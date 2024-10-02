Open in App
    Tallahassee police to increase patrols to promote pedestrian, cyclist safety

    By Elena Barrera, Tallahassee Democrat,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SKJul_0vrGdBHN00

    Starting this month, the Tallahassee Police Department will be conducting "proactive patrols" in designated areas in hopes of reducing "the number of crashes related to pedestrians and bicyclists."

    TPD will be using high visibility enforcement measures to ensure road safety and to educate drivers, pedestrians and bicyclists through May 2025, according to a news release from the city of Tallahassee.

    "Tallahassee is one of the top 10 cities in the state for traffic crashes resulting in serious or fatal injuries to pedestrians and bicyclists," the news release says. "Thus far in 2024, five pedestrians and one bicyclist suffered fatal injuries in traffic crashes."

    According to the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles' Florida Crash Dashboard , there have been 148 pedestrian-related crashes and 50 bicycle-related crashes in Leon County so far this year. Of those, eight pedestrians and and one cyclist have been hit and killed.

    While the focus of the initiative is on education, drivers could still receive warnings and citations based on the circumstances, the city said. The heightened enforcement is an effort to "increase compliance and awareness regarding traffic laws" in areas that have a high number of traffic crashes.

    This is the fifth year Tallahassee has entered into a contract with the University of North Florida in partnership with the Florida Department of Transportation to fund the high visibility enforcement detail, according to the release.

    In August, TPD bolstered its street safety efforts with the help of the Leon County Sheriff's Office and the Florida State University Police Department to deter aggressive driving behaviors, as previously reported .

    What areas will have extra patrols?

    • West Pensacola Street from Cactus Street to Mabry Street : 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays
    • North Monroe Street from Torreya Drive to Lakeshore Drive : 3 a.m. to midnight on Sundays, Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays
    • West Gaines Street from Lake Bradford Road to Railroad Avenue : 12 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sundays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays
    • East Orange Avenue from South Monroe Street to Tartary Drive : 2 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Sundays, Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays
    • West Tennessee Street from Nashville Drive to Bicycle Road : 3 a.m. to midnight on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays

    City-recommended tips to create safer roads

    • Drivers, obey speed limits, never operate a motor vehicle impaired and always watch for pedestrians and bicyclists.
    • Bicyclists, obey traffic laws, ride with the direction of traffic, use lights when riding at night and wear reflective clothing.
    • Pedestrians, cross roadways in crosswalks or at intersections, obey pedestrian signals and make sure you are visible to drivers when walking at night.

    Breaking & trending news reporter Elena Barrera can be reached at ebarrera@tallahassee.com . Follow her on X: @elenabarreraaa .

    This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Tallahassee police to increase patrols to promote pedestrian, cyclist safety

    Nick Hantiz
    2d ago
    cool now can they do anything about people doing 70-80 down capital circle????
