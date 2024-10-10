Open in App
    • Tallahassee Democrat

    FAMU's Eddie Jackson 220 QB Club resumes $1 million project: 'We can pull together and get there.'

    By Gerald Thomas III, Tallahassee Democrat,

    2 days ago

    The work continues at the Eddie Jackson 220 Quarterback Club .

    Now led by Vaughn Wilson , the organization is continuing its effort of raising $1 million for Florida A&M’s athletic program .

    The million-dollar campaign was first introduced in March by 220 Quarterback Club founder and former President Eddie Jackson , who passed away at 86 years old this June. Jackson’s idea was influenced after he led a $50,000 fundraiser for FAMU’s women’s sports.

    After Jackson’s death, his widow, Jerrlyne, recommended that Wilson and Rattler Boosters President Selvin Cobb overtake the 220 Club.

    “It sounded like a good idea. But we were waiting on [Eddie Jackson’s] plan,” Wilson said of the $1 million project.

    “In the meantime, he started getting a little sicker and then started telling me and Selvin Cobb to start preparing to take this over. We were thinking long-term. We didn’t know there was any immediacy to it,” Wilson added.

    Wilson met the Jackson family when he was three years old as the Wilson family relocated from Ocala to Tallahassee. So, Wilson took on leading the Jackson’s 220 Club with great honor.

    The FAMU Sports Hall of Fame football player Wilson’s role of overseeing the 220 Club included finishing what Jackson started ― raising $1 million for the Rattlers .

    Of the $1 million, $500,000 will be split apiece for FAMU men’s and women’s sports.

    On the women’s side, $200,000 will be used to build a statue for tennis legend and FAMU alumna Althea Gibson . For men’s sports, $100,000 will be reserved for Name, Image, and Likeness opportunities for FAMU athletes.

    Supporters can donate via the 220 Club’s website, by check (addressed to the FAMU Foundation or the 220 Quarterback Club), Cash App, Venmo, or cash at the organization’s Wednesday luncheons. Donors can schedule recurring payments.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MCQJW_0w1Om9u100

    Wilson says he wants 500 people to donate $1,000 to get the campaign to the halfway mark of $500,000.

    Wilson has set a June 30, 2025 deadline.

    “We’re friend-raising and expanding out that way. Those thousands are rolling in,” Wilson said. “We’re satisfied with where we are. But we know it’s time to put the foot on the gas. We can pull together, and we can get there.”

    FAMU's Eddie Jackson 220 Quarterback Club $1 million campaign picking up steam

    Oftentimes, winning comes at a cost ― adding extra expenses such as travel, operations, and championship rings. FAMU has won seven Southwestern Athletic Conference titles and two HBCU national championships (football and golf) since 2021.

    Wilson says one of the goals of raising money for FAMU’s athletic programs is to assist the new Vice President and Director of Athletics, Angela Suggs , and the university administration with budgetary shortfall relief.

    “What we’re doing is positioning VP/AD Suggs to not come in completely behind the eight ball,” said Wilson, a former sports information director at FAMU.

    “Every year, there’s always an athletic budget somewhere between $300,000 and $700,000 that they have to figure out how to make up. If we can handle that, then [Suggs] and the administration will not be stressed, and it will give us a leg up on her implementing her plan to make the athletic department financially successful.”

    FAMU’s leadership is on board.

    Wilson said that FAMU interim president Dr. Timothy Beard donated $500 to the campaign. Athletics has to be self-sustaining and can’t receive university funding.

    “President Beard is 100 percent behind us. He understands that athletics can’t get money from the university’s general fund,” Wilson said.

    Wilson has established a board and helped the 220 Club become a 501(c)(3) organization. The 220 Club is also in coordination with the FAMU Foundation.

    Wilson says the board will meet again in November to discuss the $1 million project’s strengths and weaknesses to adjust the strategy to reach the finish line.

    “We got some larger donations that will be coming that we’re working on behind the scenes as well,” Wilson said.

    “With those kinds of things happening, if we remain vigilant and get everybody who loves FAMU and loves being in the stands watching them donate a little back to helping them be successful.”

    'This is a one-shot deal': FAMU's Eddie Jackson 220 Quarterback Club working tirelessly for $1 million

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2g6TxH_0w1Om9u100

    Wilson believes that Jackson’s vision of $1 million isn’t a goal too far for Rattler Nation to achieve.

    Wilson has complete confidence that when June 30, 2025, he’ll be able to deliver the news to the 220 Club and FAMU athletics that the $1 million is a done deal.

    “It will be a relief for us,” Wilson said.

    “When you step yourself out there, go after a campaign and anything this large, there’s always a risk of not succeeding. But I wholeheartedly agree and believe that as we continue to go the way we’re going to support our teams, we’ll continue to get the support.”

    Wilson and the 220 Club are going for it all.

    He’s calling on everyone who loves Orange and Green to make it count. He said non-FAMU grads have even donated.

    “This is the only year we’re going to do this. It’s a one-shot deal. We have to raise this million dollars for FAMU Athletics,” Wilson said.

    FAMU's 220 Quarterback Club's $1 Million Campaign: How to Donate

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QprTS_0w1Om9u100

    • Eddie Jackson 220 Club Website
    • Check addressed to FAMU Foundation, Account Number #2649
    • CashApp: $220QBClub
    • Text 'THEBIGGIVE' to 71777
    • Cash at Eddie Jackson 220 Quarterback Club Luncheons ― Every Wednesday at noon at the Old West Florida Enrichment Center

    Gerald Thomas, III is a multi-time award-winning journalist for his coverage of the Florida A&M Rattlers at the Tallahassee Democrat.

    Follow his award-winning coverage on RattlerNews.com and contact him via email at GDThomas@Tallahassee.com or on the app formerly known as Twitter @3peatgee .

    This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: FAMU's Eddie Jackson 220 QB Club resumes $1 million project: 'We can pull together and get there.'

