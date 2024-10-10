RiverTrekkers gear up for mighty Apalachicola adventure

A slight nip of fall is in the air, and that means it’s time for Apalachicola Riverkeeper’s annual RiverTrek.

The kayaking journey down the entire river from Chattahoochee to Apalachicola from Oct. 23-27 covers 107 miles in five days, one in which a dozen participants camp along the river. Since more than 20 miles a day are covered, it is challenging enough to provide a sense of accomplishment when complete, especially if the last few miles approaching Apalachicola Bay include a strong headwind and incoming tide.

RiverTrek is intended to raise awareness and appreciation for the Apalachicola River, its creatures, and its people. Evening speakers provide valuable insights and enlightenment, and a herpetologist often brings out special guests for close inspection — turtles and snakes, even venomous ones.

Each participant brings most of their food and all of their gear. And before the trip, participants raise funds for Apalachicola Riverkeeper. From humble beginnings in 2008, RiverTrek is now the group’s major annual fundraiser. This year’s goal is $65,000. It’s a paddle-a-thon style of fundraising as each paddler asks family, friends, colleagues and businesses for donations.

Why it's important

Why is RiverTrek important? Participants often become lifelong advocates for the river and bay, sometimes joining Apalachicola Riverkeeper’s board of directors and its paid staff. To experience the river first-hand for several days is the key, shifting from normal day to day lives to “river time.”

During the day, most of this involves paddling for an hour or two and then stopping for a swim, paddling some more and swimming some more. You get the picture. You follow the river’s lead.

The river helps keep you in the moment. A mullet jumps, or even a sturgeon. Bald eagles and osprey swoop across the channel. Great blue herons poke along the shores, darting kingfishers sound alarms, and there are occasional turtles, alligators and other wildlife. You never quite know what you’re going to see, and this helps to keep anticipation high. A new scene unfolds around every bend.

While paddling, you can also pass the time by talking with a fellow participant, there being ample opportunities for stories and philosophizing. Or, you can easily paddle to the side for some introspection. The miles and hours flow by. If you start becoming weary and need a break and some shade, you start looking for a sandbar with some arching willow trees. It’s pretty simple.

Paddling marathon

It is important to pace yourself and the group because RiverTrek is a paddling marathon — 20 to 24 miles a day. The Apalachicola’s normally strong flow makes it easier, unless the river is at drought levels. Then, more work is involved.

Besides breaks, numerous sandbars along the river make for ideal primitive camping. Many are expansive and allow for tents to spread out. There is good firewood along the tree line to feed a safe fire near river’s edge. Having three of the four dinners cooked by RiverTrek supporters makes for fun evenings. It is part of the reward for raising funds for Apalachicola Riverkeeper.

For the first three nights on RiverTrek, paddlers usually camp on large sandbars with the first night being across from the open face of Alum Bluff that rises 110 feet above the river near Bristol, one that exposes at least four layers of geologic time periods and yields fossilized shark teeth and bones of long extinct dugongs, ancestors of manatees.

The sunset strikes the bluff and thus begins a show where it turns from yellow to orange to red. There is no other place in Florida remotely like it.

The second night is often across from another bluff, one with a difficult to pronounce name – Estiffanulga, one that means “skeleton” in the Muscogee language. Shorter than Alum Bluff, but eroding just as much, a small community is perched on top.

Camping across from the bluff, you can often hear voices of a conversation echoing across the river from one of the houses, neighbors talking while gazing upon the swirling Apalachicola River, their front yard. An eroding bluff can be a risky place to live, but you can’t beat the view. The community is surrounded by national forest land, and I once saw a black bear come to the river to drink at dawn directly across from Estiffanulga, as if it were a daily routine.

'We are all riverkeepers'

We usually camp near Wewahitchka on the third night, and on the 2021 RiverTrek, we were fortunate to have two catfishermen check their trot lines nearby. They stopped to talk and show off their catch--two invasive flathead catfish, one about fifteen pounds, and an equally large native blue catfish. “Really good eating,” said Flint Norris, one of the fishermen, grunting to hoist up the largest flathead for a photo.

We talked for a few minutes about the river and what we are doing. “We are all riverkeepers,” said Norris. “We’ve been here all our lives, making sure nothing happens to this river.”

The last RiverTrek evening at Hickory Landing campground along Owl Creek is always a fun-filled event. It is a feast featuring a low-country boil with sides of fruit and green salads and homemade apple pies. A lively bluegrass band sometimes plays into the night and spirits are high.

All in preparation, it seems, for the last day, the longest and most challenging. At nearly 24 miles, the group can encounter an incoming tide and strong headwinds near Apalachicola Bay. The final push is difficult, a supreme test saved for the last four miles that might take two hours to paddle.

But cheers erupt when the group reaches Battery Park in Apalachicola. A celebration commences with family, friends and well-wishers as another RiverTrek has been completed.

'Avenue into wilderness'

Besides the natural beauty and relaxation, I enjoy RiverTrek for the warm hospitality of those that support it: the many donors, those who cook and bring food and provide entertainment, the people we meet on the water. River people are generally friendly people and a custom is to wave at passing boats when on the water whether you know them or not. It is a good custom to carry on beyond the river as well, to incorporate some river time in our day to day lives.

Every person who participates in RiverTrek comes away with a different perspective. Tom Herzog of Carrabelle has participated in five RiverTreks and has paddled the entire river on his own three other times. “I enjoy the Apalachicola River as an avenue into wilderness with the accompanying solitude,” he said.

At 74, Herzog is the senior member of the group, while the youngest member is Nithya Guthikonda, an undergraduate at Yale pursuing Bachelor of Science in Ecology and Evolutionary Biology along with Art History. She is also on the college fencing team.

Team RiverTrek

For Shirley Kasser Creech, this will be her third consecutive RiverTrek.

“From learning about the fat three-ridge clam to the horrifying story of Bloody Bluff, this trip changed me. I became more confident in my paddling skills, thanks to 107 miles and some friendly tips. More than that, I learned about the river’s true value to our world," Creech said of her first trip in 2022.

"It's more than river gauge readings and species counts and history. It's all of that, and more. It’s the families who've lived on the river for generations. It’s giant sand mountain, an undeniable monument to man's willingness to destroy nature in the name of progress. It’s paddlers who gladly share their coffee and snacks. It’s waking up to the sound of owls and looking out across the river to majestic bluffs filled with the history of millennia.”

Georgia Ackerman, former Apalachicola Riverkeeper and Executive Director, is the trip’s coordinator.

“The work of Apalachicola Riverkeeper is so vitally important. And these dynamic volunteers are raising awareness of threats to the river, like the current oil and gas drilling permit near the river in the floodplain. The RiverTrek team is also sharing all about the ecological magic and significance of this one-of-a-kind Apalachicola River and Bay system. RiverTrek expands appreciation for the river, which helps protect it.”

Other members of the team, many participating for the first time, include Ashley Leonard, Chris Watkins, Benny Gresch, Caitlin McCauley, Paula Carroll, Lee Rigby, Rebecca Means and Greg Krivonak. To learn more about Apalachicola Riverkeeper and the RiverTrek kayaking team, go to apalachicolariverkeeper.org .

Doug Alderson, author of several award-winning books about Florida, will be participating in his ninth RiverTrek.

