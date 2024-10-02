Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Tallahassee Democrat

    FSU dance professor explores generations of Tallahassee history with exhibit, performance

    By Anna Prentiss,

    2 days ago

    For nearly 30 years, Anjali Austin, professor and chair of Florida State University’s School of Dance, has trained and inspired some of the world’s leading performers, choreographers and teachers in Tallahassee. However, her roots in the community run much deeper.

    Austin is sharing her family’s heirlooms and history — five generations' worth — through an ongoing quilt exhibit at the FSU Museum of Fine Arts and a performance of her original work, “Live Oak,” Thursday, Oct. 3, at the Nancy Smith Fichter Theatre.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vJaoi_0vrGaaKT00

    These deeply personal explorations of family history and resilience are recognized as part of the city's 200-year anniversary, celebrating the diverse communities that have shaped Leon County's history.

    “Anjali Austin’s contributions to Florida State University through her expert instruction in dance and physical conditioning, as well as her active engagement as a creative and performing artist, have helped to define what it means to be a graduate of the FSU School of Dance for the many alums who were fortunate to study with her during her long tenure here,” said James Frazier, dean of the College of Fine Arts. “We are honored to count her as a member of our community and very excited for her to share her story through this performance and exhibition.”

    Both the exhibition and the performance showcase a collection of quilts, which Austin inherited from her maternal grandmother, Mrs. Gussie Beatrice Arnold Hill. They mark the culmination of more than a decade of work, which the artist started as part of her MFA in Interdisciplinary Arts research at Goddard College in 2013.

    “Being able to be here at Florida State University, a place where my elders could work but not attend classes, is truly stunning,” Austin said. “They couldn’t study here, but now, having them included in the exhibit is a profound gift. It’s not just a visual experience; it feels like they are being acknowledged for their time and contributions to this community. They are also being recognized for instilling in us, the younger generation, the hope and aspirations for a future they couldn’t envision for themselves.”

    As Austin examined and explored the quilts, she uncovered deeper historical meanings behind them.

    “It was a powerful and overwhelming moment, and I came to realize this was the first time these quilts had been spread out in their entirety, all together, in one space, ever. It was vast,” Austin said.

    “Before me, the quilts began to breathe and the energy in the room changed. My ancestors had awakened. Suddenly, I had the urge to touch each one. Not just touch with my hand but walk on them to feel their energy through the soles of my feet, and to look and see each one. Really see their patterns, colors, shapes, tears, stains, stitching and anything else they offered. I made a point not to touch the floor with my bare feet until this ritual was complete.”

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DeN2J_0vrGaaKT00

    African American quilts were an integral part of the Underground Railroad. Specific signs and symbols were embedded as part of their designs to help slaves move north and escape slavery.

    “Jolting though this may be, it was the reality of life in the south for people of color,” Austin said. “Grandmothers and mothers created these quilts, knowing they might never see their loved ones again, but wanting them to avoid the suffering they endured.”

    Following her retirement in spring 2025, Austin plans to return to her creative pursuits of performing, developing new choreographic and theatrical works, and continuing to evolve as an artist.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JUNoU_0vrGaaKT00

    “I have been very fortunate to be here at FSU, mentored by so many people within and outside the department, and guided in particular and fruitful ways,” she said.

    “Coming from a ballet background and teaching ballet here, I also began to develop more of my theatrical skills, which I’ve always been interested in. This feels like a full circle moment, a tribute to my ancestors and the direction I want to go as an artist. I aim to return to an artistic lifestyle, move into other areas and continue training. My time and experiences at FSU and in the School of Dance will serve as an anchor for me as I move toward and into next steps and opportunities.”

    “We are thrilled to present this remarkable exhibition at the MoFA as part of our contribution to the City of Tallahassee’s bicentennial celebration,” said Kaylee Spencer, director of the Museum of Fine Arts.

    “This show, by one of the most renowned members of our creative community, captures the rich spirit of our city, connecting deeply with Tallahassee’s unique history. Through this exhibition and our programming around it, we are honored to play a role in giving more visibility to an important aspect of cultural heritage that has shaped this city.”

    For more information, visit mofa.fsu.edu and dance.fsu.edu .

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QlmVm_0vrGaaKT00

    If you go

    What: A performance of Anjali Austin's original work, “Live Oak”

    When : 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3

    Where: Nancy Smith Fichter Theatre, FSU Campus

    Tickets : $15, available online at tickets.dance.fsu.edu

    Exhibit: “The Quilts of Mrs. Gussie Beatrice Arnold Hill” is on exhibit now through Feb. 8, 2025, at the FSU Museum of Fine Art

    This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: FSU dance professor explores generations of Tallahassee history with exhibit, performance

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    The Zodiac Women Who Don’t Need a Man: Unapologetically Fierce, Independent, and Thriving
    Emily Standley Allard13 hours ago
    Grand jury indicts Savannah policeman for 2022 murder of Saudi Lee
    The Current GA8 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson13 hours ago
    Florida hurricane strike from this kind of storm very rare, but possible | 97L Forecast
    Tallahassee Democrat9 hours ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune15 days ago
    Big List of Festivals and Family Friendly Events This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen28 days ago
    Florida Destination Named 'Most Boring Tourist Trap' In The Entire State
    NewsRadio WFLA1 day ago
    An 11-year-old boy was suspended after reporting a student with a bullet at a Virginia Beach school
    Margaret Minnicks22 days ago
    Horoscope for Friday, October 4th
    Devra Lee13 hours ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato14 hours ago
    'Jeffersons' Star Marla Gibbs Got Along with Cast, But Not So Much with '227' Star Jackee: A TV Feud
    Herbie J Pilato18 hours ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post15 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz10 days ago
    The Alleged Secret Gay Life of Barbara Stanwyck & Robert Taylor: A Look Back at Their Complex Union
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    Opinion: How homelessness made me a criminal in Denver
    David Heitz14 days ago
    Hurricane forecast: Anxiety-inducing Gulf storm shaping up to be Florida rainmaker
    Tallahassee Democrat2 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile4 days ago
    An Annular Solar Eclipse Happens October 2, 2024
    M Henderson2 days ago
    GA Supreme Court skeptical in appeal by man convicted of killing 3 in Savannah car chase
    The Current GA16 days ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz10 days ago
    Festivals & Events Happening this Weekend: October 2, 3, 4, 5, 6
    M Henderson4 days ago
    In Memory of Former Child Star Matthew Mindler: 3 Years After His Tragic Death by Suicide
    Herbie J Pilato20 days ago
    Judge backs feds in Wyoming black-footed ferret reintroduction dispute
    WyoFile25 days ago
    Brown bananas, crowded ports, empty shelves: What to expect if there’s a big dockworkers strike in the US
    The Current GA6 days ago
    Safe storage, minimum age gun laws would curb violence, study says
    The Current GA10 days ago
    More flooding threatens waterlogged First Coast
    Jacksonville Today29 days ago
    Unclaimed Bodies in Texas Research: 5 Crucial Findings
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt13 days ago
    New report says California ranks #3 nationwide for job seekers
    The HD Post4 days ago
    Federal probe finds deplorable conditions inside Georgia prisons
    The Current GA1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy