'It's beloved': The evolution of Tallahassee's Junior Museum | TLH 200

Tallahassee locals still call the precious 52 acres off of Lake Bradford, the place where childhood memories of Florida panthers and sugarcane demonstrations carry on into adulthood, the Junior Museum.

And that's OK.

"The concept of how ingrained the Tallahassee Museum, the Junior Museum, is within this city and the people, it's beloved," said Colin Brady, the director of collections and exhibits at the Tallahassee Museum.

What first started as an educational center for children in the 1950s is now a hub for locals to learn about natural history, wildlife conservation and the history of Florida settler life.

While the museum originated downtown, in 1960 the museum moved to 10 acres on Lake Bradford. In that same decade, partnerships with Florida State University and Florida Agricultural & Mechanical University led to the conservation of the Concord Schoolhouse, Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church and the Bellevue Plantation home.

Some of the first animals start to show up in the 60s, too. The farm animals were added to add character to the Florida homestead from the 1880s, and the museum begins a lending library of animals to take to schools, like rabbits and lizards.

At one point, there was a boa constrictor, but it wasn't until the guest habitat was built in 1989 that more exotic animals visited the museum.

Today, the animals who call the Tallahassee Museum home are all native to North Florida, like the bobcats, the panthers, the black bears and the owls, except for the guest animals who travel to Tallahassee for a months-long visit.

Locals might remember the snow leopard, the Persian leopard, several different primates and even a tiger during the 90s.

Lately, there's been a lot of sleepy animals, with the exception of the pair of dingoes, the last guest animal. But next week, the museum will debut their new guest animals, fur foxes, which have been rescued because they would have been killed for their fur.

All of the animals can't be released back into the wild because of injury or another issue, with the exception of the red wolves, which are part of a conservation program, said Kathryn Frost, administrative operations manager of the museum.

"We try and keep them wild so that they have that potential to be released to help with the population," Frost said.

The rest of the animals cannot be anywhere else, Brady said.

"They've been around humans too much, or they are missing parents, or they're injured, so they come here so they can live on and be happy," he said.

And they are happy.

Madrid the bear loves to lick yogurt from a spoon. Buddha the Florida panther loves turkey.

And Lenny the bobcat, a new addition, is trying to be best friends with Cubby and Baja, the older male and female bobcats in the enclosure. While Baja is tolerating the new friendship, Cubby is showing him around the habitat, pointing out the best tree sleeping spots.

The museum is a private nonprofit, which means it does not rely on funding from the state or federal governments. The museum relies heavily on local and tourist traffic. That means is depends on Tallahassee's families to keep running.

"The town loves this place, and that's the reason why it can continue to exist the way that it does," Brady said. "It's an institution for the city, but we need to continue that support."

