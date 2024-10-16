Opinion: Ten reasons why the CRA should revitalize Railroad Square | Rick Minor

On Oct. 17 th the Frenchtown-Southside Community Redevelopment Agency (CRA) will decide whether to develop options for purchasing up to 6.8 acres of the Railroad Square Art District.

The private owners of Railroad Square have been dedicated to cultivating the art district for the past 20 years, but they are unable to continue managing it in its current form. As such, they are reluctantly considering the private sale of many parcels. Much of it would be redeveloped for housing, but the CRA has a time-limited opportunity to purchase some of the Railroad Square property for use as a revitalized arts district. If a significant portion of the art district is not acquired, we’ll lose the chance to redevelop this highly desirable site into a thriving arts/cultural asset that would benefit the Southside as well as the entire community.

There are many reasons why this is an idea worth exploring:

Major opportunities for revitalization and redevelopment . Depending on the level of CRA investment, the long-term vision of the Art District might include: a small, urban-style Performing Arts Center; an outdoor stage; art studios, galleries, and shops; an art-themed playground for children, and a restaurant / food court.

Economic development for the Southside. A revitalized art district would attract people from throughout the region, drawing commerce to the Southside and increasing tourism.

Business Incubator / Job creator– A thriving art district will create jobs, many of which could be filled by workers from nearby Southside neighborhoods.

Protects against job losses – Saving the art district could protect the 60 shops, galleries and other businesses currently operating in Railroad Square. Forty percent of these businesses are minority owned.

Can strengthen Southside neighborhoods in additional ways. Community leaders have expressed the need for a dedicated community space for the neighborhoods nearby. Regular events, such as a bi-monthly farmers market on the site, could also increase local entrepreneurship opportunities.

Improves quality of life for Tallahassee residents– A revived, improved arts district would not only foster the development of local artistic talent, but it would also provide a family-friendly entertainment venue for residents.

The CRA has the funding capacity to acquire Railroad Square property. The CRA will receive nearly $18 million in unencumbered funds over the next five years. The current owners of Railroad Square have indicated they are flexible with purchase payment scheduling, so it is possible for the CRA to revitalize the art district and also address the important needs of CRA neighborhoods such as Providence and South City.

Minimal/negligible risk to taxpayers.The Railroad Square land will continue to increase in value. If the CRA were to purchase the properties and then, for whatever reason, decide later to withdraw, the land could be resold for a profit.

Large scale and longer-term resources could also facilitate major revitalization.Private investors have shown interest in partnering to improve the art district. And years from now, significant resources could be made available if the public were to approve Railroad Square as part of Blueprint 2040.

Recognized as a community asset worth saving. The Florida Trust for Historic Preservation recently named the Art District one of Florida’s “11 to Save”, an annual list of the most threatened historic places in the state.

As a county commissioner, I don’t have a vote on the CRA, but like many Tallahassee citizens, I believe we should explore the options for protecting and enhancing this community amenity. On October 17th we hope the CRA will direct staff to prepare purchase offers for one or more scenarios, which would give the CRA enough time to conduct the necessary assessments and then determine whether to move forward with a purchase.

Rick Minor is the Leon County Commissioner for District 3. He can be reached at MinorR@leoncountyfl.gov .

