A dose of musical joy to soothe the soul | Candace McKibben

My husband and I have had a date night each week for over a decade. It was enjoyable when we both were working to have this to look forward to midweek, but it might be even more enjoyable in retirement. When you do not have a routine to keep faithfully day in and day out, even if you are quite busy, it is nice to dress up a bit and go out to eat, or to an FSU women’s soccer match, or to some other event that seems interesting.

A recent Wednesday date night was among the best. We knew of this band from years ago when they had another configuration and name, “Cypress Creek,” and played annually at the Singles Worship Service at East Hill Baptist Church. As the Singles Pastor there, I felt strongly, and our congregation readily agreed, that our anniversary should be a time of celebration, and nothing seems quite as celebratory as a fine bluegrass band.

When my husband turned 70 last year, I tried to locate “Cypress Creek” and learned that they were now known as the “Kenny Hill Band.” When I spoke to the band’s manager, the awesome banjo player, Kenny Baldauf, I asked if they ever played at private parties.

They kindly contracted to come to our home and play in the backyard. It was amazing. While we did not have a concert as such, they stood on the porch and played my husband’s favorites for hours as the crowd mingled. I was so grateful for the joy they infused into the occasion as people from the many facets of Bruce’s life wished him a happy birthday.

Music soothes the heart

The “Kenny Hill Band” played at the Blue Tavern on Monroe Street on Sept. 18, and it turned a difficult day for me into a joyous one. As anniversary dates can evoke, I was feeling particularly sad about a dear person who is no longer in my life, but always in my heart.

I was practicing the principles that I share with others about living in the moment, about sitting with my sorrow and entrusting it to God, about the power of positive thoughts and actions in grief, about joyful memories of times shared, but still my spirit was heavy. I was not sure I wanted to indulge in date night in such a mood. But my husband encouraged me that it might help, and it did.

There is something medicinal about live music. And especially when it is played with such skill and joy. The icing on the cake was that Katy Hill, the 16-year-old-daughter of band members Brian and Jennifer Hill, who has received the Florida Fiddler’s Association’s Gold Medal in the 13-18-year-old category at the Florida Folk Festival in White Springs, Florida, for two years in a row now, was performing with them that night.

She was beyond incredible! She recently participated in an elite student showcase at the renowned Station Inn in Nashville, and has since been invited back, and will be playing this weekend at the International Bluegrass Association Live Festival 2024 in Raleigh, North Carolina. She will be participating in the Fiddle Competition at the Festival that honors the 100th Anniversary of the Union Grove Old Time Fiddlers Convention started in 1924.

“Katy Hill” is not only the name of a remarkable fiddler from the Tallahassee area, but also the name of an old-time bluegrass fiddle tune. There seems to be a few versions of the tune that may have been derived from “Piney Woods Gal,” and may have spawned or been spawned from “Sally Johnson,” but whatever its origins and variations, it is a fast-moving, toe-tapping number that lightens your spirit.

A Canadian bluegrass band, The Lonesome Ace String Band, reports about their first time playing in North Carolina. An elderly gentleman approached the stage and said, "Let me hear you play Katy Hill." When the fiddler said, "I don't know Katy Hill", the man said, "If you don't know Katy Hill, you don't know nothing."

It is how I feel about our local Katy Hill and her upcoming performance in North Carolina.

Music therapists

When I served as a chaplain at Big Bend Hospice, it was my sacred privilege to work alongside music therapists in the care of patients and their caregiving family members and friends. We are so fortunate in our community to have a strong base of music therapists from students and alumni of the premier FSU Music Therapy program that has been operative for more than 60 years.

Music therapists are trained and licensed professionals who use evidence-based interventions involving music to help people achieve individualized goals through a therapeutic relationship. I witnessed the miracle of music in many hospice visits. The ways in which patient-preferred music can calm anxiety, evoke memories, lighten sadness, elicit joy, and promote connection is beautiful and so meaningful.

Elton John once said, “Music has healing power. It has the ability to take people out of themselves for a few hours.” And that is exactly what happened for me on a recent Wednesday night listening to live music at the Blue Tavern. Beyond the beauty and levity of the music, seeing people all around me also delighting in it felt somehow embracing, somehow encouraging, and definitely healing.

With all that is happening in the world right now, with the escalation of wars, the desperation of people being displaced, the concern of possible election violence in our country, the devastation from a major hurricane in our region, and our own personal issues, it is understandable that many of us may be feeling overwhelmed. And while we do not want to ignore the reality of suffering in the world and perhaps in our own spirits, remembering the importance of emotional balance is crucial. My husband was right in suggesting that a little joy might help.

Dietrich Bonhoeffer, the German Lutheran pastor, professor, and author, who became a leading voice of the Protestant resistance to the Nazi regime, wrote of music “Music will help dissolve your perplexities and purify your character and sensibilities, and in time of care and sorrow, will keep a fountain of joy alive in you.” If Bonhoeffer, with all the grief and suffering he endured was able to take comfort in music, keeping a fountain of joy while imprisoned and eventually executed for his role in freeing German Jews, music must be strong medicine.

If you find yourself overwhelmed by grief or sorrow, I hope you will find ways to lean into the healing power of music. And if music does not soothe your soul, perhaps a glorious sunset, or good read, or visit with a friend is in order. I pray a dose of joy for us all.

The Rev. Candace McKibben is an ordained minister and pastor of Tallahassee Fellowship .

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: A dose of musical joy to soothe the soul | Candace McKibben