Looking for fun events? Top 5 things to do around Tallahassee

With evacuees from massive Hurricane Milton sheltering in Tallahassee, the capital city is showing its hospitality as it extends a welcome and carries on with most events.

The Sound Bar is stepping in to provide respite in the way of a blues jam and free family-friendly pot-luck Evacuee Dinner from 6-9 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10. Community members are encouraged to donate $10 and offer support.

October is shaping up to be a big month for Florida State University's Opening Nights artist series. On Sunday, Lyle Lovett and His Large Band launched a joyous performance at Ruby Diamond Concert Hall. On Monday, FSU named a new Opening Nights executive director, Kevin L. Maynard, who joins FSU on Nov. 4 from Quad City Arts in Rock Island, Illinois.

Opening Nights also announced an inaugural Opening Nights Gala with Goodwood Museum & Gardens, featuring country singer-songwriter Margo Price on Feb. 20. Tickets go on sale to Opening Nights members on Oct. 28.

Dance the hurricane blues away on Saturday at Adderley Amphitheater in Cascades Park with KC and the Sunshine Band, thanks to Opening Nights.

Here's a roundup of entertaining events planned around Tallahassee, culled from emails, the Council on Culture & Arts online listings and elsewhere.

Theater: TSC's 'Radium Girls' depicts harrowing history that resonates today | Theater Review

1. Do a little dance with disco king KC

Harry Wayne Casey, better known as lead singer-keyboardist KC of The Sunshine Band fame, came in on the ground floor of the Disco Era. The Hialeah native co-wrote and produced the Grammy-nominated hit “Rock Your Baby” by singer George MacCrea in 1974. The groove-centric smash is often cited as one of the earliest disco songs.

Then it was off to the disco derby as KC & The Sunshine Band churned out such dance classics as “Get Down Tonight” (No. 1), “That’s the Way (I Like It)” (No. 1), “(Shake, Shake, Shake) Shake Your Booty” (No. 1), “I’m Your Boogie Man” (No. 1) “Please Don’t Go” (No. 1), “Keep It Comin’ Love” (No. 2), “Boogie Shoes” (No. 35) and many more.

Catch KC & The Sunshine Band celebrating 50 years in the music biz when Opening Nights brings the act to town at 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12 at the Adderley Amphitheater in Cascades Park, 1001 N. Gadsen St. Tickets are $88, $70 and $50. Visit theadderleyamphitheater.com.

All the catchy tunes were recorded at TK Records in Hialeah. KC once told the Tallahassee Democrat that he learned from his younger days as a record-store clerk to make the chorus and the title of a song as clear as possible so shoppers could easily remember the name of the single. It certainly worked. But it didn’t last. The backlash to disco music, a severe car-crash injury and a resulting addiction to drugs, made most of the ‘80s a dark time for the self-proclaimed retired KC.

As the Pentecostal-raised KC, now 73, told the Democrat, “During my early career, I was a goody-two-shoes. When I retired is when I went zonkers.” Eventually, KC cleaned up his act and, thanks to urging of friends, hit the road again by 1990s, just in time for a disco resurgence. “Let’s face it,” KC told the Democrat, “People love to dance and have a good time.” Why is this Sunshine State guy not in The Florida Artists Hall of Fame? — Mark Hinson

2. Come out for Y'all at The Bark

Atlanta band Y’all is on tour, and making a stop in Tallahassee at 6 p.m. Sunday at The Bark, 507 All Saints St., with Corey Hall, Once Great Estate and Danitza. Y'all released its third studio album is released Oct. 5. It’s called “How to Keep Things Alive."

Also at The Bark this weekend: Friday, Oct. 11: Solomon Hill, Almost, Oaks Experiment, and West Green at 8 p.m. Catch the Queens of The Bark Halloween Haunt on Saturday, Oct. 12. Doors open at 10 p.m., show at 11 p.m. $10 cover. Visit

3. Blast off with Casey Rocket's comedy

Stand-up comedian Casey Rocket (Kill Tony Podcast) launches the laughs at the 926 Bar and Grill, 926 W. Tharpe St., on Sunday, Oct. 13, with Michael Aaron Fractor and Tekk Johnson. Doors open at 7 p.m., show at 8. p.m. Tickets are $20 advance, $23 day of show. Visit facebook.com/events

Casey Rocket is an Austin-based comedian whose comedy career began in the pool halls of South Georgia before his blossoming in the fertile soil of the Atlanta comedy scene. Since moving to Texas in 2021, Rocket went from living in his Ford Escape to winning the inaugural Austin Comedy Competition. Rocket successfully auditioned to join the first class of comedians at Joe Rogan’s Comedy Mothership, where he has since performed alongside some of the biggest names in comedy.

Rocket has taken his brand of riff-fueled nonsense comedy to SXSW, Skankfest Vegas, Kill Tony, the Boston Comedy Festival, and many more.

4. Pick bluegrass with The Henhouse Prowlers

Americana and bluegrass band The Henhouse Prowlers check into Goodwood Museum and Garden at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15. Tickets for the Opening Nights show are $55-$45. Visit openingnights.fsu.edu.

Founded nearly two decades ago with the desire to play original and powerful bluegrass, this Chicago-bred quartet now finds itself at the intersection of performance, diplomacy, and education. Onstage, the group’s performances give audiences a sense of how much they love what they do. On record – including their latest offering, 2023’s “Lead and Iron,” released via Dark Shadow Recording – the band explores their collective life experiences through songwriting and intricate instrumentation.

5. Check out a new ensemble at Blue Tavern

Steve Malono and Kit Goodner play their favorite selections from the deep alt-country vault at Blue Tavern, 1206 N. Monroe St., for happy hour from 5-7 p.m. Friday. Check out Floodplain from 8-11 p.m. with Bronwyn Chelette, Shanice Richards, and Jack Straub, on a mission to blow your mind. All three are members of several local ensembles ranging from jazz to old-time, and together they make musical chemistry. $10 cover.

It's the 2nd Saturday Old Time Jam from 4-7 p.m. then check out the Richie Summa Trio from 8-11 p.m. with jazz galore. $10 cover.

Bonus event: Connect with nature at St. Marks Wildlife Refuge

St. Marks National Wildlife Refuge is hosting National Wildlife Refuge Week from Sunday, Oct.13, to Saturday, Oct. 19. Observed annually on the second full week of October, National Wildlife Refuge week celebrates each unit of the National Wildlife Refuge System. With more than 500 refuges spanning the country, this system protects iconic species and provides the best wildlife viewing opportunities on earth.

The Refuge, 1255 Lighthouse Road, St. Marks, will be hosting three events that allow visitors to experience and connect with nature. Visit fws.gov/refuge/st-marks .

Night Sky Viewing: view the night sky with experts from the Tallahassee Astronomical Society from 7-9 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13. Refuge entrance gate closes at 7 p.m., please be at the boat ramp on Lighthouse Road before the gate closes. Hike with the Ranger: celebrate our grand re-opening of Plum Orchard Pond Trail at noon Wednesday, Oct. 16. Park ranger will provide a nature tour of one of the most popular trails on the Refuge. Meet at the visitor center. Plein Air Painting: Enjoy a guided painting experience with local artist Lee Fisher from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at the Visitor Center. Call 850-925-6121 to make a reservation.

Bonus event: Sound Bar offers Evacuee Dinner

The Sound Bar is offering hospitality, a free meal and live music entertainment to fellow Floridians who have found themselves in town and concerned about their home during the impact of Hurricane Milton.

Come by The Sound Bar, 1105 W. Tharpe St., from 6-9 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10, for the weekly blues jam and enjoy free food, donated by The Sound Bar and generous people of the community. There will be a generous pot-luck dinner set up for evacuees to enjoy, as well as live music throughout the evening.

This is an all ages venue, so bring the kids. Animals are not allowed inside, but we do have a large back area where we will set up seating for those who would like to enjoy their meal with their furry best friend (leashes are required). There's plenty of parking behind the club, as well as around the adjacent building.

Tallahassee residents are encouraged to enjoy the evening and offer support to the evacuees through conversation and sharing a meal. A $10 donation from local community attendees is encouraged to help offset costs.

Bonus event: Organist for Tabernacle Choir

Richard Louis Elliott, principal organist of the world-renowned Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square, will perform a concert at Trinity United Methodist Church, 120 West Park Ave., at 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12. Elliott’s concert is the third in a series of Tabernacle Choir organist performances on the church’s Peace organ and pipes. The concert is free and open to all.

Having a long and distinguished heritage of faithful ministry in downtown Tallahassee, Trinity United Methodist Church celebrated its 200th anniversary on Sept. 29. Many events, ranging from sermons by guest ministers to special musical performances, are continuing throughout the year in recognition.

OTHER EVENTS

Arts-in-the-Heart: Debut of "Seasons of Life" concert series, showcasing a remarkable first concert with Organist Chris Garven, in collaboration with the Javacya Elite Chamber Orchestra, at St. Peter’s Anglican Cathedral, 4784 Thomasville Road, at 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13. Entry is free.

Blue Tavern: Happy hour with Jen Clark from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at Blue Tavern, 1205 N. Monroe St., followed at 8 p.m. by Bluesday Tuesday with Blues Meets Girl. $5 cover. Kenny Hill Band plays happy hour from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16, followed at 8 p.m. by Open Mic Night. John R. Butler is up for happy hour from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, followed at 8 p.m. by Seep's Gumbo Nation. $5 cover.

Community Cookout: Watson Temple Church of God in Christ, 665 W. Brevard St., is hosting a free community cookout from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12. Menu: Hotdogs, hamburgers, snow cones and popcorn. We will also have games, music, and much, much more. Everyone is welcome.

Great Oaks Pub at Southwood: Baby Gray will be rocking the Great Oaks Pub, 3750 Grove Park Drive, from 6:30-9:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11. Baby Gray. Bobby and Michele are all that’s left of Southern Satisfaction, they’re still drawing large crowds as a duo. No cover, full bar and restaurant. Call for reservations at 850-942-4653.

House of Music Tallahassee: Singer-songwriters Julie Nolen and Wiley Gaby are hitting the road this October for a tour across the southeastern U.S. with a stop at 7 p.m. Friday at House of Music, 2011 S. Monroe St. Known for their raw, heartfelt storytelling and powerful performances, these two performers pack an emotional punch that’s balanced with southern charm and wit. $15 advance, $20 at the door. Visit houseofmusictally.com .

Introduction to square dancing: Participate in some basic steps with the Capital Twirlers Square Dance Club at a free Introductory Open House from 7-8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 14, at the Tallahassee Senior Center, 1400 N. Monroe St. south entrance, second floor ballroom. Classes begin Jan.27, same time and place at $5 per person per lesson. Contact: 850-386-1440 or ebguthrie@comcast.net or visit Facebook.com/Tallahasseetwirlers.

The Sound Bar: Here's the weekend lineup at The Sound Bar, 1105 W. Tharpe St. Son of Mars, 7-10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11, $15 advance tickets, $20 at the door. Brett Wellman and Chris Balding Unplugged, all day, Saturday, Oct. 12.

Have an event coming up? Email details to limelight@tallahassee.com .

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Looking for fun events? Top 5 things to do around Tallahassee