Is there school today in Florida? Students stay home for Milton, teacher days, Columbus

Schools will be closed across parts of Florida Monday, Oct,. 14,, but mostly not because of Christopher Columbus .

Several school districts are still closed due to Hurricane Milton , although some have reopened. Many others have pre-scheduled teacher workdays when kids could stay home. Check your local school district calendar for details.

Which Florida schools are closed Monday, Oct. 14, Columbus Day due to Hurricane Milton?

According to the Florida Department of Education , schools in these counties will remain closed Monday, Oct. 14, 2024.

Hernando County

Hillsborough County

Manatee County

Pasco County

Pinellas County

Polk County

Florida SouthWestern State College

South Florida State College

St. Petersburg College

Which Florida schools are closed for Monday, Oct. 14, Columbus Day?

Which Florida schools are closed Monday for teacher workdays?

Is there school on Columbus Day?

That decision is made by individual school districts. Florida does not observe either Columbus Day or Indigenous People's Day . Some schools instead have more general "fall" holidays.

When is Columbus Day celebrated?

Since 1971, the holiday has been celebrated on the second Monday in October.

Is Columbus Day a federal holiday?

Yes, all federal offices are closed, as well as banks, the Post Office and some private businesses, are closed. There will be no mail delivery.

What is Indigenous People's Day ?

Indigenous Peoples' Day was first proposed during a United Nations conference in 1977. It has continued to grow in popularity over the years as a celebration to counter the holiday for Christopher Columbus, due to the lasting damage caused by Columbus' violent acts against the indigenous peoples of the Americas.

Approximately 29 states and Washington, D.C. do not celebrate Columbus Day. As of last year, about 216 cities have renamed it or replaced it with Indigenous Peoples' Day, according to renamecolumbusday.org . Some states recognize Indigenous Peoples Day via proclamation, while others treat it as an official holiday .

Biden proclaims Indigenous Peoples’ Day for 2024

On Friday, the Biden administration honored Indigenous Peoples’ Day to "celebrate the vast contributions of Indigenous communities to the world."

President Joe Biden was the first U.S. president to issue a presidential proclamation of Indigenous Peoples’ Day , in 2021.

