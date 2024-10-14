Plush treasures and toys delight at Grama's Junque Shoppe | Sammie's Shenanigans

This month "Sammie’s Shenanigans," your guide to the city's best-kept secrets, is highlighting Lake Ella’s newest addition, Grama’s Junque Shoppe!

If you’ve ever wanted to combine a walk down memory lane with a treasure hunt, let me introduce you to Grama’s Junque Shoppe.

Owned by Linda and Ron Ptachick, this quirky little shop feels like the child of a flea market and your childhood toy chest — if your toy chest was stuffed with original Snoopy memorabilia, Pokémon toys, and vintage Strawberry Shortcake dolls.

It's the kind of place that makes you feel like a kid again, no matter your age, and there's a very real possibility you’ll leave with a treasure that makes your inner child squeal.

When you first step inside, you’re greeted by Linda or Ron and given a free mystery pack of Pokémon cards. I don’t care if you’re 8 or 48 — there’s something universally irresistible about free stuff. And when that free stuff is Pokémon cards, well, let’s just say it’s impossible not to be pleased.

Linda and Ron’s sleepy, docile chihuahuas lazily observe your excitement from under the desk. They are used to it by now.

But let’s talk about what you’ll find in the shop once you’ve claimed your prize. It’s a well-organized chaos of nostalgic collectibles, plushies, toys, and a few items that you will swear that you got in a kid’s meal a long time ago.

There's something for everyone here: Pokémon, Madam Alexander dolls, Dungeons & Dragons merch, a treasure trove of plushies, original Snoopy memorabilia, and plenty of fantasy goodies. Basically, if it ever had a fandom in the last 40 years, it probably made its way to Grandma’s shelves. It is a collector’s paradise!

So next time you are casually strolling around Lake Ella and wouldn’t mind getting lost in a time warp with some delightful company, swing by Grama’s Junque Shoppe. Just don’t blame me when you walk out with a bag full of plushies, a free mystery pack of cards, and an urge to relive the '90s all over again.

Sammie's Shenanigan's is a column dedicated to exploring Tallahassee and sharing interesting local finds. Tallahassee blogger Samantha “Bee” Blaykworth can be contacted at samantha.buzzybee@gmail.com if you have suggestions or hidden gems to share.

If you go

What: Grama's Junque Shoppe

Where : 207 Lake Ella Drive

Store hours: Thursday-Sunday, noon-6 p.m.; Wednesday at FSU Market, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Contact: 850-508-5055 Instagram: @gjunqueshoppe; Facebook Gramasjunqu3@gmail.com

