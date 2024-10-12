Opinion: 'Storm of the Century' memories linger for Taylor County | Gerald Ensley

(EDITOR’S NOTE: Long before Taylor County become Florida’s hurricane alley, residents grappled with a storm of the century that wasn’t a hurricane at all. This column was first published in the Tallahassee Democrat on March 13, 2013. )

Paul Calafiore says his late wife was the nervous one. She started worrying early that night and he shrugged off her concerns — until they had to take refuge in the attic while their home was gutted by a 12-foot tidal surge.

But 20 years after the Storm of the Century/No Name Storm destroyed his Taylor County home, Calafiore admits he's got a "complex."

"I do not like high winds anymore," said Calafiore who lives in the rebuilt home. "Last spring, we had two weeks of 30 mph to 40 mph winds. I said, 'I'm going to sell this place.' I don't need this anymore."

Today is the 20th anniversary of one of the most devastating storms in U.S. history. Early Saturday morning, March 13, 1993, a hurricane-force, non-hurricane storm boiled out of the Gulf of Mexico into Florida and up the east coast to Canada.

The storm spawned two days of tornadoes, flooding, 100 mph wind gusts — and snow. Snow flurries fell in Tallahassee. Cities throughout the South received record snowfalls, topped by the 69 inches that fell in Mt. Le Conte, Tenn. Northern cities were inundated with several feet of snow in a matter of hours.

The storm destroyed homes, downed trees and power lines over a 1,000-mile path. A total of 310 people were killed, including 47 people in Florida — which was more than had died in Hurricane Andrew (38 deaths), seven months before.

Up north, it became known as the Great Blizzard of '93. In Florida, it was called the No Name Storm. Historically, it was the Storm of the Century.

"A big, big (Super Storm) Sandy is what it was," said former Tallahassee television meteorologist Mike Rucker.

Part of its destruction was caused by the lack of warning, which kept officials from evacuating residents in some places. Computer weather modeling in 1993 was still occasionally imprecise; though several models predicted the severity of the storm, not all forecasters embraced those predictions.

Rucker did, though he was almost alone among Florida forecasters. Rucker began monitoring computer models early in the week and by Friday — a sunny, bright Friday — was sounding the alarm. He was convinced the storm's long "fetch" across the shallow Gulf of Mexico was creating a "low-pressure bomb" for Florida's west coast.

Rucker persuaded his bosses at WCTV to lead all three Friday night newscasts with the storm. He persuaded the March of Dimes to cancel its planned Saturday morning fundraising walk through downtown Tallahassee (where several trees fell the next morning).

Because ordering people to evacuate was the job of federal officials, Rucker had to choose his words carefully.

"I couldn't use the word 'evacuate' so I told viewers to 'consider' leaving," said Rucker, an insurance agent who spent 27 years as a meteorologist. "I had one viewer call and ask, "Have you been drinking?' I said, 'No sir, but this is going to be a bad storm. You better take precautions.' "

Though many would later thank Rucker for his warnings, many did not evacuate in one of the hardest hit areas: Taylor County, about 50 miles south of Tallahassee.

Many homes in the beachside communities of Keaton Beach, Dekle Beach, Dark Island, Cedar Island and Jug Island were one story beach cabins. The more elaborate homes were on stilts — with numerous houses built out into the normally placid Gulf of Mexico.

"Because of the lay of the land, you could build houses (into the water)," said Tom Shipman, a Tallahassee resident whose family had a house at Dekle Beach. "It seems crazy now. But it was charming while it lasted."

Which was March 13, 1993, when the storm sent hurricane-force winds and a wall of water across the low-lying coast.

Hundreds of homes were gutted, collapsed or lifted off their moorings and swept hundreds of yards away — if not lost forever. Cars, furniture and personal goods washed away in a torrent of water and wind.

Ten Taylor County residents died, including four children pulled from the wreckage of homes.

Calafiore's home is on Dark Island, a 20-yard wide spit of land dredged up in the 1940s to provide a vacation retreat for workers at the paper mill in nearby Perry. Calafiore, 65, said water in the Gulf began to rise in late evening, seeping into his house whose front step was only 9 inches off the ground.

His wife, Teresa, (who died in 2001) said they should evacuate. Calafiore talked her out of it: "I said the house has been here forever, it's not going anywhere," he recalled ruefully.

Shortly after midnight, water busted through the door and began filling the house. Calafiore, his wife and 2-year-old grandson took refuge in the bathroom, as the water rose to their chests in just minutes.

"(Teresa) was screaming and crying and saying, 'We're going to die,' " Calafiore said. "I was starting to think it myself."

Instead, as they stood on the rim of the bathtub, Calafiore punched a hole in the ceiling and pulled himself up into attic. He lifted his grandson and wife up into the cramped space. For hours they huddled on the leeward side of a 4-foot-wide fireplace chimney, hugging each other for warmth in near-freezing temperatures.

At daylight, the storm passed and Calafiore looked out to see nine to 10 of his neighbors homes were gone. His car was gone.

Eventually, he heard a loudspeaker calling for survivors and the family was rescued.

Today, new houses and condos dot the Taylor County coast — all well off the ground. State laws passed after the storm require all new houses along the coast to be at least 19 1/2 feet off the ground; Calafiore's home is 24 feet off the ground.

Today, Rucker said, such a storm would not sneak up on anyone because, "computer modeling is so good" and state officials are quick to issue warnings and evacuations.

But 20 years ago, it was a storm like nobody had ever seen.

"It was definitely," Calafiore said, " the storm of the century."

Gerald Ensley was a reporter and columnist for the Tallahassee Democrat from 1980 until his retirement in 2015. He died in 2018 following a stroke. The Tallahassee Democrat is publishing columns capturing Tallahassee’s history from Ensley’s vast archives each Sunday through 2024 in the Opinion section as part of the TLH 200: Gerald Ensley Memorial Bicentennial Project. There are still about two dozen copies of a book of Ensley's columns available exclusively at Midtown Reader, 1123 Thomasville Road, or midtownreader.com . Proceeds from the sale of the book and contributions have been used to establish an endowed scholarship for budding journalists at FSU, and have also brought this project to life in celebration of our 200th anniversary.

