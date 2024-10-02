Pro tip to employers: Do the maximum to handle minimum wage changes

Whether you’re dishing out meals at your locally owned bustling restaurant or serving up smiles at your first ever job, the Sunshine State’s new minimum wage law will result in more dollars flowing to many Florida workers.

And it will also deliver new regulations that could trip up employers.

Florida’s new minimum wage increase took effect this week – most workers will see their wages increased to a minimum of $13 per hour. Tipped employees, such as servers, will have their minimum wage increased to $9.98 per hour.

But this is just the beginning. We’re on a long-term escalator ride that will lift the minimum wage every year until we reach $15 per hour by this time in 2026 ($11.98 for tipped employees).

Employers mark your calendars. There are quite a few requirements from you as a part of these changes, which were a part of a constitutional amendment approved by Florida voters in 2020:

Of course, most importantly, employers are required to increase pay to the new minimum wage for all employees that meet the criteria, and it must be done from the effective date of Sept. 30, regardless of where that falls in the establishment’s pay cycle.

The new minimum wage notices must be displayed prominently in the workplace. And for those of you steering the remote work wave, make sure new minimum wage notices are displayed prominently in your digital workspaces.

Here is where it gets even more interesting - employers are allowed to take a “tip credit,” which means tipped employees can be paid a wage lower than $13 per hour so long as tips bring total earnings up to or beyond the new minimum wage.

Overtime rules still apply – employees working more than 40 hours get paid 1.5 times their wage.

There are a few exceptions to the minimum wage requirements, for some seasonal workers and recreational establishments. Some additional exceptions include commissioned sales employees, informal workers such as babysitters, and nonprofit or educational organizations that have applied for an exemption. Here is a complete list of those exceptions.

This new rate significantly outpaces the federal minimum wage of $7.25, but the state rate takes precedence for Florida employers.

One final note to employers: you are strongly advised to update your payroll systems promptly as failure to abide by these new rules can lead to substantial penalties, including not just paying back wages, but additional fines and other legal penalties.

Mark Bulmer is CEO of Synchros (formerly North Florida Payroll), which provides complete people management solutions for its clients.

