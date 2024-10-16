How nail-biters have prepared FAMU football for its high stakes SWAC game at Jackson State

(This story has been updated to add additional information.)

Florida A&M football has shown that it has no issue making things interesting.

This season, the Rattlers have displayed the ability to squeak out narrow victories, beating Norfolk State 24-23, South Carolina State 22-18, alongside their lone double-digit victory over Alabama State 28-13 .

FAMU’s point differential in wins is 6.7 points, less than a touchdown and extra point conversion.

The Rattlers’ two losses were by double digits to Football Bowl Subdivision teams Miami (56-9) and Troy (31-12).

Winning close has built the Rattlers’ character and identity as they embark on a new era under first-year head coach James Colzie III .

“Everybody can blow out a team and feel good about themselves. But I think when you finish a game when adversity comes and finish harder than you started, it shows what kind of players you have and the camaraderie we have as a team,” said FAMU junior linebacker and leading tackler Nay’Ron Jenkins .

FAMU has had to resort to late-game heroics in two of its first five games this season.

The Rattlers erased second-half deficits to prevail over Norfolk State in Week 0 and South Carolina State in Week 1. Daniel Richardson quarterbacked the Rattlers to those wins, throwing lead-taking touchdown passes to claim the victories.

However, Richardson doesn’t want his team to play from behind anymore.

“It’s always good to be down two big scores and come back. But you don’t like playing like that,” he said. “When you play ahead, you feel more comfortable. Coach preaches starting fast. You punch a team in the mouth; it’s hard for them to come back.

“As long as we start fast, teams can’t play with us. We feel that. So, we got to keep doing what we’re doing,” Richardson added.

The Rattlers are in for their biggest Southwestern Athletic Conference test this Saturday at the Jackson State Tigers .

FAMU (3-2, 1-0 in SWAC) and Jackson State (4-2, 2-0 in SWAC) both are unbeaten in conference. Saturday’s winner will overtake the No. 1 spot in the SWAC East and virtually hold a two-game lead.

For example, if FAMU wins, it will technically pull ahead by 0.5 games in the SWAC East race over Jackson State in the SWAC East. However, FAMU would have to lose twice to lose the lead while Jackson State wins out.

“It puts you in a position to control your destiny,” Colzie said of the midseason SWAC standings scenario.

FAMU and Jackson State’s Week 8 SWAC game starts at 3:30 p.m. Eastern Time on ESPNU from Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium. The Rattler Sports Network will host its audio broadcast on the Rattlers mobile app .

FAMU football at Jackson State has SWAC, Celebration Bowl implications

FAMU and Jackson State have both garnered national recognition.

The Rattlers are ranked No. 18 in the Football Championship Subdivision Coaches Poll, with the Tigers trailing at 25th.

The Tigers have the FCS’ 30th-best offense and 16th-best defense. Though numbers are skewed from their two FBS games, the Rattlers have the 80th-best offense and 88th-best defense.

Saturday could make for a high-scoring affair or a defensive struggle as one of this weekend’s SWAC and FCS premier matchups.

Colzie believes his team is prepared regardless of the game’s direction because of the early season gut checks.

“We’re not trying to have every game be close. But it’s shown this football team perseveres, and we can make adjustments as a staff,” Colzie said. “I’m not necessarily hoping for a shootout. But if it turns into one, I still like our chances.”

Saturday’s FAMU and Jackson State showdown can shift the teams’ SWAC title trajectory and Celebration Bowl hopes.

FAMU and Jackson State have claimed the last three SWAC Championships. The head-to-head matchup winner has represented the SWAC in the Celebration Bowl to determine the Black College Football National Champion for the last three years.

FAMU won the SWAC in 2023 under former head coach Willie Simmons , who left to coach the Duke Blue Devils ’ running backs this January. Jackson State was the SWAC’s best team in 2021 and 2022 under former head coach Deion Sanders, who’s now in his second season leading the Colorado Buffaloes football program.

“I try not to look at who it is and what’s at stake,” Jenkins said. “Our ultimate goal is not to beat Jackson State ― it’s to be SWAC and Celebration Bowl champions. We know that Jackson State is in the way of that, and we have to take care of business.”

FAMU football at Jackson State: A yearly matchup and brewing SWAC rivalry

FAMU football is returning to Jackson State for the first time since 2014. The Tigers beat the Rattlers 22-17 on a walk-off Hail Mary .

Jackson State’s Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium is one of the most frequented venues in the FCS, leading regular season attendances with 30,060 fans per game last year .

FAMU has been playing before large crowds all season with a one home game at Bragg Memorial Stadium, a neutral site game at Atlanta’s Center Parc Stadium, and road games at Miami, Troy, and most recently, Alabama State’s homecoming.

FAMU has visited North Carolina’s Kenan Stadium, South Florida’s Raymond James Stadium, and the Atlanta Falcons’ Mercedes-Benz Stadium for the Celebration Bowl in the past two years.

“That’s what these veteran guys are about. We’re going to continue to build on our experience over the last two or three years,” Colzie said when asked about entering enemy territory at Jackson State’s heavily attended game.

“The best way to quiet a crowd is to play well, get turnovers, and touchdowns. If it’s a loud crowd, that means we need to do better as a football team.

“I’m excited to bring this team to Jackson, Mississippi.”

FAMU and Jackson State have brewed into a rivalry since the Rattlers joined the SWAC in 2021, leading to the Rattlers and Tigers becoming a yearly opponents.

FAMU and Jackson State played in the annual Orange Blossom Classic from 2021 to 2023. Jackson State beat FAMU 7-6 in 2021 and 59-3 in 2022. The Rattlers defeated the Tigers 28-10 in 2023 .

JSU leads FAMU in the all-time series 12-8-2.

“It’s supposed to get chippy and be a slugfest. It’s going to be a bar fight ― that’s what coach likes to say,” Jenkins said. “We’re going to lock the gate and keep the main thing the main thing.”

Florida A&M at Jackson State ― Week 8, SWAC

When: Saturday, Oct. 19 at 3:30 p.m.

Where: Veterans Memorial Stadium; Jackson, Mississippi

Broadcast: ESPNU, Rattlers mobile app

Tickets: Purchase Here

Gerald Thomas, III is a multi-time award-winning journalist for his coverage of the Florida A&M Rattlers at the Tallahassee Democrat.

Follow his award-winning coverage on RattlerNews.com and contact him via email at GDThomas@Tallahassee.com or on the app formerly known as Twitter @3peatgee .

