Curtis Richardson vs. Dot Inman-Johnson: Four takeaways from Capital Tiger Bay forum

City Commissioner Curtis Richardson and former City Commissioner Dot Inman-Johnson went head to head at a Capital Tiger Bay Club debate Monday afternoon.

After a close primary election for City Commission Seat 2, the two were forced into a runoff and are battling it out at the polls once again in November's general election. In Tallahassee, all city commission seats are at-large and all city residents may vote.

Inman-Johnson came out slightly ahead in the August election with 46.67%, while Richardson got 43.57%, according to results from the Leon County Supervisor of Elections Office.

But after Monday's candidate forum, Richardson won by a landslide in a straw poll among the 37 Capital Tiger Bay members who cast a ballot. Of the responses, 75.7% said they'd be voting for Richardson, 21.6% said they'd be voting for Inman-Johnson and 2.7% remained undecided.

The club defines itself as "founded to provide a non-partisan forum on current political issues and listen to the views of newsmakers and opinion leaders of the day" and holds monthly luncheons featuring a topical speaker.

Here are four takeaways from the hour-long forum:

Does City Hall's 3-2 divide improve the city?

The lack of collegiality in Tallahassee City Hall has long been criticized by various officials and the public, but both candidates said they are capable of working with others to promote the greater good.

Since 2020, the commission made up of all elected Democrats has been locked in a 3-2 divide in which meetings often descend into accusations, feuding and what Mayor John Dailey has called a "political circus."

The control of City Hall hangs on this general election .

If Inman-Johnson wins the election, the majority voting bloc tips over to the progressives on the dais: City Commissioners Jeremy Matlow and Jack Porter. On the other side are Richardson, Dailey and Commissioner Dianne Williams-Cox.

But despite the rift, Richardson said commissioners aren't elected to pick sides to sway a vote. Commissioners represent everyone "who calls Tallahassee home," he said. "I'm willing to work with anyone who's willing to work with me."

Inman-Johnson promised voters that she would be a "moderating force" if elected to the commission. She criticized the divide between businesses and the people who need help in this community, saying the two sides need to work together.

Richardson pointed to Inman-Johnson's campaign, saying that she's promoting herself as the third progressive vote.

"Yes, I would be a third progressive vote," Inman-Johnson said in rebuttal. "But a progressive vote doesn't mean that you don't respect the needs of businesses and the needs of the community and the neighborhoods that need help."

What should leaders do to better equip the city during hurricanes?

As Hurricane Milton — the second major hurricane in less than a month — threatens the state, Inman-Johnson and Richardson were asked how they would help harden the city's local infrastructure against future storms.

Both pointed to underground utilities. Inman-Johnson suggested the city start setting aside money in the capital improvement budget now for phasing in the undergrounding.

"We live in Florida," she said. "Instead of rushing to the Georgia line and the county line with infrastructure for new development, we should be putting aside that money to safeguard our existing city."

While he supported having community discussions on the idea, Richardson said the city doesn't have the money to move power lines underground.

Are votes in this election for or against businesses and development?

Hundreds of thousands of dollars are being poured into the two candidates' campaigns , which has raised the question — what are voters really voting for?

Richardson’s campaign collected $117,000 since the primary, with more than $30,000 coming in from prominent builders and developers in multiple installments through a variety of corporate entities, as previously reported by the Tallahassee Democrat.

Inman-Johnson's campaign saw a $31,000 increase since the primary, and has been buttressed by Matlow's One Tallahassee political committee, which is steering tens of thousands of dollars from out-of-state green energy advocates into getting her elected.

In total, Richardson has raised $228,000, and Inman-Johnson has raised almost $95,000 since the start of their campaigns.

When asked if a vote for a candidate equates to support or disapproval of business and development, Richardson immediately pointed to Inman-Johnson's out-of-state backers.

"I think the first question you need to ask is why thousands of dollars coming from progressive political action committees in California and Tennessee are pouring into a city commission race in Tallahassee," he said.

Inman-Johnson defended herself: "Climate cabinet and environmental groups from outside of Tallahassee support me because they support good environmental policies wherever they are in the United States. That doesn't do anything for me; it helps our community."

She also jabbed back, saying the businesses backing him are ones currently doing business with the city, making those donations a conflict of interest.

Richardson pushed back on that, arguing that the developers are citizens of the community and should have the opportunity to fund campaigns if they choose to do so.

"My long history in public office negates that," Richardson said of the speculation that the business community sways his decisions. "I am not for sale. I have never been for sale. I always look out for the people that I represent in whatever office I've held in this community."

How can the city better protect pedestrians on its streets?

As the pedestrian death toll grows in the capital city and county, residents are looking to officials for help.

According to the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles' Florida Crash Dashboard , there have been 149 pedestrian-related crashes and 50 bicycle-related crashes in Leon County so far this year. Of those, eight pedestrians and one cyclist have been hit and killed.

Inman-Johnson said money could be reinvested in existing neighborhoods to better promote street safety. She then touted her work in developing pedestrian safety programs.

"That is the reason we have sidewalks and street improvements in a lot of the older neighborhoods in Tallahassee," she said.

Richardson pointed to a $12 million federal grant that the city was recently awarded to help fund improvements in the Jake Gaither community on the south side.

He also noted the hiring of additional police officers patrolling more areas, expanding of designated bicycle lanes throughout the city and installing speed bumps and raised " speed tables " around Florida State University's campus.

