Opinion: Where do candidates stand on protecting Tallahassee’s environment?

When you picture Tallahassee what comes to mind? Like me, you might think of our urban parks and greenways, rivers and lakes, and our tree canopy. Perhaps you have an image of Cascades Park on a muggy summer evening or cypress trees ringing one of our urban ponds. Another thing you might think of is the passion of our citizenry toward protecting our public spaces and natural resources.

I believe that most residents of Tallahassee and Leon County recognize the important role the environment plays in their lives; economically, ecologically, and personally. The accessibility and management public lands such as Miccosukee Greenway, shows how Tallahassee and Leon County residents value our open space, access to trails, and appropriate management of the plants and animals that call those spaces home. Visit Lafayette Heritage Park on a fall morning and you’ll find hundreds of people enjoying the trails and the canopy bridge that runs along Piney Z Lake and the J.R. Alford Greenway.

The health and beauty of Wakulla Springs depends upon the quality of the underlying Floridan aquifer; the same aquifer that we all depend upon for clean drinking water. Perspectives on how to address our local environmental and sustainability issues vary greatly, but most people know what the issues are and have thoughts on how to solve them. Because of this, residents expect the same from their elected officials.

The Big Bend Environmental Forum (bbef.org) is an alliance of 18 organizations have come together to conserve the region’s environmental qualities through education, advocacy, research and, networking among its members. The alliance of organizations accomplishes this through its primary and general election forums held during each election cycle. During these events, the participating candidates for city, county and state offices answer questions that help citizens understand how candidates understand environmental issues and what their plans are to address them, for benefit of generations to come.

On Thursday Oct. 17, the General Candidate Forum will be held at the Leroy Collins Leon County Library, Community Room A from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. with a meet-and-greet beforehand that begins at 5:15 p.m.

Candidates for Leon County Commission at-large and District 4, will be joining candidates for State Senate and House seats in this year’s event. We hope this forum helps voters focus on how candidates approach issues rather than how much money they spend on advertising.

The Big Bend Environmental Forum does not take sides. Rather, the BBEF is focused on helping voters make informed decisions about issues that affect all of us. We hope to see you there.

Deb Burr lives in Tallahassee and is the 2024 chair of the Big Bend Environmental Forum. She has worked to advance wildlife and habitat conservation throughout her career.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Opinion: Where do candidates stand on protecting Tallahassee’s environment?