Election 2024: Daryl Parks, Corey Simon fight for heart of north Florida with flood of ads

The campaigns in the Florida Senate District 3 race are targeting residents of Tallahassee and 13 surrounding counties with dramatic retellings of the legendary careers of two prominent Florida State University graduates.

Incumbent state GOP Sen. Corey Simon and Democratic challenger Daryl Parks have made few campaign appearances or public commentaries to talk about their visions for the Massachusetts-sized district, which includes two universities and the state capital, surrounded by farming, logging and fishing communities.

But they and their parties’ Senate campaign committees have spent more than $7 million with Mentzer Media of Maryland and Screen Strategies Media of Virginia to influence voters' opinions of themselves and reshape what the electorate thinks of their opponent.

The GOP currently holds a 28–12 advantage in the state's 40-member Senate; this election is not expected to change control of the chamber. That makes the SD 3 race more of a sporting event for the political class – more a competition among peers than a discussion of policy or who sets the agenda for the 2025 legislative session.

Simon and Parks have scheduled only one joint appearance where they may face unscripted questions: A luncheon and candidate forum on Tuesday hosted by the Capital Tiger Bay Club , a group known for a jovial interest in politics.

But the campaigns may provide insight into the dynamics that will be at play in the Senate for the next two years.

Pivotal race draws major campaign cash

Two years ago, the GOP spent an estimated $8 million in backing Simon to flip a district Democrats had held for more than 100 years.

Now, committees controlled by incoming GOP Senate President Ben Albritton of Wauchula and Senate Democratic Leader-designate Jason Pizzo of South Florida have provided most of the money for the multimedia drives.

Simon was a star football player on the Florida State Seminoles ’ 2000 National Championship team, went on to play in the 2004 Pro Bowl and made it to Super Bowl XXXIX with the Philadelphia Eagles, though they lost to the New England Patriots.

Parks, a civil-rights attorney, is a Florida A&M University undergraduate who went on to get his law degree from FSU. He's perhaps best known for his representation of the family of Martin Lee Anderson, the 14 year old whose death in custody led the Florida Legislature to close all Department of Juvenile Justice boot camps .

In August, installments in the retelling of their life stories and their opponent’s alleged character flaws became available to voters whenever they turned on their televisions, fetched their mail, drove by a billboard or looked at their phones.

Mentzer and Screen Strategies cast their clients as the stars in competing stories about a battle between good and evil. Who is the hero and who is the villain depend on the storyteller.

Mentzer, for instance, chronicles the exploits of a Corey Simon who finds no obstacle too difficult to overcome and now finds himself in competition with a lying and dividing Daryl Parks.

Screen Strategies portrays a Daryl Parks who works hard to do what is right, that is, fight for the people, unlike Corey Simon, who is an out-of-control politician attacking freedom and driving up insurance costs.

At the same time, these game plans may have little influence on the race’s outcome, according to academics. And the messages they promote may not appeal to or move district voters, said politicians and media and campaign consultants with experience working in SD 3.

Does negative advertising move the needle for voters?

Research shows negative advertising rarely changes voters' opinions. There are notable exceptions: President Lyndon Johnson’s 1964 " Daisy ad ," or Mentzer’s 2004 " Swift Boat " campaign, said Kenneth Miller, a University of Nevada, Las Vegas political science professor.

“It’s never easy to manipulate the public, because the public doesn’t pay much attention to the ads,” Miller said. He specializes in how political ads influence voters and says in a state senate race, Mentzer and Screen Strategies could very well be shouting into an empty room.

“Two-thirds to 75% of the American electorate can’t tell you who the Speaker of the House of Representatives is, so the chance that they have any idea who a state legislator is, is virtually zero,” Miller said.

Also, the two campaigns have saturated the district with "over-the-top ads" such as 'Simon sold out consumers for contributions' or 'Parks profits from hate.' In fact, former Leon County Commissioner Gary Yordon doubts there is anyone listening to them anymore.

Yordon has managed or consulted more than 200 campaigns in a 40-year career. He said anyone who is going to be moved in the race has “already moved, packed up their belongings and live in a new house.”

“It’s not like somebody is going to wake up tomorrow and go, ‘I’ve seen 73 commercials and I’m kind of leaning...' – that doesn’t happen. You either believe the crazy or you don’t,” Yordon said.

He designed, produced and managed former Sen. Bill Montford's television campaign in 2010 when Montford, a Democrat from Tallahassee, was first elected the district's senator. He would serve for 10 years. Yordon wonders whether the two campaign strategies in SD 3 reflect or resonate with district voters.

The district is home to the last pack of Panhandle ' Yellow dog Democrats ,' according to Montford and Yordon. The collection of urban and rural voters as a group, Montford said, is fiercely independent, pretty much down the middle of the road and known to back Democrats and Republicans.

“They are less concerned about a candidate’s political party but far more interested in the candidate’s honesty and core beliefs,” said Montford, who also was a Leon County commissioner and school superintendent.

Most voters in the district reside in Gadsden, Leon counties

More than half of the district’s voters are in Gadsden and Leon counties, which traditionally back the Democratic candidate by nearly a two-thirds margin. The surrounding 11 counties, in recent years, have backed the Republican by about the same margin.

Four years ago, President Joe Biden carried the district by 3 points. But Simon outperformed previous Republican challengers by 2.6% in Leon and Gadsden counties, that enabled him to win 53% of the district vote and defeat Loranne Ausley , a veteran lawmaker.

Democrats believe Simon rode into office on Gov. Ron DeSantis’s coattails. DeSantis won reelection by 19 points in 2022 and had recruited Simon for the race. The governor previously appointed him as CEO of Volunteer Florida, which bills itself as "the state's lead agency for volunteerism and national service."

An August poll by Impact Research commissioned by the Parks campaign found the race a dead heat, with both candidates' support at 45%. Charles Zelden, a Nova Southeastern University history and political science professor, said that with those numbers the candidates' fates depend on how well their parties turn out voters.

Democrats are lined up behind Vice President Kamala Harris, U.S. Senate candidate Debbie Mucarsel-Powell and in support of constitutional amendments to expand access to abortion and legalize marijuana.

The Republican ticket is led by former President Donald Trump, with U.S. Sen. Rick Scott seeking reelection and to become the Senate's next GOP leader. The GOP also opposes the pot and abortion amendments.

Zelden said the national races and amendments are "bright shiny objects" that distract voters from local "kitchen table" issues, like property insurance rates, job creation and child care costs.

“We don’t know what the turnout is going to be. We just know that it's likely to be large," Zelden said. "And if abortion carries the weight that people hope it will and passes, then Democrats should do well and make up those two or three percentage points” in Leon and Gadsden counties.

On a ballot with those high-profile races and two contentious ballot questions, Yordon says the Parks-Simon race could be one that voters overlook this November.

“I think SD 3 is a little bit more than an afterthought – but not much more,” he said.

After this story was published online, however, Yordon clarified his thoughts: "I absolutely don't believe the SD 3 race will be an afterthought. I think it's very high profile," he said.

