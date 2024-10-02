Plan to vote in the Nov. 5 general election? The deadline to register is Monday

If you want to vote in the Nov. 5 general election — and have your voice heard in contests from U.S. president to county commissioner — the deadline to register is Monday, Oct. 7.

To register or update your information online, visit Florida’s online voter registration portal at www.registertovoteflorida.gov . To complete your registration, your must have a Florida driver’s license or ID card and the last four digits of your social security number.

To register in person, visit the Leon County Supervisor of Elections office at 2990-1 Apalachee Parkway or any of the following places: Leon County Tax Collector offices, Leon County libraries, the Florida Division of Blind Services, Ability 1st Center for Independent Living, Florida A&M University’s Center for Disability Access & Resources, Florida State University’s Office of Accessibility Services, Tallahassee Community College’s Student Accessibility Services and military recruitment offices.

You also can register by mail, though time is running out on that option. Official voter registration applications are available on the Supervisor of Elections’ website ( www.leonvotes.gov ). Applications should be mailed to the Leon County Supervisor of Elections Office, P.O. Box 7357, Tallahassee, FL 32314.

Voters who are already registered can confirm their current information by going to the Elections Office’s website and clicking on the “Election Ready" link at the top of the page. From there, you can use the online voter information lookup at www.leonvotes.gov/YourVoterinfo .

That page includes the address and a photo of your Election Day polling location, your residential and mailing address and other vital info. You can update your information there, though signature updates must be completed on a paper form.

Leon County Elections Supervisor Mark Earley urged people to register to vote last month, during the 12th anniversary celebration of National Voter Registration Day, a nonpartisan civic holiday to promote participation in elections.

“Registering to vote is the first step in casting your ballot,” Earley said. “I encourage every eligible Leon County resident to register to vote or confirm your registration. That way, you will be ‘Election Ready’ for the Nov. 5 General Election.”

Contact Jeff Burlew at jburlew@tallahassee.com or 850-599-2180.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Plan to vote in the Nov. 5 general election? The deadline to register is Monday