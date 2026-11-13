Talladega has a steady mix of retail and finance sales roles right now, from auto parts to high-level mortgage production. Good options here whether you want local store leadership or remote commission work.

Employer: AutoZone

AutoZone Location: Talladega, AL

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Help lead a busy auto parts store while still keeping a flexible schedule. You’ll support the Store Manager, coach the team, and focus on sales, inventory, and strong customer service.

Employer: AutoZone

AutoZone Location: Talladega, AL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Full-time leadership role in automotive retail, ideal if you like working with people and hitting sales goals. You’ll help run daily operations, manage inventory, and keep customers coming back.

Employer: Satori Mortgage (NMLS: 4190)

Location: Remote – supporting Talladega, AL market

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (performance-based with bonuses and pod override )

Not listed (performance-based with and ) Benefits: Bonus based on performance, flexible schedule, opportunity for advancement, training & development

High-level sales role for experienced loan officers who already bring in their own business. You’ll keep closing your own loans while building and leading a pod of LOs, earning override on your team’s production.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—sometimes the details line up better than you expect.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.