Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Tallahassee Democrat

    Plush treasures and toys delight at Grama's Junque Shoppe | Sammie's Shenanigans

    By Samantha “Bee” Blaykworth,

    2 days ago

    This month "Sammie’s Shenanigans," your guide to the city's best-kept secrets, is highlighting Lake Ella’s newest addition, Grama’s Junque Shoppe!

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2G3Io0_0w5vreDp00

    If you’ve ever wanted to combine a walk down memory lane with a treasure hunt, let me introduce you to Grama’s Junque Shoppe.

    Owned by Linda and Ron Ptachick, this quirky little shop feels like the child of a flea market and your childhood toy chest — if your toy chest was stuffed with original Snoopy memorabilia, Pokémon toys, and vintage Strawberry Shortcake dolls.

    It's the kind of place that makes you feel like a kid again, no matter your age, and there's a very real possibility you’ll leave with a treasure that makes your inner child squeal.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uYMCf_0w5vreDp00

    When you first step inside, you’re greeted by Linda or Ron and given a free mystery pack of Pokémon cards. I don’t care if you’re 8 or 48 — there’s something universally irresistible about free stuff. And when that free stuff is Pokémon cards, well, let’s just say it’s impossible not to be pleased.

    Linda and Ron’s sleepy, docile chihuahuas lazily observe your excitement from under the desk. They are used to it by now.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ooydR_0w5vreDp00

    But let’s talk about what you’ll find in the shop once you’ve claimed your prize. It’s a well-organized chaos of nostalgic collectibles, plushies, toys, and a few items that you will swear that you got in a kid’s meal a long time ago.

    There's something for everyone here: Pokémon, Madam Alexander dolls, Dungeons & Dragons merch, a treasure trove of plushies, original Snoopy memorabilia, and plenty of fantasy goodies. Basically, if it ever had a fandom in the last 40 years, it probably made its way to Grandma’s shelves. It is a collector’s paradise!

    So next time you are casually strolling around Lake Ella and wouldn’t mind getting lost in a time warp with some delightful company, swing by Grama’s Junque Shoppe. Just don’t blame me when you walk out with a bag full of plushies, a free mystery pack of cards, and an urge to relive the '90s all over again.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03PlsQ_0w5vreDp00

    Sammie's Shenanigan's is a column dedicated to exploring Tallahassee and sharing interesting local finds. Tallahassee blogger Samantha “Bee” Blaykworth can be contacted at samantha.buzzybee@gmail.com if you have suggestions or hidden gems to share.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dcdcy_0w5vreDp00

    If you go

    What: Grama's Junque Shoppe

    Where : 207 Lake Ella Drive

    Store hours: Thursday-Sunday, noon-6 p.m.; Wednesday at FSU Market, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

    Contact: 850-508-5055 Instagram: @gjunqueshoppe; Facebook Gramasjunqu3@gmail.com

    This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Plush treasures and toys delight at Grama's Junque Shoppe | Sammie's Shenanigans

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
    Diddy’s Mother Told Him His Father Died in an Automobile Accident, But He Found Out the Truth
    Kristen Brady1 day ago
    Spooky Spider Taco Ring spins web of Halloween fun | Chula King
    Tallahassee Democrat12 hours ago
    Sean Combs is now in a Special Housing Unit like Red Onion State Prison in Wise County, Virginia
    Margaret Minnicks25 days ago
    Feast on Crab at the Dungeness Crab Festival This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen7 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson12 days ago
    2 Family Friendly Festivals on Saturday With 1 Just for Kids
    Maria Shimizu Christensen11 days ago
    Off-duty corrections officer killed in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today11 days ago
    The Alleged Secret Gay Life of Barbara Stanwyck & Robert Taylor: A Look Back at Their Complex Union
    Herbie J Pilato14 days ago
    Police officer accused of touching woman on traffic stop
    Jacksonville Today20 days ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz9 days ago
    Great Shakeout is Tomorrow October 17
    Alameda Postlast hour
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato12 days ago
    Denver spends another $6 million on migrants
    David Heitz29 days ago
    You're Invited: Learn More About Fostering Rescue Dogs at Halloween Event on Cape Cod
    Dianna Carney10 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post13 days ago
    Festivals & Events Happening this Weekend: October 9, 10, 11, 12, 13
    M Henderson7 days ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today6 days ago
    SUV Homicide: Slain Driver Found in Arlington Parking Lot
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt1 day ago
    “Please, Sir, Can I Have Some Smores?”
    Alameda Post18 days ago
    Big Lots laying off all 349 employees at Apple Valley distribution center
    The HD Post26 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today12 days ago
    Opinion: How homelessness made me a criminal in Denver
    David Heitz25 days ago
    Deadly Fort Worth Shooting: 1 Dead, 3 Injured in Stockyards
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt6 days ago
    Meet The Dog Saved From Being Euthanized "Purely For Space" Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney13 days ago
    Sonja Morgan To Perform At The Cascade Lounge At Agua Caliente Casino Palm Springs
    Palm Springs Tribune8 days ago
    In Memory of Peter Scolari ('Bosom Buddies'/'Newhart'): 3 Years After His Tragic Death From Cancer
    Herbie J Pilato28 days ago
    Wyoming calls off sale of wildlife-rich tract in Jackson Hole (not the Kelly Parcel)
    WyoFile29 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz3 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy