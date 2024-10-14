Meet the A-Team in Tallahassee's Biz Tech world | Blake Dowling

In 1997 Aegis was founded to fill a void in the private sector as there was not a company that provided tech support for small businesses that was reliable. I met the founders (Pam Butler and Brad Mitchell) of the A-team in 2006 after an introduction by Steve Evans and I joined them on their mission.

In those early days, we worked with clients like Virginia Glass, Coastal, Pelham Law, and Habitat for Humanity. Almost 30 years later, in what you can only describe as awesome, we still work with all those legendary organizations and people.

As I set out in my entry level position as Account Executive, I did not plan to make Aegis my life’s work but by 2012, the writing was on the wall.

Louis, Mike, Keith, Kevin, Bill, Kyrstal, Jeanne and I (as they joined the team) began to put our stamp on the company. To work with those clients for 20 years, to work with the same winners I just mentioned year after year is more than I could ask for in a career. Professional pride like this I did not know was possible and the level of respect I have for all Aegis staff is off the charts. They are a daily inspiration and revival rolled into one.

I asked one of our managers, Mike Harris, what he thought of his time at Aegis, and he shared this. “When I started at Aegis in 2016, I immediately felt like I had found my place — like I was finally home. Initially, I thought this feeling might wear off over time, but it only grew stronger with each passing day. Back then, I thought we were doing great things, but compared to where we are now, it was just the beginning.”

For many years I had thought my dream was to work in the entertainment industry, to spend time in New York and Los Angeles or my former office at the Capricorn Records building in Atlanta seemed perfect. But at some point, something changed, maybe that is called growing up.

Taking pride in the various missions of our clients and being a small part of what they do is without a doubt the most gratifying thing professionally I have ever experienced. Granted it’s not all sunshine and rainbows, we have plenty of napalm mornings around here but overall, three thumbs up for Aegis.

This year we have relocated our headquarters for the first time in 20 years, moving into the former Florida Internet and Television building. Along with the move we have opened regional offices in Panama City and Gainesville and for the trifecta of new things we are also rebranding the business with a new logo and website. I have overseen the past few re-brands, and this one was our Mona Lisa. A big round of applause to Michael Winn for getting it inked.

We started as Aegis Computer Services, then Aegis Business Technologies, and now we are Aegis Biz Tech. It is our web site name, it is our newsletter name, it is the name of my columns, and it is also the name of our podcast. It was an organic rebrand as Biz & Tech is who we are, as well as what we do and now our name spells it out. Plus, we put a shield in the logo as Aegis means shield in Greek.

Things have changed in tech, from the cloud revolution to mobile everything, social media madness, the cyber security war, and artificial intelligence banging on the door (help us John Conner). All that said, one thing will never change. That is the need for a tech partner and trusted advisor to help you navigate it all for your business.

I don’t know much, the more you learn it would appear the more you realize that you don’t know dilly. Perhaps that is wise, perhaps that is ignorance, who knows, I was a Recreation Parks and Tourism major at UF not a Philosophy student.

But as I balance my word choices walking the line of hokey and sincere today, I do know I was blessed to walk into Aegis in 2006. If you are reading this, if you have worked with our team, if you have listened to our podcast, or even driven by the office, that makes us connected here in Tallahassee and that’s what it is all about.

Thank you for letting my ramblings be a part of your day. Maybe you can hire, The A-Team. Come see us at the new office sometime.

Blake Dowling is CEO of Aegis Biz Tech and the host of the Biz & Tech Podcast .

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Meet the A-Team in Tallahassee's Biz Tech world | Blake Dowling