions.

When the debate ended, Simon was asked by a reporter about what appeared to be more than a courtesy hug, in light of the heated exchange over the past hour, and the personal attacks and accusations leveled by both campaigns.

“This is a competition,” said Simon, who played on NCAA National Championship and Super Bowl teams. “It's not personal. Daryl and I have known each other a long time.”

Tiger Bay members 'straw poll' results

Question : Who will you be voting for in the State Senate, District 3 race?

∎ Daryl Parks? 60.4% (29 votes)

∎ Sen. Corey Simon? 39.6% (19 votes)

∎ Undecided? 0% (0 votes)

Source: Capital Tiger Bay Club

James Call is a member of the USA TODAY NETWORK-Florida Capital Bureau. He can be reached at jcall@tallahassee.com and is on X as @CallTallahassee .

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Daryl Parks, Corey Simon spar in only candidate forum for Florida Senate District 3