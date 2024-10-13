Opinion: Junking public finance is a mistake | Bill Cotterell

Most everybody agrees there’s too much special-interest money in politics and that lobbyists for big corporations buy influence by legally bribing public officials with campaign contributions.

So. here’s the solution Florida legislators have come up with: Let’s get rid of the only source of clean political cash that comes with no strings attached.

That’s a frank synopsis of Amendment 6 on the Nov. 5 ballot. Do we want our statewide officeholders financing slick eight-figure media campaigns with money from the businesses and industries their agencies regulate? Or should we at least try to have them draw relatively small amounts from the public treasury and run shoestring campaigns that involve getting out and talking to real people?

If 60% of voters approve, the amendment will repeal part of the Constitution that allows state matching money to go to qualified candidates for governor, attorney general, chief financial officer and agriculture commissioner. Public finance hasn’t put public office within reach for the average working Floridian, as its advocates might have wistfully hoped, but it hasn’t been the “welfare for politicians” Republicans like to call it, either.

Florida has very expensive media markets and running for statewide office means raising a lot of money. Nobody likes the idea of giving tax money to politicians. But would we rather they get it from insurance companies, sugarcane growers, marijuana businesses, tourism industries, trial lawyers and scores of other professional associations and trade groups whose lobbyists influence most of what government does?

The finance program Amendment 6 would repeal is not exactly lavish.

It provides that statewide candidates must raise some earnest money — $150,000 for governor, $100,000 for Cabinet posts — which eliminates the kooks, well-meaning or otherwise. Then, donations up to $250 from individual Floridians (not companies or political action committees) will be matched by the state. If somebody gives $500, for instance, only half of it would be matched.

That means candidates must get out and persuade voters to help them, face to face, rather than hiring a professional tree-shaker with a ready Rolodex of known contributors. They also must agree to specified spending limits for their campaigns.

A Senate staff analysis of the repeal proposal said candidates for statewide offices drew $13 million in matching funds in 2022, up from $9.8 million four years earlier. That’s not small change but, in a $100 billion-plus state budget, it’s not much.

Normally, saying it’s not much money is an easy alibi for questionable spending, not an excuse. If it’s wrong, it’s wrong, whether it’s a dime or $13 million. But you get what you pay for, and what Florida gets now is the best governor and state Cabinet corporate money can provide.

Nobody has to take public financing. Republicans tried to repeal it in 2010 but an amendment identical to this year’s proposal got 52.8 percent of the statewide vote — well short of the 60% required for passage.

The system hasn’t exactly brought a new breed of idealistic, civic-minded public servants into Florida politics. In fact, there’s only one good example of matching money improving state government.

In 1994, Bob Milligan was elected state comptroller, back when the Cabinet had six members, and the late infusion of about $100,000 in state money was decisive. Milligan recalled it took him until the last week of the race to reach the fund-raising threshold, and a critical surge of radio and TV advertising was made possible by the state matching money.

There were other factors, of course. It was the year of the “Gingrich Revolution,” when the GOP won control of the U.S. House and Republicans also took over the Florida Senate.

Milligan, a retired Marine lieutenant general, beat the late Gerald Lewis, a 20-year incumbent Democrat. Republican Education Commissioner Frank Brogan, and Secretary of State Sandra Mortham also won that year, and Jeb Bush undoubtedly would have beaten anybody else, if Democratic Gov. Lawton Chiles hadn’t been finishing out a fondly remembered career. (Bush won big four years later.)

Milligan is remembered as probably the least-partisan non-politician ever to hold statewide office, a solid administrator who’d never run for anything before and left after eight years with no political ambitions — pretty much what you’d expect of a career Marine.

Keeping public financing won’t get us another Bob Milligan. But if it eases the need for constant fund-raising, it’s money well spent.

Bill Cotterell is a retired Capitol reporter for United Press International and the Tallahassee Democrat. He can be reached at wrcott43@aol.com .

