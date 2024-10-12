Open in App
    Speeder control, pothole patrol and sidewalk safety among top concerns | Street Scene

    By Philip Stuart,

    2 days ago

    Q. Gordon is asking for speed control in Indian Head Acres and other neighborhoods bordering South Magnolia Drive as the construction has provided a path for speeding drivers racing through otherwise quiet safe neighborhoods forced to offer up detour streets.

    A . Calling Chief Revell. Chief, these neighborhoods provide a significant amount of grammar school children walking to and from Hartsfield School. Mixing children and scofflaw drivers tearing through Indian Head Acres is a disastrous combination.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0d2dys_0w4AwcI800

    Capital Circle NE solution

    Q. Ben has an easy fix for the backed up northbound traffic on Capital Circle NE trying to turn left onto Hermitage Boulevard. Extended the north to west left turn lane. The north to west traffic is backing into the northbound through lane at the same time Chick-fil-A traffic is clogging up the right lane.

    A . I agree with Ben. The benefit to the majority would be to extend the north to west left turn storage lane south to Gilliam Lane. The minimal number of southbound traffic turning left onto eastbound Gilliam Lane would not be nearly as disruptive and dangerous as tying up a major three lane thoroughfare.

    Signs obscured

    Q. Mickey answers Street Scene’s request asking citizens, police, bus drivers, taxi drivers, et al to let us know of foliage obscuring signs, signals, pavement markings and safe sight distances at intersections. Mickey says street signs and bicycle lane signs are obscured at Mary’s Drive and Miccosukee Road.

    A. Thanks Mickey.

    Pothole patched

    Q. James informs us of a large pothole on Riggins Road north of Mahan Drive.

    A. Thanks public works, all patched up. Thank you, James.

    Q. James, also answering our call to identify hazards to navigation, large or small, reports a deep pothole on Centre Point Boulevard south of Care Drive.

    A. Thanks James, we can consider public works on their way.

    Running red lights

    Q. Sharon drives daily from home and work is alarmed at the number of drivers running red lights at 7th Avenue and Centerville, also Betton Road and Lee Avenue. They do this because there are no consequences. As a result, the mentality of people is changing with regard to safe driving.

    A. Well, another one for Chief Revell. No traffic citations for law violators changing our culture of accepting and then perhaps joining the habits of dangerous drivers? Good grief. Let’s do something quick, like issuing traffic citations.

    Clear the sidewalks; pedestrian protocol

    Q. John writes, please let’s get pedestrians out of the street and back on the sidewalks along the north side of Jackson Bluff Road east of Mabry. Regular tree and shrubbery trimming will clear the sidewalks and at this location allow a clear line of sight of oncoming traffic from connecting roads.

    A. Thank you John, another one for our good people at public works. Q. Thomas states I walk many of our city streets that have no sidewalks and am amazed how many pedestrians walk on the wrong side of the street. Please remind them to walk against traffic. It’s the law in Florida for a reason — it’s the safe thing to do. A . Thanks for the reminder Thomas. Florida Statute 316.130(4): “Where sidewalks are not provided, any pedestrian walking along and upon a highway shall, when practicable, walk only on the shoulder on the left side of the roadway in relation to the pedestrian’s direction of travel, facing traffic which may approach from the opposite direction.”

    Underbrush at Canopy Road

    Q. Joe asks why are some property owners allowed to cut underbrush beyond their property line to the Canopy Road edge? Their efforts reduce the natural aspect of the Canopy Road.

    A. May also help degrade the edge of pavement. How about it Tallahassee-Leon County Canopy Roads Citizens Committee?

    Directional arrows

    Q. Ermine tells us the problem with directional arrows painted on the pavement cannot be seen with heavy traffic volumes covering them up. Examples are Gadsden, Thomasville Road and North Monroe Street, Thomasville Road turning left on Timberlane and Market Streets. I believe it would be most helpful to have directional signs beneath the signals so people will get in the correct lane. Please investigate this for us!

    A. Thank you Ermine, as you say the overhead signs on North Gadsden Street at 6th and 7th Avenue are very helpful.

    As Ermine, Street Scene has long proposed overhead directional signs at intersections. We again ask our traffic engineers to tap into USDOT-FHWA / FDOT safety funds to bring Tallahassee to some semblance of progressive thinking with transportation safety. We know there is much confusion at many of our intersections, we should find out why the Capital of Florida is so far behind every other city in Florida when it comes to enhancing public safety.

    Traffic choking on Betton

    Q. Danial wants to know who in the world came up with the idea to block off hundreds of vehicles wanting to turn left from Betton Road on to Thomasville Road just to give Trescott Drive a one car left turn lane. The entire length should be a full left turn lane for people waiting to go south on Thomasville Road which is choking up traffic on Betton all the way to Centerville Road.

    A . Good question Daniel. The opportunity surely presented itself during the complete rework of Betton Road. Maybe it’s not too late for us to reconsider the benefit of the majority here too.

    Out-of-town query

    Q . Alan, an attorney in the Seattle area requests an expert opinion in vehicle crash forensics for a case he is handling.

    A. Thank you for considering me as a potential expert in forensics science in furthering your case. However, I require very detailed information about the matter prior to any discussions. I might recommend you employ the Manual on Uniform Traffic Control Devices (MUTCD) the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) Lighting Handbook 2023 and the State of Washington street lighting Chapter 1040 Illumination, under wsdot.wa.gov .  After having your paralegal team research these publications, I will be glad to discuss some existing case precedent that might be of help. Understanding I first require exacting information of the matter at hand.

    Next in Street Scene: more about Railroad Crossings and those taking profound interest.

    Philip Stuart is a retired Florida State Trooper, Traffic Operations Projects Engineer and Forensics Expert Witness. Write to crashsites@embarqmail.com .

    This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Speeder control, pothole patrol and sidewalk safety among top concerns | Street Scene

