Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Tallahassee Democrat

    Opinion: What can the Holocaust teach us about improving today’s climate of division?

    By Barbara Goldstein,

    2 days ago

    We learn lessons from the Holocaust, even now, three quarters of a century after its horror.

    And even at Tallahassee’s beloved Holocaust Education Resource Council, which has been educating young and old for almost 20 years on the truth about those atrocities in Europe, lessons are taught … and learned.

    The fights we fight today -- against hate, discrimination, violence, polarization – can all be informed by our knowledge of the past, particularly our globe’s darkest chapters.

    And yet, we know that it can be just a fight. In fact, these days, the fighting is also a part of the problem. The popular meme, "I changed my mind after you crushed me on social media, said nobody, ever," captures this truth. True change requires dialogue.

    Ultimately, whatever we do to “stand up” must be accompanied by some sitting down to listen as well. The folks at “The Longest Table” and similar organizations have it right, and HERC wants to model their approaches, ensuring the Holocaust's lessons are not only remembered but are also a basis for ongoing education and understanding.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dKkPx_0w5vrGEV00

    That’s why you’ll see us meeting, kibitzing, honoring and talking with all sorts of people who support our mission or are interested in learning more. We are a diverse group of individuals and thank God for that. This diversity is our strength. Imagine how counterproductive it would be if we applied a modern-day political litmus test to all those interactions?

    It’s a little odd to think about, but in an era where the truth and facts seem elusive and when people pick sides on just about everything, what if a shared interest in preserving the history of the world’s most evil chapters is something that brings together people of different backgrounds and even political beliefs?

    Preserving the truth of the Holocaust – through stories, facts, images and oral histories – can be one of the bedrocks on which our shared humanity is built.

    Of course, that oddness mentioned above comes with a measured sadness. It shouldn’t be like this. A horrific stain on our world’s history should not need to be used as a collective point of reference.

    But the need to find common ground is so urgent because of the unspeakable possibility of history repeating itself. While hate is the weapon of choice for those who wish to discriminate, polarization and separatism are their fuel. It’s in an environment of rampant demonization where hate truly flourishes.

    So, at HERC we choose to offer a hand and a chair. If you support our mission, we don’t ask you to pass some ideological test. Your willingness to acknowledge and support our mission is much more important than the impossibility that you might also be aligned on everything else.

    Or, put another way: We think the best way to make sure something like the Holocaust never happens again is to keep its memory fresh … forever. Whoever supports that objective is, by definition, supporting the diminishment of hatred in our society.

    And that’s a lesson we all can keep learning even after almost 80 years.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xNzbU_0w5vrGEV00

    Barbara Goldstein is the executive director of HERC. The 13 th annual HERC Remembrance Dinner will be held Oct. 29 at the Dunlap Champions Club. The dinner will honor Florida CFO Jimmy Patronis for his work with the Florida Holocaust Victims Assistance program as well as Steve and Judy Winn for their community service. Tickets and sponsorships are still available.

    JOIN THE CONVERSATION

    Send letters to the editor (up to 200 words) or Your Turn columns (about 500 words) to letters@tallahassee.com . Please include your address for verification purposes only, and if you send a Your Turn, also include a photo and 1-2 line bio of yourself. You can also submit anonymous Zing!s at Tallahassee.com/Zing. Submissions are published on a space-available basis. All submissions may be edited for content, clarity and length, and may also be published by any part of the USA TODAY NETWORK.

    This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Opinion: What can the Holocaust teach us about improving today’s climate of division?

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
    Sean Combs is now in a Special Housing Unit like Red Onion State Prison in Wise County, Virginia
    Margaret Minnicks25 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz22 days ago
    50 houses remain empty; Brunswick Housing Authority says it’s due to its own mishaps
    The Current GA4 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson12 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post22 days ago
    If Elected Again, Donald Trump Will Use the Military as an All-Powerful Tool to Deploy on U.S. Soil
    Bucks County Beacon3 days ago
    Former Staff Reveal Meghan Markle’s Extreme Anger Behind Closed Doors
    André Emilio20 days ago
    The Alleged Secret Gay Life of Barbara Stanwyck & Robert Taylor: A Look Back at Their Complex Union
    Herbie J Pilato14 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz13 days ago
    Great Shakeout is Tomorrow October 17
    Alameda Postlast hour
    Denver spends another $6 million on migrants
    David Heitz29 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune26 days ago
    Week's Buzz: Diddy's Mom, Cardi B Divorce & Freebies
    Bryce Gruber8 days ago
    You're Invited: Learn More About Fostering Rescue Dogs at Halloween Event on Cape Cod
    Dianna Carney10 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post13 days ago
    Higher penalties for prolonged suffering of snowmobile-battered wildlife clears committee
    WyoFile15 days ago
    Festivals & Events Happening this Weekend: October 9, 10, 11, 12, 13
    M Henderson7 days ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today6 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today12 days ago
    Connection Between Clutter Anxiety, and Depression
    Declutterbuzz1 day ago
    Opinion: How homelessness made me a criminal in Denver
    David Heitz25 days ago
    In Memory of Peter Scolari ('Bosom Buddies'/'Newhart'): 3 Years After His Tragic Death From Cancer
    Herbie J Pilato28 days ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz22 days ago
    Wyoming calls off sale of wildlife-rich tract in Jackson Hole (not the Kelly Parcel)
    WyoFile29 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz3 days ago
    Local Rescue Shares Positive Recovery Update About One Of Their "Most Heartbreaking Cases"
    Dianna Carney2 days ago
    Federal probe finds deplorable conditions inside Georgia prisons
    The Current GA13 days ago
    Safe storage, minimum age gun laws would curb violence, study says
    The Current GA22 days ago
    Meet The Sweet Little Dog Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney27 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy