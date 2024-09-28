Open in App
    • Tallahassee Democrat

    St. Marks: Hurricane Helene shift makes the difference between 'hell and high water'

    By Tom McLaughlin, USA TODAY NETWORK - Florida,

    2 days ago

    It is said there are no atheists in foxholes.

    And while in a small town with as many churches as St. Marks , there's a very good chance there weren't any atheists running around Thursday night anyway.

    So when Friday morning arrived and residents woke to find Hurricane Helene had left the community relatively unscathed, the believers were out in force.

    "God bless us," said one man wandering about the tiny downtown, to no one in particular.

    "Miraculous," John Hines answered when asked for his reaction to how the storm had treated him. As he spoke, Hines, wearing shorts and rubber boots, leaned on a soaking wet mop in the lobby of the Sweet Magnolia Inn, a business he has owned since 2019 on the southern end of Woodville Road.

    He looked tired trying to get up what water he could, but his smiling eyes were filled with relief. "We got some water, but an inch of water on the floor instead of what they told us was coming; compared to them saying this storm was a bullseye for this little town, I'm going to say it was miraculous," he said.

    Hines had thought ahead to put cinderblocks under the furnishings occupying the ground floor of his inn and stacked sandbags outside the entrance door. He was thinking Friday he could open for business again as soon as his floor dried off.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20knRp_0vmuyYDk00

    Hoping for a 'wobble' to avoid Hurricane Helene

    Much like their neighbors in Tallahassee, the citizens of this Wakulla County community were forced to watch helplessly for hours on end as the monstrous Category 4 Helene bore down upon the Big Bend of Florida, hoping against hope for an eastern wobble that would take both St. Marks and the state capital out of serious trouble.

    The wobble finally came, not long before midnight, and both Tallahassee and St. Marks were spared the devastation wrought upon Taylor County and communities like Cedar Key, Steinhatchee and Perry.

    "We got lucky. Super duper lucky. And I'll take it," Stanley West said, pushing a mop of his own through the thick sheen of mud covering the concrete floor of his business, the Riverside Cafe .

    "It was that little shift," he added. "That little shift is all it takes between hell and high water."

    More: 'Nothing I can do but cross my fingers and pray': Wakulla County prepares for Helene

    Helene did dump five inches of rain on low lying St. Marks in a relatively short period overnight Thursday and, as National Weather Service-Tallahassee meteorologist in charge Felecia Bowser noted, "any time you have that amount of rainfall in that amount of time, it's going to produce flash flooding."

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HrxUP_0vmuyYDk00

    Scraping mud off Riverside Drive

    The Riverside Cafe , a St. Marks landmark that opens onto the river for which the nearly 200-year-old city gets its name, took on two-and-a-half to three feet of water Thursday night and into the early hours of Friday. But like his neighbor just up the road at the Sweet Magnolia Inn, West was working with a grin on his face and some pep in his step.

    "We've gotten old hat at this," he said of weathering a tropical storm. "And I know it's easier to clean up mud than the alternative."

    Most of the water had drained off the streets by mid-morning Friday, leaving crews to scrape St. Marks River mud from Riverside Drive and businesses like West's on the south side of it.

    Water had pooled on Howard Street, a road running next to the Sweet Magnolia Inn. The deep water left residents of a neighborhood to negotiate through about six inches of water to get in and out of their subdivision.

    Henry West, a Wakulla County building inspector, was driving around downtown St. Marks assessing properties for structural damage. He said he'd not encountered any Friday morning, though there had been some downed trees and power lines.

    "We really were lucky with this one," he said.

    Rani Richardson, owner of Bo Lynn's Grocery, couldn't have agreed more: "I got a little bit of water inside, but I'll take it," Richardson said. "It could have been so much worse."

    This story was updated to add a video.

    This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: St. Marks: Hurricane Helene shift makes the difference between 'hell and high water'

