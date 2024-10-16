Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Tallahassee Democrat

    Opinion: Ten reasons why the CRA should revitalize Railroad Square | Rick Minor

    By Rick Minor,

    2 days ago

    On Oct. 17 th the Frenchtown-Southside Community Redevelopment Agency (CRA) will decide whether to develop options for purchasing up to 6.8 acres of the Railroad Square Art District.

    The private owners of Railroad Square have been dedicated to cultivating the art district for the past 20 years, but they are unable to continue managing it in its current form. As such, they are reluctantly considering the private sale of many parcels. Much of it would be redeveloped for housing, but the CRA has a time-limited opportunity to purchase some of the Railroad Square property for use as a revitalized arts district. If a significant portion of the art district is not acquired, we’ll lose the chance to redevelop this highly desirable site into a thriving arts/cultural asset that would benefit the Southside as well as the entire community.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XMvqA_0w8mtigb00

    There are many reasons why this is an idea worth exploring:

    • Major opportunities for revitalization and redevelopment . Depending on the level of CRA investment, the long-term vision of the Art District might include: a small, urban-style Performing Arts Center; an outdoor stage; art studios, galleries, and shops; an art-themed playground for children, and a restaurant / food court.
    • Economic development for the Southside. A revitalized art district wouldattract people from throughout the region , drawing commerce to the Southside and increasing tourism.
    • Business Incubator / Job creator– A thriving art district will create jobs, many of which could be filled by workers from nearby Southside neighborhoods.
    • Protects against job losses Saving the art district could protect the 60 shops, galleries and other businesses currently operating in Railroad Square.  Forty percent of these businesses are minority owned.
    • Can strengthen Southside neighborhoods in additional ways . Community leaders have expressed the need for a dedicated community space for the neighborhoods nearby. Regular events, such as a bi-monthly farmers market on the site, could also increase local entrepreneurship opportunities.
    • Improves quality of life for Tallahassee residents– A revived, improved arts district would not only foster the development of local artistic talent, but it would also provide a family-friendly entertainment venue for residents.
    • The CRA has the funding capacity to acquire Railroad Square property. The CRA will receive nearly $18 million in unencumbered funds over the next five years. The current owners of Railroad Square have indicated they are flexible with purchase payment scheduling, so it is possible for the CRA to revitalize the art district and also address the important needs of CRA neighborhoods such as Providence and South City.
    • Minimal/negligible risk to taxpayers.The Railroad Square land will continue to increase in value. If the CRA were to purchase the properties and then, for whatever reason, decide later to withdraw, the land could be resold for a profit.
    • Large scale and longer-term resources could also facilitate major revitalization.Private investors have shown interest in partnering to improve the art district.  And years from now, significant resources could be made available if the public were to approve Railroad Square as part of Blueprint 2040.
    • Recognized as a community asset worth saving. The Florida Trust for Historic Preservation recently named the Art District one of Florida’s “11 to Save”, an annual list of the most threatened historic places in the state.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SyagA_0w8mtigb00

    As a county commissioner, I don’t have a vote on the CRA, but like many Tallahassee citizens, I believe we should explore the options for protecting and enhancing this community amenity.  On October 17th we hope the CRA will direct staff to prepare purchase offers for one or more scenarios, which would give the CRA enough time to conduct the necessary assessments and then determine whether to move forward with a purchase.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3d2AWV_0w8mtigb00

    Rick Minor is the Leon County Commissioner for District 3. He can be reached at MinorR@leoncountyfl.gov .

    JOIN THE CONVERSATION

    Send letters to the editor (up to 200 words) or Your Turn columns (about 500 words) to letters@tallahassee.com . Please include your address for verification purposes only, and if you send a Your Turn, also include a photo and 1-2 line bio of yourself. You can also submit anonymous Zing!s at Tallahassee.com/Zing. Submissions are published on a space-available basis. All submissions may be edited for content, clarity and length, and may also be published by any part of the USA TODAY NETWORK.

    This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Opinion: Ten reasons why the CRA should revitalize Railroad Square | Rick Minor

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    A hurricane season treat, but beware chance of one last hellish trick from Mother Nature
    Tallahassee Democrat45 minutes ago
    Sean Combs is now in a Special Housing Unit like Red Onion State Prison in Wise County, Virginia
    Margaret Minnicks27 days ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria8 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post28 days ago
    Great Shakeout is Tomorrow October 17
    Alameda Post1 day ago
    Beyond thoughts and prayers: Counselors step up to help a Georgia community after deadly school shooting
    The Current GA29 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post14 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today14 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post23 days ago
    Off-duty corrections officer killed in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today2 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza6 days ago
    Nassau County orders evacuations as projected storm surge rises
    Jacksonville Today7 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz4 days ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz10 days ago
    Major retailers prepare for potential food shortages – Inland Empire may step in to fill the gap
    The HD Post15 days ago
    Opinion: How homelessness made me a criminal in Denver
    David Heitz27 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile17 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune28 days ago
    Sonja Morgan To Perform At The Cascade Lounge At Agua Caliente Casino Palm Springs
    Palm Springs Tribune9 days ago
    Evacuations ordered as two Wyoming wildfires explode
    WyoFile15 days ago
    Festivals & Events Happening this Weekend: October 9, 10, 11, 12, 13
    M Henderson9 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz15 days ago
    This Is Why Idaho Is The State People Are Least Likely To Move Away From
    Shop with Me Mama29 days ago
    Grand jury indicts Savannah policeman for 2022 murder of Saudi Lee
    The Current GA21 days ago
    St. Johns County sued over panhandling restrictions
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago
    Federal probe finds deplorable conditions inside Georgia prisons
    The Current GA14 days ago
    Aurora Venezuelan gang, landlord debate spills into Denver
    David Heitz29 days ago
    Higher penalties for prolonged suffering of snowmobile-battered wildlife clears committee
    WyoFile16 days ago
    Aurora's Jurinsky wants non-profit probe to determine how migrants ended up there
    David Heitz4 days ago
    Arizona rejects thousands of mail ballots for mismatched voter signatures
    Arizona Luminaria16 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy