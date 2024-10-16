TLH Cooks: Dusting of cinnamon sugar make French Toast Bites extra nice | Sharon Rigsby

Start your day in breakfast bliss with my easy and delectable French Toast Bites. These bite-sized wonders are coated in cinnamon sugar and are a delightful fusion of classic morning favorites, cinnamon toast and traditional French toast.

Imagine crispy morsels kissed with cinnamon sugar, each bite delivering a perfect blend of warmth and sweetness. Whether planning a cozy breakfast for two at home or an extravagant brunch with friends, these bite-sized breakfast sensations are guaranteed to steal the show.

So, what are you waiting for? Savor the magic of bite-sized breakfast goodness that will have everyone coming back for more!

French Toast Bites Recipe

2 servings

Ingredients

2 slices white bread (2 inches thick) , preferably stale and from an uncut loaf

2 large eggs

¼ cup whole milk

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

½ cup granulated white sugar

2 teaspoons ground cinnamon

2 tablespoons unsalted butter

Warmed maple syrup for serving

Instructions

Use an uncut loaf of white bread and cut two slices about two inches thick. Cut off the crusts, then cut each slice in half lengthways and each half into 3 cubes. The cubes will be about 2 inches square.

Add the eggs, milk, and vanilla extract to a medium-sized mixing bowl. Whisk vigorously until combined.In a small bowl, combine the sugar and cinnamon.

Working in batches, briefly dip three pieces of cubed bread at a time in the custard, turning them so they are coated on all sides, then shake off any excess and remove them to a plate.

Add half a tablespoon of butter in a skillet set over medium heat; add the three soaked bread cubes when it sizzles.

Cook on each side until golden brown.

Immediately toss in the cinnamon sugar, flipping the cube so it is coated in sugar on all sides.

Wipe the skillet with paper towels and add another half tablespoon of butter.

Repeat until all the bread cubes have been cooked.

Serve with a drizzle of warm maple syrup or your favorite pancake syrup, and enjoy!

Tips

It’s best to use an uncut load of white bread. Then, you can control the size of the cubes.

As with regular French toast, stale white bread is better because it won’t absorb as much of the custard, ensuring no soggy middle. You can use fresh bread in a pinch, but we recommend you slice it and then leave it uncovered for an hour or so on the counter so that it has a chance to lose some of its freshness.

If you have a larger skillet, you won’t necessarily need to work in batches, but the more bread cubes you have in the skillet, the more difficult it is to flip them all so they cook evenly on all sides. It’s easy to lose track when there are more of them, so working in smaller batches ensures they’re perfectly cooked.

If your butter starts to brown in the skillet, take it off the heat and wait for it to cool, then wipe it out with paper towels and add fresh butter.

Dip the cooked bread cubes into the cinnamon sugar immediately after removing them from the pan to ensure an even coating.

Sharon Rigsby is the blogger behind gritsandpinecones.com .

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: TLH Cooks: Dusting of cinnamon sugar make French Toast Bites extra nice | Sharon Rigsby