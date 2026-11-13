undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
📣 Several Sales & Marketing Roles Around Talladega, AL
Talladega has a steady mix of retail and finance sales roles right now, from auto parts to high-level mortgage production. Good options here whether you want local store leadership or remote commission work.
Part Sales Manager – Part Time
- Employer: AutoZone
- Location: Talladega, AL
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: Not listed
Help lead a busy auto parts store while still keeping a flexible schedule. You’ll support the Store Manager, coach the team, and focus on sales, inventory, and strong customer service.
Part Sales Manager – Full Time
- Employer: AutoZone
- Location: Talladega, AL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Full-time leadership role in automotive retail, ideal if you like working with people and hitting sales goals. You’ll help run daily operations, manage inventory, and keep customers coming back.
Mortgage Loan Officer Team Lead – Bring Your Book, Earn Pod Override
- Employer: Satori Mortgage (NMLS: 4190)
- Location: Remote – supporting Talladega, AL market
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed (performance-based with bonuses and pod override)
- Benefits: Bonus based on performance, flexible schedule, opportunity for advancement, training & development
High-level sales role for experienced loan officers who already bring in their own business. You’ll keep closing your own loans while building and leading a pod of LOs, earning override on your team’s production.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—sometimes the details line up better than you expect.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.