Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Tallahassee Democrat

    Opinion: Junking public finance is a mistake | Bill Cotterell

    By Bill Cotterell,

    2 days ago

    Most everybody agrees there’s too much special-interest money in politics and that lobbyists for big corporations buy influence by legally bribing public officials with campaign contributions.

    So. here’s the solution Florida legislators have come up with: Let’s get rid of the only source of clean political cash that comes with no strings attached.

    That’s a frank synopsis of Amendment 6 on the Nov. 5 ballot. Do we want our statewide officeholders financing slick eight-figure media campaigns with money from the businesses and industries their agencies regulate? Or should we at least try to have them draw relatively small amounts from the public treasury and run shoestring campaigns that involve getting out and talking to real people?

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ggcNM_0w54WyZi00

    If 60% of voters approve, the amendment will repeal part of the Constitution that allows state matching money to go to qualified candidates for governor, attorney general, chief financial officer and agriculture commissioner. Public finance hasn’t put public office within reach for the average working Floridian, as its advocates might have wistfully hoped, but it hasn’t been the “welfare for politicians” Republicans like to call it, either.

    Florida has very expensive media markets and running for statewide office means raising a lot of money. Nobody likes the idea of giving tax money to politicians. But would we rather they get it from insurance companies, sugarcane growers, marijuana businesses, tourism industries, trial lawyers and scores of other professional associations and trade groups whose lobbyists influence most of what government does?

    The finance program Amendment 6 would repeal is not exactly lavish.

    It provides that statewide candidates must raise some earnest money — $150,000 for governor, $100,000 for Cabinet posts — which eliminates the kooks, well-meaning or otherwise. Then, donations up to $250 from individual Floridians (not companies or political action committees) will be matched by the state. If somebody gives $500, for instance, only half of it would be matched.

    That means candidates must get out and persuade voters to help them, face to face, rather than hiring a professional tree-shaker with a ready Rolodex of known contributors. They also must agree to specified spending limits for their campaigns.

    A Senate staff analysis of the repeal proposal said candidates for statewide offices drew $13 million in matching funds in 2022, up from $9.8 million four years earlier. That’s not small change but, in a $100 billion-plus state budget, it’s not much.

    Normally, saying it’s not much money is an easy alibi for questionable spending, not an excuse. If it’s wrong, it’s wrong, whether it’s a dime or $13 million. But you get what you pay for, and what Florida gets now is the best governor and state Cabinet corporate money can provide.

    Nobody has to take public financing. Republicans tried to repeal it in 2010 but an amendment identical to this year’s proposal got 52.8 percent of the statewide vote — well short of the 60% required for passage.

    The system hasn’t exactly brought a new breed of idealistic, civic-minded public servants into Florida politics. In fact, there’s only one good example of matching money improving state government.

    In 1994, Bob Milligan was elected state comptroller, back when the Cabinet had six members, and the late infusion of about $100,000 in state money was decisive. Milligan recalled it took him until the last week of the race to reach the fund-raising threshold, and a critical surge of radio and TV advertising was made possible by the state matching money.

    There were other factors, of course. It was the year of the “Gingrich Revolution,” when the GOP won control of the U.S. House and Republicans also took over the Florida Senate.

    Milligan, a retired Marine lieutenant general, beat the late Gerald Lewis, a 20-year incumbent Democrat. Republican Education Commissioner Frank Brogan, and Secretary of State Sandra Mortham also won that year, and Jeb Bush undoubtedly would have beaten anybody else, if Democratic Gov. Lawton Chiles hadn’t been finishing out a fondly remembered career. (Bush won big four years later.)

    Milligan is remembered as probably the least-partisan non-politician ever to hold statewide office, a solid administrator who’d never run for anything before and left after eight years with no political ambitions — pretty much what you’d expect of a career Marine.

    Keeping public financing won’t get us another Bob Milligan. But if it eases the need for constant fund-raising, it’s money well spent.

    Bill Cotterell is a retired Capitol reporter for United Press International and the Tallahassee Democrat. He can be reached at wrcott43@aol.com .

    JOIN THE CONVERSATION

    Send letters to the editor (up to 200 words) or Your Turn columns (about 500 words) to letters@tallahassee.com . Please include your address for verification purposes only, and if you send a Your Turn, also include a photo and 1-2 line bio of yourself. You can also submit anonymous Zing!s at Tallahassee.com/Zing. Submissions are published on a space-available basis. All submissions may be edited for content, clarity and length, and may also be published by any part of the USA TODAY NETWORK.

    This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Opinion: Junking public finance is a mistake | Bill Cotterell

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Officer from MS Found in Patrol Car, Passed Out with Meth Pipe in Hand
    Mississippi News Group6 days ago
    'Some People Never Learn': Polk County Man Out on Bond Caught Again for Same Crime
    Uncovering Florida20 days ago
    Former West Union Teacher Indicted for Child Enticement
    Mississippi News Group3 days ago
    The new way biologists count Yellowstone-region grizzly bears, explained
    WyoFile5 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post21 days ago
    Off-duty corrections officer killed in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today6 hours ago
    Higher penalties for prolonged suffering of snowmobile-battered wildlife clears committee
    WyoFile14 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile15 days ago
    50 houses remain empty; Brunswick Housing Authority says it’s due to its own mishaps
    The Current GA3 days ago
    Proposed Denver slaughterhouse ban would kill jobs, opposition says
    David Heitz27 days ago
    Wyoming calls off sale of wildlife-rich tract in Jackson Hole (not the Kelly Parcel)
    WyoFile28 days ago
    After one-off lynx sighting, Wyoming surveys yield no proof of wildcats’ return
    WyoFile7 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza4 days ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria6 days ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz21 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post12 days ago
    Georgia board’s Trump loyalists OK rule to require ballot hand counts despite warnings by state AG
    The Current GA25 days ago
    Festivals & Events Happening this Weekend: October 9, 10, 11, 12, 13
    M Henderson7 days ago
    More than 400 criminal cases under review after Wyoming lab fails firearms test
    WyoFile24 days ago
    State rebuffs claims that mandatory life sentences for people under 21 are unconstitutional
    WyoFile29 days ago
    Couple Found Dead in Manassas Basement During Welfare Check
    The Inside Scoop - PWC1 day ago
    Evacuations ordered as two Wyoming wildfires explode
    WyoFile13 days ago
    Denver spends another $6 million on migrants
    David Heitz28 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz12 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today12 days ago
    Major retailers prepare for potential food shortages – Inland Empire may step in to fill the gap
    The HD Post13 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune25 days ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today6 days ago
    Nassau County orders evacuations as projected storm surge rises
    Jacksonville Today5 days ago
    Proposed law will require gas stoves to come with a warning label
    The HD Post29 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy