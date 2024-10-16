Leon County Judge, Seat 4: Voters' guide to the 2024 general election

Leon County Judge, Seat 4

Type of race: Non-partisan

Who can vote : All registered voters

What's next: The winner of the Nov. 5 election will take the bench on Jan. 7, beginning a six-year term.

How much does this position pay: $186,034

Mandatory retirement: Robert Churchill and Lashawn Riggans are competing for an open seat now held by Judge Augustus "Gus" Aikens Jr., who faces mandatory retirement under Florida law. (The judicial retirement age was changed by voters in 2018 to 75 from 70.)

Job duties : In Florida, county judges hear misdemeanors, small claims cases, traffic infractions and landlord-tenant disputes, among other matters.

Candidates

Robert Churchill

Age: 48

Profession: Consumer and small business protection attorney, founder and managing partner, Churchill Law Group, PLLC.

Qualifications: Trial lawyer and business owner (18 years), Judicial Nominating Commission nominee (4 times). Small Claims Rules Committee (6 years). Pro Bono Legal Service Award, 2020.

Website: churchillforjudge.com

What unique qualifications and experiences make you the best candidate for this position?

I have owned and operated a consumer and small business protection law practice for 18 years. The court system’s weight and credibility largely depend on the breadth of experience of judges. The judiciary is weighted heavily toward those with criminal law backgrounds or those from government legal positions, and many have become judges with no prior experience other than criminal law or government work. Meanwhile, our local judiciary is under-represented by those with consumer or small business client experience (mom and pop clients), or any experience in running a business. My experience complements the existing makeup of the court.

What is your stance on judicial transparency and accountability?

I embrace judicial transparency and accountability. Judges must be transparent so that their relationships, background and business dealings do not undermine the fairness of their rulings or the appearance of justice and propriety. Judges are accountable for their improper actions taken in office or during election campaigns. We must avoid corruption or the appearance of impropriety and avoid conduct that undermines justice or casts a negative light on the judicial system. With those considerations, the important values of transparency and accountability should not be twisted into a means of disciplining judges who make necessary, but unpopular, rulings.

LaShawn Riggans

Age: 56

Profession: Litigation attorney

Qualifications: Practiced both criminal and civil law, handled cases in county court ranging from criminal matters to civil disputes and ordinance violations.

Website: riggans4judge.com

What unique qualifications and experiences make you the best candidate for this position?

My legal experience encompasses various areas of law such as criminal and civil litigation, civil torts, contracts, and code enforcement. I have an extensive background in the types of matters heard in county court ranging from civil disputes, ordinance violations, to criminal misdemeanors. I have practiced both criminal and civil law. I have also focused on serving the community in numerous ways. This includes mentoring students, volunteering with various charitable organizations, and service to voluntary bar organizations. I am currently serving my second term on the Florida Bar Professional Ethics Committee. In addition, I am a proud military veteran.

What is your stance on judicial transparency and accountability?

Judicial transparency and accountability are essential for maintaining trust in the legal system. I believe judges should be held accountable for their actions and decisions. As a judge your decisions and reasoning should be clearly explained. Transparency and accountability help ensure fairness and integrity in the judicial process, which will lead to greater confidence in the legal system. There must be equal access to a fair and impartial legal system.

Breaking & trending news reporter Elena Barrera can be reached at ebarrera@tallahassee.com . Follow her on X: @elenabarreraaa .

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Leon County Judge, Seat 4: Voters' guide to the 2024 general election