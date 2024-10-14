Open in App
    Is there school today in Florida? Students stay home for Milton, teacher days, Columbus

    By C. A. Bridges and Cheryl McCloud, USA TODAY NETWORK - Florida,

    2 days ago

    Schools will be closed across parts of Florida Monday, Oct,. 14,, but mostly not because of Christopher Columbus .

    Several school districts are still closed due to Hurricane Milton , although some have reopened. Many others have pre-scheduled teacher workdays when kids could stay home. Check your local school district calendar for details.

    Which Florida schools are closed Monday, Oct. 14, Columbus Day due to Hurricane Milton?

    According to the Florida Department of Education , schools in these counties will remain closed Monday, Oct. 14, 2024.

    • Hernando County
    • Hillsborough County
    • Manatee County
    • Pasco County
    • Pinellas County
    • Polk County
    • Florida SouthWestern State College
    • South Florida State College
    • St. Petersburg College

    Milton days: Brevard Public Schools students' Thanksgiving break won't be impacted by hurricane days

    Which Florida schools are closed for Monday, Oct. 14, Columbus Day?

    Which Florida schools are closed Monday for teacher workdays?

    Is there school on Columbus Day?

    That decision is made by individual school districts. Florida does not observe either Columbus Day or Indigenous People's Day . Some schools instead have more general "fall" holidays.

    When is Columbus Day celebrated?

    Since 1971, the holiday has been celebrated on the second Monday in October.

    Is Columbus Day a federal holiday?

    Yes, all federal offices are closed, as well as banks, the Post Office and some private businesses, are closed. There will be no mail delivery.

    What is Indigenous People's Day ?

    Indigenous Peoples' Day was first proposed during a United Nations conference in 1977.  It has continued to grow in popularity over the years as a celebration to counter the holiday for Christopher Columbus, due to the lasting damage caused by Columbus' violent acts against the indigenous peoples of the Americas.

    Approximately 29 states and Washington, D.C. do not celebrate Columbus Day. As of last year, about 216 cities have renamed it or replaced it with Indigenous Peoples' Day, according to renamecolumbusday.org . Some states recognize Indigenous Peoples Day via proclamation, while others treat it as an official holiday .

    Biden proclaims Indigenous Peoples’ Day for 2024

    On Friday, the Biden administration honored Indigenous Peoples’ Day to "celebrate the vast contributions of Indigenous communities to the world."

    President Joe Biden was the first U.S. president to issue a presidential proclamation of Indigenous Peoples’ Day , in 2021.

    This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Is there school today in Florida? Students stay home for Milton, teacher days, Columbus

