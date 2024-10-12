Love's lasting connections: Helpers work to ease human suffering | Candace McKibben

It is my sacred privilege to offer words of reflection at the annual Walk to Remember offered by the Capital City Healthy Start Coalition , held this year on Thursday, Oct. 10.

Graciously hosted at Saint Paul’s United Methodist Church each year, the evening offers persons who have suffered the loss of a pregnancy or infant, and their loved ones, whether the loss was recent or years ago, the opportunity to gather for a light meal and resource fair in the fellowship hall.

It is followed by a sensitive service of remembrance in the sanctuary, and a candlelight walk around Lake Ella in loving memory of the lives lost. I am moved by the courage and resilience of the bereaved parents, grandparents, relatives and friends who attend this remarkable evening. Those who bear the unbearable and survive the unimaginable show up in love to remember lives that will forever be a part of their story.

In preparation for the Walk to Remember event, I was drawn to the words of minister and artist, Jan Richardson, who has known her share of grief and sorrow.

In her book, “The Cure for Sorrow, A Book of Blessings for Times of Grief,” Richardson writes “It sometimes seems our grief is all that connects us to what we have lost. But if we allow grief to do its work, the love that lives within it becomes ever more clear and present to us.” She concludes that “in time, the love has a way of overcoming the grief and loving becomes what connects us to our loss.”

'Look for the helpers'

If feels empowering to me to realize the truth of her words that love is such a deep connector, that even death is not able to sever ties that matter. Beyond this tender evening, the theme of love’s connection seems important in the particular times we are navigating in our state.

As I am writing, another record-breaking hurricane intensified in the Gulf of Mexico on the heels of the massive destruction of Hurricane Helene just two weeks ago. There are weary emergency workers and volunteers who are helping. People across the country are giving to disaster relief organizations and people of faith and goodwill are doing what they can to support neighbors near and far.

I think of Presbyterian Minister and child advocate, Mister Fred Rogers, who so profoundly said to parents of children wondering how best to talk with them about natural disasters and public tragedies, that we help them “look for the helpers.”

It was his own mother’s advice to him when he was a child. I believe it is helpful not only for children to look for the helpers, but also for grown-ups.

I find it deeply inspiring to think of the millions of human connections involved in disaster recoveries, and feel grateful that each of us can be the helpers that children in our lives look to as we allow the love that is in our hearts to connect us with so many who are suffering.

Nourish the spirit

With so much suffering in the world, not only from natural disasters but from the normalizing of hatred and disrespect in our public discourse, it is easy to become overwhelmed by negativity. I have found it helpful to deepen my connection with those people and things in my life that nourish my own spirit.

Being with my grandchildren is one such joy. Since moving to Tallahassee nearly two months ago, our 5-year-old granddaughter, Carter, has blossomed. Watching her deepened confidence in herself and delight in her new house and school, has been amazing.

Her little brother, Chandler, is by far the cheeriest baby I have ever seen. The broad smile that crosses his face when you speak to him would melt a heart of stone. My own spirit is lifted by the connections of love that are deepening with these precious grandchildren.

Participating in one of the many “Get out the Vote Campaigns” has enabled me to develop some new friendships with new neighbors.

Practicing hymns on my new digital piano that my church so generously gave me on our recent 20 th Anniversary celebration, has been a connection with my spiritual roots. My playing is at times enhanced by the lovely tenor voice of my husband from the adjacent room, and I feel gratitude for our common spiritual history.

The spontaneity of creating space to visit with neighbors on the front porch or back deck as they walk through the neighborhood has been meaningful. I am reminded of my maternal grandparents’ home in rural Alabama, where life seemed more simple and serene.

These are but a few of the connections that are making a difference for my spirit in these troubled times, and I hope you are finding the time and intention to nourish your own spirit in connecting with what is deepest and truest about you.

Day of Atonement

Arguably, the most holy day of Judaism is Yom Kippur, the Day of Atonement, which falls this year between the evenings of Oct. 11 and 12. It is a day of fasting, prayer, reflection and asking for forgiveness from God, having already asked for forgiveness from others. It might be the day of the year when Jewish people feel most connected to both their beautiful religion and to each other.

An article in the New York Times this week by Elizabeth Dias addresses the rise of antisemitism. She interviewed rabbis, who report the rise is forcing some Jews to realize that people marginalize and even hate them for who they are — while perhaps they themselves haven’t explored deeply their Jewish identity.

Since the Oct. 7, 2023, attack on Israel, more than four in 10 American Jews have either sought out or engaged more with Jewish life, according to the Jewish Federations of North America.

Dias tells of a Jewish student from Jacksonville, Florida, at Barnard College, a liberal arts college in New York, who was harassed for her Jewish identity. Upon attending a Jewish Summer Camp this past summer, the student shared: “I have never felt so connected. To be in a space for once where I could let my guard down and ask whatever questions I want because I was in a Jewish space, it was so inherently freeing.”

Indigenous Peoples Day

That sense of identity and connection is what I imagine many indigenous people feel when, this coming Monday, people across our nation will recognize indigenous people and the contributions they've made to history, as well as mourn those lost to genocide and Western colonization.

It might be a meaningful way to spend some time on National Indigenous Peoples’ Day to learn more about the Creek Nation that lived in the Tallahassee area before us and with whom we have a connection, or perhaps to learn more about the Native American and Indigenous Study Center at FSU developed in partnership with the Seminole Tribe to increase understanding of and relationships with native peoples.

As humans, connection matters to our mental, physical and spiritual wellbeing. Love promotes connection. This week I pray we all will look for opportunities to acknowledge the importance of our connectedness with each other as well as with our deepest, truest selves as we practice love.

The Rev. Candace McKibben is an ordained minister and pastor of Tallahassee Fellowship .

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Love's lasting connections: Helpers work to ease human suffering | Candace McKibben