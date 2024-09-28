Crystalizing fluidity: Quia Atkinson captures the flow in resin and glass

Quia Atkison's thought-provoking and beautiful art pieces infuse design with artistic flair that delivers a new level of elegance to Tallahassee.

Art Evolution will be her first showing at Tallahassee State College this fall, an exhibition of solo works on exhibit through Oct. 10.

The birth of QZ Design

It’s 7 pm. Your guests are about to arrive any minute. The house has been cleaned, no thanks to your children. The music has been selected, eliminating all contributions from your children, and now it is time to enjoy because there are no children.

All adults, all night, and the evening’s success is all up to you. You panic for a moment, then you reach down to pick up the most perfectly arranged meats, cheeses, and dried fruits on an elegant elevation of charcuterie boards created by QZ Design Gallery. This is a piece of art - party on, all, party on.

In 2016, Quia Atkinson — artist, entrepreneur, and creator of QZ Design Gallery — found herself at a crossroads in her life. Amidst this substantial personal life change, she chose to create something spectacular for herself. Visual art has always played a vital role in Atkinson’s life.

Growing up in a military family and attending over 11 schools over the years, art was the only constant companion. She drew artistic inspiration from the places she experienced and learned the value of flexibility in life and art.

Atkinson’s return to art in 2016 transformed her personally and professionally. She sold her first piece of art, Blue Storm, to a collector in Tallahassee, and her career catapulted from there. “It was challenging and rewarding while offering the pivot that I needed,” Atkinson said.

“Selling my first artwork was a catalyst to create more and gave me the encouragement and excitement that I needed to keep going on this journey.”

Eight years later, QZ Design Gallery is running strong, featuring fine art, custom wall decor, luxury serving trays, and charcuterie boards. Each design glimmers with geodes and crystals, Atkinson’s signature design element, to achieve an added elegance that radiates from the art and the artist.

Radiating with joy for resin

Atkinson's professional move to art was unexpected. She arrived in Tallahassee in 1996, a few years after joining the Army Reserves on a Reserve Officer Training Corps (ROTC) scholarship to Florida A&M University. As a military family member, she had high hopes of becoming an officer.

But fate had different plans. Due to a medical issue, Atkinson was forced to leave the Army ROTC on a medical discharge. She completed her Bachelor of Science degree in Health Care Management in 2003 and accepted an unlikely job at a granite showroom designing kitchens and baths. But this positive immersion in design reignited Atkinson’s artistic passions and led her to start creating again.

From visualizing the flow of the painting in her mind to researching techniques and materials to use, Atkinson imagines the design way before she touches a canvas. Using mixed media, Atkinson then delicately and quickly maps out each design layer.

“One artwork can easily have over 15 or 20 embellishments or different [handlaid] materials,” says Atkinson. “[Then] the use of crystals, glass, and mixed media brings the artwork to life.”

Atkinson believes in using earthly elements to tell a story through her art, and color is a perfect way to do that. The use of color is essential in establishing the mood of the piece. Atkinson favors blue hues and tones because they convey a feeling of calmness, like the vast ocean, although she is also comforted by the greens of enveloping palm leaves.

Additionally, the medium helps to achieve the mood. Atkinson has admittedly fallen in love with resin, a two-part epoxy that can be poured into molds and/or coat surfaces, and does not intend to let go. She admits resin is a fickle creature who craves the perfect balance of elements, weather, and timing. She enjoys the fluidity of its uses and its ability to invoke a feeling of movement akin to Atkinson herself, which stems from a deep desire to move and enjoy life.

“I believe that travel and new life experiences are vital to creativity,” says Atkinson. “Every time I visit a new place, I try to take that feeling and express it in a new piece!

Currently, Atkinson is experimenting with glass on a large level by deliberately breaking large vases and pieces of glass and then hand-laying them in thought-provoking ways to remind everyone that benign broken glass can be beautiful in new, powerful ways.

Evolving into art

Atkinson finds art and community go hand and hand. She believes engaging with art can be therapeutic while simultaneously stimulating conversation, collectivity, and even economic development.

“Engaging in art bridges all age, color, and cultural barriers and challenges thought and social norms as it has throughout history,” Atkinson said. She values art and culture as a way of preserving identity and history while also celebrating positive change. Her own art and design work has connected her with the Tallahassee arts community and helped inspire her current new solo show, Art Evolution.

Art Evolution will be her first showing at Tallahassee State College this fall, and it has been nothing short of spectacular. Atkinson is grateful to work with curator Barbara Cohenour and knows these works will wonderfully wow audiences.

Atkinson is delighted to show an exciting new style that has evolved from her earlier pieces to include three-dimensional pieces meant to jump out at you and make you ask questions. Be sure to catch the latest QZ Design Gallery creations and Quia Atkinson’s masterful resin works at this gallery event.

If you go

What: Art Evolution - an exhibition of solo works by Quia Z. Atkinson

When : Gallery hours are 12:30-4:30 p.m., through Oct. 10

Where: Tallahassee State College Fine Art Gallery, 444 Appleyard Drive

Cost: Free

Contact: 850-201-8307 | Barbara.Cohenour@tsc.fl.edu ; visit tallahasseearts.org

Dr. Christy Rodriguez de Conte is the feature writer for the Council on Culture & Arts. COCA is the capital area’s umbrella agency for arts and culture ( tallahasseearts.org) .

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Crystalizing fluidity: Quia Atkinson captures the flow in resin and glass