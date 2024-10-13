Hurricane Milton: Floodwaters kill New Port Richey woman, trap neighbors in their homes

NEW PORT RICHEY — Residents in the Park Lake Estates neighborhood have been trapped in their homes for four days.

Almost everyone's home was perfectly fine after Hurricane Milton — they never even lost power.

But floodwaters from the Anclote River rose to deadly heights — at least three feet deep in some places — leaving numerous roads impassable for anyone without a taller car, truck or the guts to try.

Earlier, according to the Florida Highway Patrol, an 82-year-old man, of Bushnell, was driving a Toyota Corolla around 1:35 a.m. along Black Fox Drive — one of the neighborhood streets that saw the most flooding — with an 88-year-old woman, of New Port Richey, in the passenger seat.

As the two turned onto Sawgrass Boulevard, "the vehicle traveled into a pond and became submerged," FHP said.

The man had minor injuries, but the woman didn't survive the accident.

Neighbors said they were shocked to hear the news, and it convinced many to wait out the flooding instead of trying to wade or drive through it.

Even with all of the flooding, the neighborhood was in good shape. Water rose into people's yards but didn't reach their houses, allowing residents to still enjoy the comforts of home, including electricity thanks to the neighborhood's underground powerlines.

"We're all getting a little stir crazy," Emily Archer said.

Archer said the waters only began to recede Saturday morning, but not before numerous people's cars had to be towed after stalling out in the water.

Archer stood by her front window, keeping a close watch on the street, ready to rush outside and warn drivers about the water's depth, hoping to spare them from the same fate as other residents.

"We had to push this 16-year-old girl out of the water in like a Nissan Versa," she said.

Archer said her mother has a lifted Jeep able to brave the floodwaters. The pair has been offering to bring supplies to neighbors that may be trapped and unable to make trips to the grocery store.

Chuck Zimmermaker just returned to his home in the neighborhood Thursday night after a 7 ½ hour drive back from Miami where he and his wife evacuated to. He said he was shocked to see all the flooding.

"I wasn't sure how high this was going to come," Zimmermaker said. "I knew it would come, and last night when I took my mother-in-law home, you could see the current coming from the river."

Zimmermaker's house never lost power so thankfully, he said, most of the groceries in their fridge are still good to use. But regardless of his supplies and the water levels, he said he's going to have to make a trip out of the neighborhood again to help his daughter who is out of gas.

"She just called me, she said 'Dad, I don't have any gas in my car,' " Zimmermaker said. "I've got a five gallon can in there filled."

"Just going to drive slow," he added.

Nate Barlow, Christina Pilot and their neighbor Sharon Fey were passing time removing the boards they nailed to protect their windows. Having been restricted to their Park Lake Estates homes the last several days, the trio was ready to get out and see the rest of their town — but not at the cost of their car or life.

"We stocked up," Barlow said, explaining they weren't going to run out of supplies anytime soon. "We did everything that you're supposed to do. We have a cooler, we have a generator, we're well prepared."

Much to their dismay, Fey said even though the water levels are going down there are predictions that the water will rise again.

"I sure hope not," Pilot said, anxious to get out of the house.

Elena Barrera is the breaking & trending news reporter for the Tallahassee Democrat, a member of the USA TODAY NETWORK – Florida. She can be reached at ebarrera@tallahassee.com . Follow her on X: @elenabarreraaa .

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Hurricane Milton: Floodwaters kill New Port Richey woman, trap neighbors in their homes