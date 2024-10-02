Open in App
    • Tallahassee Democrat

    TLH Cooks: Greek Lemon Soup brightens fall as a starter or main course

    By Sharon Rigsby,

    2 days ago

    If you're looking for an easy recipe for a warm and comfy bowl of soup for fall, this Greek Lemon Soup with Chicken and Orzo is for you.

    This delicious soup, also called Avgolemono, is a traditional Greek-style soup that will tantalize your taste buds and warm your soul with the irresistibly delicious flavors of fresh lemon, juicy chicken, spinach, and orzo pasta. It makes a stunning starter or hearty main course soup.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1S34xK_0vrGdHZj00

    It's a recipe to put yourself in the mood for Tallahassee's upcoming Greek Food Festival, planned for Oct. 25-26.

    Greek Lemon Soup with Chicken and Orzo

    Serves 6

    Ingredients

    1 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil

    1 small onion, diced

    2 stalks celery, chopped

    3 carrots, peeled and chopped

    1 teaspoon kosher salt, divided (to taste)

    ¼ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

    ½ teaspoon dried basil

    1 teaspoon minced garlic

    1 cup dry orzo pasta

    1 pound cooked and shredded chicken

    8 cups chicken stock

    1 lemon, juiced about 2 tablespoons

    3 egg yolks

    4 ounces baby spinach, a few large handfuls

    Instructions

    Heat the olive oil in a large Dutch oven or pot over medium-high heat. Add the diced onion and sauté for 3-4 minutes until softened and translucent. Add the carrots and celery, and cook for a few minutes more, for a total cooking time of 7-8 minutes.

    Season the vegetables with 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt, black pepper, basil, and minced garlic, and stir well to combine.Add the orzo, cooked shredded chicken, and chicken stock to the pot. Bring the soup to a low simmer. Allow the soup to simmer for 10-12 minutes until the orzo is cooked al dente.

    While the soup is simmering, temper the eggs. Add the egg yolks and lemon juice to a medium bowl and whisk thoroughly. Remove a cup of soup from the pot and very slowly drizzle it into the egg yolk mixture while whisking constantly. Repeat with a second cup of hot soup.

    Slowly add the tempered egg-lemon sauce mixture into the soup pot, constantly stirring until it is fully incorporated, and the soup is creamy. Remove the soup from the heat.

    Add the baby spinach to the soup and stir it in until wilted. Taste the soup and season with the additional 1/2 teaspoon salt if needed.

    Serve the soup with extra lemon slices or lemon quarters so everyone can squeeze as much fresh lemon juice as they like into their soup.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Au8SG_0vrGdHZj00

    Tips

    Adding the hot broth to the eggs in a separate bowl tempers the eggs. This heats up the eggs in a slow and controlled manner, which makes them thick and creamy. If you skip tempering the eggs and add them straight to the soup, they will heat up too quickly and scramble.

    The pasta may soak up more liquid during storage, so you may need to add a few tablespoons of chicken stock when reheating to reconstitute the soup.

    Add some grated parmesan or crumbled feta cheese to the soup before serving for a creamy and salty contrast.

    Freshly squeezed lemon juice is essential for a bright and authentic flavor. Avoid using bottled lemon juice, as it may lack the freshness and complexity of fresh lemons. Also, feel free to add a bit of lemon zest if you want a more intense lemon flavor.

    Sharon Rigsby is the blogger behind gritsandpinecones.com .

    If you go

    What : Greek Food Festival

    When : 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Oct. 25-26

    Where: Holy Mother of God Greek Orthodox Church, 1645 Phillips Road

    Details : Visit tallahasseegreekfoodfest.blog

    This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: TLH Cooks: Greek Lemon Soup brightens fall as a starter or main course

