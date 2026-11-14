Talladega’s defense and aviation scene is busy right now, and that means solid contract and supply chain work. If you’ve got FAR/DFARS experience and like leading teams, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Twenty-Six Defense

Twenty-Six Defense Location: Talladega, AL

Type: Full-time (also listed on LinkedIn as contract postings, but role details match)

(also listed on LinkedIn as contract postings, but role details match) Salary: Not listed

Lead a team of 5–6 contract professionals handling U.S. Government, defense primes, OEMs, and commercial deals for the Aftermarket business. You’ll own the full contract lifecycle (proposals, negotiations, execution, closeout) and work closely with Program Management, Finance, Operations, and Supply Chain.

Good fit if you:

Have 10+ years in contracts/industry and know FAR, DFARS, UCC, ITAR, EAR

in contracts/industry and know Are comfortable being the go-to authority on complex agreements and risk

on complex agreements and risk Want leadership responsibility plus hands-on contract work

(If you prefer LinkedIn, the same role is also posted here: Listing 1 and Listing 2.)

If this looks close to what you want, don’t wait—polish your resume, match your experience to the skills listed, and apply through the official posting.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.