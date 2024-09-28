FSU, FAMU students reflect on their Hurricane Helene campus experience

Hurricane Helene’s landfall was an unfamiliar experience for Florida State University student Samuel Wu – an 18-year-old freshman who enrolled in FSU this fall, coming all the way from Beijing, China.

“For my first hurricane experience, it was pretty solid,” Wu, a mechanical engineering major, said Friday after walking out of Jennie Murphree Hall to grab a bite at the Suwannee Room dining hall on campus.

He said he never experienced a hurricane while living in China, and he was glad that Helene’s impact on the capital city was not as bad as forecasts predicted it would be.

“We didn’t really get hit, so it didn’t seem like that big of a deal,” Wu said.

But although Tallahassee missed the hurricane’s eyewall, the Category 4 storm smacked into the Big Bend Thursday night with rain and powerful wind that left thousands without power. Some of the hardest hit counties were Taylor, Dixie, Suwannee, Madison, which were knocked completely off the grid.

In a Friday afternoon message to the FSU community, President Richard McCullough said the university’s main campus sustained minimal damage from the hurricane.

“Although our campus was spared the worst, we extend our deepest sympathies to the surrounding communities and other parts of Florida that were harder hit,” McCullough said in the prepared statement. “We stand ready to support any students impacted by the storm.”

The predicted impacts of the storm are what led FSU to use the Tucker Civic Center as a “refuge facility” for its off-campus students while the Turnbull Conference Center took in on-campus students from their residence halls after they were relocated “in an abundance of caution” Thursday ahead of the storm.

“It was pretty noisy, but it was a last-minute thing so I think the emergency management team did their best,” Wu said, referring to his stay at FSU’s conference center.

FSU freshman Shannon Smekle says being evacuated from the campus residence halls was an “interesting experience to go through.” But unlike Wu, the West Palm Beach native said she is used to Florida’s hurricane seasons.

“I wasn’t really worried and didn’t think anything was really going to happen,” said Smekle, 18. While sheltered in the Turnbull Center, she spent the night hanging out with friends Henry Zheng and Sophonie Pierre, who are also FSU freshmen.

“I thought it was going to be a lot worse, but this was very mediocre,” she added.

FSU had 565 on-campus students in the conference center during the storm while 150 non-residential students stayed in the Tucker Center.

While the relocation of FSU’s on-campus students was mandatory, Florida A&M University “strongly encouraged” residential students to seek shelter at the Al Lawson Center with the American Red Cross but still gave them the option of remaining in the residence halls.

As FAMU first-year student Christopher Shaw decided to wait out the storm in his residence hall on campus, he says the storm turned out to be a “relaxing” experience for him.

“Honestly, it was pretty peaceful,” Shaw said. “Me and my friends just played cards and slept the whole time. Also, I got to meet some new people and played games with them, so I really enjoyed it in all honesty.”

During the storm Thursday, 300 FAMU students stayed on campus, according to Chief Marketing and Communications Officer Alonda Thomas .

She says the university had “minimal” damage following the storm.

The hurricane's aftermath in Tallahassee is contrary to the destruction college campuses experienced in May when three EF-2 tornadoes struck. The violent storm damaged roofs, downed trees and utility poles and blocked roadways at FAMU while destroying FSU's iconic circus and damaging the Dick Howser Stadium , which is the home for FSU baseball.

“After a full assessment of storm damage, FAMU will return to normal operations at all campuses on Monday,” Thomas said in a university release.

In addition to FAMU, FSU and Tallahassee State College will also reopen Monday to resume classes after all three college campuses have been shut down since Wednesday.

Contact Tarah Jean at tjean@tallahassee.com or follow her on X: @tarahjean_ .

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: FSU, FAMU students reflect on their Hurricane Helene campus experience