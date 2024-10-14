Opinion: What can the Holocaust teach us about improving today’s climate of division?

We learn lessons from the Holocaust, even now, three quarters of a century after its horror.

And even at Tallahassee’s beloved Holocaust Education Resource Council, which has been educating young and old for almost 20 years on the truth about those atrocities in Europe, lessons are taught … and learned.

The fights we fight today -- against hate, discrimination, violence, polarization – can all be informed by our knowledge of the past, particularly our globe’s darkest chapters.

And yet, we know that it can be just a fight. In fact, these days, the fighting is also a part of the problem. The popular meme, "I changed my mind after you crushed me on social media, said nobody, ever," captures this truth. True change requires dialogue.

Ultimately, whatever we do to “stand up” must be accompanied by some sitting down to listen as well. The folks at “The Longest Table” and similar organizations have it right, and HERC wants to model their approaches, ensuring the Holocaust's lessons are not only remembered but are also a basis for ongoing education and understanding.

That’s why you’ll see us meeting, kibitzing, honoring and talking with all sorts of people who support our mission or are interested in learning more. We are a diverse group of individuals and thank God for that. This diversity is our strength. Imagine how counterproductive it would be if we applied a modern-day political litmus test to all those interactions?

It’s a little odd to think about, but in an era where the truth and facts seem elusive and when people pick sides on just about everything, what if a shared interest in preserving the history of the world’s most evil chapters is something that brings together people of different backgrounds and even political beliefs?

Preserving the truth of the Holocaust – through stories, facts, images and oral histories – can be one of the bedrocks on which our shared humanity is built.

Of course, that oddness mentioned above comes with a measured sadness. It shouldn’t be like this. A horrific stain on our world’s history should not need to be used as a collective point of reference.

But the need to find common ground is so urgent because of the unspeakable possibility of history repeating itself. While hate is the weapon of choice for those who wish to discriminate, polarization and separatism are their fuel. It’s in an environment of rampant demonization where hate truly flourishes.

So, at HERC we choose to offer a hand and a chair. If you support our mission, we don’t ask you to pass some ideological test. Your willingness to acknowledge and support our mission is much more important than the impossibility that you might also be aligned on everything else.

Or, put another way: We think the best way to make sure something like the Holocaust never happens again is to keep its memory fresh … forever. Whoever supports that objective is, by definition, supporting the diminishment of hatred in our society.

And that’s a lesson we all can keep learning even after almost 80 years.

Barbara Goldstein is the executive director of HERC. The 13 th annual HERC Remembrance Dinner will be held Oct. 29 at the Dunlap Champions Club. The dinner will honor Florida CFO Jimmy Patronis for his work with the Florida Holocaust Victims Assistance program as well as Steve and Judy Winn for their community service. Tickets and sponsorships are still available.

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

Send letters to the editor (up to 200 words) or Your Turn columns (about 500 words) to letters@tallahassee.com . Please include your address for verification purposes only, and if you send a Your Turn, also include a photo and 1-2 line bio of yourself. You can also submit anonymous Zing!s at Tallahassee.com/Zing. Submissions are published on a space-available basis. All submissions may be edited for content, clarity and length, and may also be published by any part of the USA TODAY NETWORK.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Opinion: What can the Holocaust teach us about improving today’s climate of division?