    Leon Schools to close Thursday for 'fall holiday,' or Rosh Hashana

    By Alaijah Brown, Tallahassee Democrat,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hv0eN_0vrGd8iR00

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4e6zOY_0vrGd8iR00

    Leon County Schools will be closed on Thursday, Oct. 3, to honor the Jewish New Year, which is called Rosh Hashana.

    The districtwide closure is labeled as a "fall holiday" for that one day; Rosh Hashana begins Wednesday evening and ends Friday evening. Students are expected for Friday classes.

    Since Rosh Hashana is not a federal holiday, it is not required of school districts to honor it.

    Some parents took to Facebook with concerns about students missing more class time following the closure of schools because of Hurricane Helene last Thursday and Friday. The district said no school days would be added at the end of the school year to make up for the lost time.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43Ogjc_0vrGd8iR00

    What is Rosh Hashana?

    Rosh Hashana marks the beginning of the Days of Awe, which are 10 days of introspection and repentance ending with Yom Kippur, the Day of Atonement, the most sacred holiday for Jewish people.

    Rosh Hashana is also important for some Jewish people as a celebration of the creation of humanity. It may be referred to as the "birthday of the world," marking the time when God created – or when the breath of life entered – Adam and Eve.

    What are the traditions of Rosh Hashana?

    Jewish people might take time away from work to attend services with special prayers and songs to mark the new year, although celebrations don’t just take place within the walls of a synagogue. Many Jewish communities will blow a Shofar, a curved ram’s horn, during service.

    Some Jews may also pray near a body of water in a Tashlich ceremony, in addition to tossing pieces of bread or other food into the water to symbolize sending off sins.

    Camille Fine and Marina Pitofsky of USA Today contributed. Alaijah Brown covers children & families for the Tallahassee Democrat. She can be reached at ABrown1@gannett.com . Follow her on Twitter/X: @AlaijahBrown3 .

    This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Leon Schools to close Thursday for 'fall holiday,' or Rosh Hashana

