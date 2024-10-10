Open in App
    'Go Pink' kickoff brings TPD, TMH together for breast cancer awareness

    By Special to the Tallahassee Democrat,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03c3sb_0w1ObaHE00

    The Tallahassee Police Department and Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare announced their continued joint efforts to "Go Pink" in support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month this October at an event Monday to unveil TPD's newest pink-wrapped vehicle.

    Both TPD and TMH are committed to raising awareness, educating the community, and contributing to breast cancer research.

    As a symbol of its commitment, TPD is once again going pink for the entire month of October. This initiative will manifest across various platforms, from social media to the badges and patches adorning the uniforms of dedicated officers.

    "Raising awareness on breast cancer is not just about sharing information," said Police Chief Lawrence Revell. "It's about bringing our community together to empower and support patients and their families, and work towards a future where lives can be saved and improved every day. This partnership with Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare highlights the importance of unity in our fight against breast cancer."

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kdOTk_0w1ObaHE00

    According to the American Cancer Society, breast cancer continues to affect 1 in 8 women in the United States throughout their lifetime. In our close-knit community, these women are our family, friends, and neighbors. TPD remains steadfast in its commitment to supporting initiatives that promote awareness, education, and research to find a cure.

    Kathy Brooks, Administrator of Oncology Services at TMH and the Tallahassee Memorial Cancer Center, shared her enthusiasm for the partnership.

    "Our colleagues and physicians at the Cancer Center are thrilled to once again partner with TPD to raise awareness for breast cancer through the Go Pink initiative," Brooks said. "In addition to showing our support for breast cancer survivors and those still fighting, Go Pink gives us an opportunity to educate our community on breast cancer signs and symptoms and resources available locally. Early detection is key when it comes to beating breast cancer, so the more awareness we raise, the more lives we save."

    Tallahassee Memorial's Walker Breast Program is Florida's longest continuously accredited comprehensive community hospital cancer program and the Big Bend region's only accredited breast program by the National Accreditation Program for Breast Centers (NAPBC).

    The Walker Breast Program provides patients in the Big Bend region personalized, comprehensive and compassionate care for breast health. Offering a wide range of services, patients have access to advanced screenings for preventive care, diagnostics and testing, state-of-the-art treatments, as well as breast health education and support programs, all conveniently located on TMH's campus.

    For more information about the Walker Breast Program, visit tmh.org/breastcancer . To learn more about the Tallahassee Police Department's community initiatives, visit Talgov.com/Police .

    This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: 'Go Pink' kickoff brings TPD, TMH together for breast cancer awareness

