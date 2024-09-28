Open in App
    'Parade' forces century-old questions that still don't have answers | Theater Review

    By Paula Kiger,

    2 days ago

    Hunger for power can propel corruption. Other times, hunger for the right thing can illuminate the damage done by foolishness and cowardice.

    The Arts@Faith production of “Parade” at Faith Presbyterian Church in Tallahassee, is based on the true story of Leo Frank (Aron Wesolowski, Jake Tottle), a Jewish factory superintendent in Atlanta who was tried, convicted and lynched after being accused of murdering Mary Phagan (Jenna Sokolow), a 13-year-old who had worked at the factory. It is based on a book by Alfred Uhry and music and lyrics by Jason Robert Brown.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aMkws_0vmuMoxi00

    A 2023 limited-run revival of the musical on Broadway starring Ben Platt as Leo Frank had 169 regular performances, garnering two Tony awards.

    Historical clippings line the walls of the venue, and intermission is characterized as much by seatmates making small talk as it is by others reading the posted items as the realization takes deep root that this is no easy story to digest.

    No one will leave unmoved by this intimate in-the-round production.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49n3jH_0vmuMoxi00

    They won’t leave without having felt the swish of a 1913-era skirt as members of the Atlanta community march, dance and walk around them, the breeze as Frankie Epps (Tyler Brown) cycles by on his way to invite Mary Phagan to the picture show. They’ll remember Frank looking them in the eyes as he ponders his fate.

    From the moment the drumbeats of the Confederate Memorial Day parade tap onto the scene, the orchestra sets the tone and pacing of the ups and downs, joy, terror and emotions experienced in Atlanta, Milledgeville and Marietta (with a nod to Valdosta) through the arc of Frank’s arrest and all that followed.

    Frank, a transplant from New York City, is surprised that “you can be both Southern and Jewish.” It’s a culture shock, one that he is navigating with his wife, Lucille (Sam Algaze, Grace Casey), a Georgia native who is also Jewish but wonders why they can’t just speak English instead of the occasional Yiddish.

    The questioning of potential suspects Leo, Jim Conley (Benjamin Britton) and Newt Lee (Jessie Sanders) by District Attorney Hugh Dorsey (Hayden Littlefield) delivers the first certain signs that justice isn’t the only goal of these proceedings, that testimony may not be as ironclad as it may seem. Memories can morph when certain pressures are applied. Governor Slaton (John Campana) has made it clear that he wants a specific conviction.

    The lighting (designed by Katie Redd) is key to surrounding the audience with the story of “Parade.” Lucille is a terrified, confused wife trying to understand the turn of events, and her larger-than-life shadow cast on the wall, down to the detail of her curl, expands her presence.

    Everything about “Parade” is a juxtaposition. Despite its exceptionally difficult topic, the cast members also show joy and vulnerability, moving the audience to laugh and engage. The interactions between Governor Slaton’s driver, Riley (Benjamin Britton) and servant Angela (Jaila Williams) is a perfect example.

    Once Slaton and his wife, Sally (Ashleigh Littlefield) leave the room, Riley and Angela drop their propriety and celebrate a raucous, free moment, making fun of a white culture that forces them to suppress their individuality. Even though the moment looks light and funny, their words are anything but (“…the local hotels wouldn't be so packed/If a little black girl had gotten attacked”).

    Whispers and allegations can catch fire. Can they be extinguished?

    The theme of “go on,” “go on,” “go on” is repeated throughout “Parade” at various important times in the musical.

    This production, directed by Naomi Rose-Mock, aims to plant a seed in every audience member to think twice when whispers of “go on” gain momentum, as they do in the show when audience members stomp rhythmically, when almost everyone grows giddy at the downfall of another.

    The outcome of the Frank trial led to the development of the Anti-Defamation League while also reigniting Ku Klux Klan activity in the Atlanta area.

    This production encourages the audience to examine their own assumptions and decide if there is an alternative to cowardice, even if it feels foolish.

    If you go

    What: The Arts@Faith production of “Parade”

    When : 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3 and Friday, Oct. 4, Saturday, Oct. 5; 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 5 (*potential effects of the storm could possibly change schedule)

    Where : Faith Presbyterian Church, 2200 North Meridian Road

    Tickets: $20; information at teachtix.com

