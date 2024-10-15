Pick your favorite new pet at Animal Service Center's Pup'kin Patch

Cider, Maple, Cinnamon — the smells of fall also make great names for your new best friend.

Tallahassee Animal Services invites you to find a match at the weekend-long Pick a 'Pup'kin and Clear the Patch Adoption Event on Oct.18-20. With waived fees and wagging tails, there's no better time to add a little extra warmth to your home with a new furry friend!

Beginning Friday, Oct. 18, adoption fees will be waived through the weekend to help reduce the number of dogs at the shelter during "pupgrades." The Animal Service Center will be open for walk-ins from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, and adoptable pets can also be viewed on the online kennel , which is updated hourly with new arrivals.

As a special bonus, the first 25 dog adopters will receive a free pumpkin, and all dog adopters will be entered into a raffle for a gift basket filled with goodies for their new pup, including a dog manners class valued at $500 so your pup can start off on the right paw!

"Many wonderful dogs come through our doors, and it is a joy to see them meet their forever families through adoption events like this," said Erika Leckington, Tallahassee Animal Services Director. "Our pupgrades will ultimately improve the quality of life for all animals in our care, and by adopting now, you're helping create needed space in our kennels during construction."

With construction expected to last nine months, space at the shelter is limited, making it more important than ever to find homes or foster placements for the dogs. The renovations will bring much-needed improvements to the Dog Adoption Wing, including sound baffles to reduce noise, an improved drainage system and safer, more functional kennels.

Visual barriers will be installed to support canine behavioral health, and some kennels will be modified to accommodate larger dogs. Additionally, the Veterinary Suite will be expanded to provide more surgical recovery space, ensuring better care post-surgery. A new outdoor area, the Sunshine Yard, will also be added, offering dogs who stay for extended periods a place to enjoy the outdoors.

This pumpkin-tastic event is supported by the Animal Shelter Foundation, a volunteer organization that provides essential resources to Tallahassee Animal Services and the community to help homeless animals find loving forever homes. The foundation advocates for community-wide spay/neuter initiatives to reduce the number of animals entering shelters and promotes responsible pet ownership through community events, charitable donations and assistance programs.

Don't miss the chance to find your forever friend and help clear the patch at the Pick a 'Pup'kin event on Oct. 18-20!

Ready to adopt today? The Animal Service Center, located at 1125 Easterwood Drive, is currently open for walk-ins Wednesdays through Sundays from 1-5 p.m., with appointments available daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more details about Tallahassee Animal Services and to view adoptable pets, visit Talgov.com/Animals .

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Pick your favorite new pet at Animal Service Center's Pup'kin Patch