Spooky Spider Taco Ring spins web of Halloween fun | Chula King

The Spooky Spider Taco Ring is a fun and creative dish that will delight kids and adults this Halloween. This clever twist on the classic taco transforms a simple Mexican-inspired meal into an eye-catching centerpiece, perfect for Halloween gatherings.

The star of this dish is a ring of crescent roll dough filled with savory taco meat and cheese, artfully arranged to resemble a giant spider.

The spider's body is formed by overlapping triangles of store-bought crescent roll dough around a central bowl, creating a sun-like shape. The dough is then filled with a flavorful mixture of seasoned ground beef, taco spices, diced tomatoes with green chiles, and a blend of cheeses for extra creaminess and flavor.

Once filled, the dough is carefully folded and sealed to create a golden-brown ring when baked.

Completing the spide are the eight legs extending outward and made from additional crescent roll dough.

The finishing touch is the spider's face, made with typical taco toppings: shredded lettuce for texture, sour cream for the head, diced tomatoes for color, and two sliced black olives for the eyes.

Beyond its visual appeal, this dish offers practical benefits for Halloween celebrations. It's a substantial meal that can fuel trick-or-treaters before their candy-collecting adventures or satisfy hungry party guests.

Spooky Spider Taco Ring

Serves 8

Ingredients

Taco Meat

1 pound (16 ounces) ground beef (93% lean)

1 (1 ounce) package of taco seasoning

2 teaspoons chili powder

½ teaspoon ground cumin

½ teaspoon dried oregano

10-ounce can Original Rotel diced tomatoes with green chilies

½ cup water

1 cup (4 ounces) Velveeta Cheese, cubed

1 Tablespoon cornmeal for thickening (optional)

Spooky Spider Taco Ring

Taco meat from above

¼ cup (1 ounce) shredded extra sharp cheddar cheese

¼ cup (1 ounce) shredded Monterey Jack Cheese

3 8-ounce cans of refrigerated Crescent Roll Dough

2 ½ cups shredded iceberg lettuce

½ cup light sour cream

⅓ cup diced tomatoes

2 sliced black olives (for the eyes)

Directions

Taco Meat

Brown and crumble ground beef in a large skillet over medium heat until no longer pink.

Drain well. Return cooked ground beef to the same skillet. Add taco seasoning, chili powder, cumin, oregano, Rotel tomatoes, and water. Bring to a boil, stirring occasionally over medium heat. Lower heat; cover and cook for 30 minutes or until most of the liquid has evaporated.

Remove the cover. Add Velveeta cheese. Replace the cover for several minutes until the cheese has melted. Stir to combine. If desired, add corn meal to thicken the taco meat.

Allow to come to room temperature. May be prepared in advance. Cover and refrigerate for a day or two.

Spooky Spider Taco Ring

Preheat oven to 375°F.

Combine taco meat with ¼ cup of shredded cheese and ¼ cup of Monterey Jack cheese.

Open two cans of crescent roll dough; separate into 16 triangles. Place a 5-inch inverted bowl in the center of a parchment or silicone-lined baking sheet. Arrange the overlapping triangles with long ends against the bowl and pointed ends facing out. The ring should look like a sun.

Remove the bowl. Place the taco/cheese mixture around the center of the ring using a jumbo scoop or spoon. Bring each dough triangle up over the filling, tucking the dough under to secure it. Repeat around the ring until the entire filling is enclosed. Bake in preheated 375°F oven for 20 to 25 minutes until golden brown.

While the taco ring is baking, make the spider legs. Open the remaining can of crescent roll dough. Separate into eight triangles. Fold the tip of each triangle down about one inch. Then, starting at a long end, roll into a 7-inch log. Form each log into a V-shape and place on a parchment-lined baking sheet. Bake at 375°F for 10 to 12 minutes or until golden brown. Remove from the oven.

Allow the taco ring and spider legs to cool for about 30 minutes. Then fill the center of the taco ring with shredded lettuce. Pipe the sour cream at one end of the center over the lettuce and smooth with an offset spatula or spoon. Spoon the diced tomatoes next to the sour cream. Place the two black olive slices on the sour cream for the spider's eyes.

Using a small paring knife, make small holes about halfway from the edge of the taco ring to the center between the crescent roll dough. Place one end of the spider's leg into the hole with the other end facing out. Repeat with the remaining legs.

Yield: 8 servings.

Chula King is the blogger behind PudgeFactor.com .

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Spooky Spider Taco Ring spins web of Halloween fun | Chula King