Talladega’s food scene is busy, especially around the speedway and main highways. If you want flexible hours and steady part-time work, these local spots are hiring now.

Employer: Levy Restaurants

Levy Restaurants Location: Talladega, AL (Talladega Superspeedway)

(Talladega Superspeedway) Pay: $15.00/hour

Type: Part-time

This role is all about serving drinks and great vibes on race days and events. You’ll set up and stock the bar, mix drinks, check IDs, handle cash/card payments, and keep the bar clean and organized. Levy offers perks like Instapay (early access to wages), savings tools, and employee discount programs.

Employer: Arby’s

Location: Talladega, AL

Type: Part-time

As a restaurant team member, you’ll help run the store day-to-day, serve guests, and keep things moving. Arby’s highlights weekly pay, flexible schedules, meal discounts, training, advancement opportunities, and benefits like medical, dental, vision, 401(k), and PTO (where eligible). Must be at least 16 and eligible to work in the U.S.

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.