🚧 Talladega, AL Construction Jobs with Multiple Openings

Talladega’s trades scene is busy right now, especially around utilities and lumber. If you like hands-on work and don’t mind the elements, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Utility Lines Construction Services

Utility Lines Construction Services Location: Talladega, AL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Entry-level role on an underground electric utility crew. You’ll help with trenching, conduit and cable installation, traffic control, and cleanup, with chances to learn equipment operation and grow into higher-level utility positions. Must be 18+, have a valid driver’s license, and be willing to work outdoors, travel, and work nights/weekends when needed.

Employer: Georgia-Pacific LLC

Location: Talladega, AL (400 Ironaton Cutoff Road, 35160)

(400 Ironaton Cutoff Road, 35160) Type: Full-time

Salary: $27.00 – $30.00/hour + $5.00/hour shift premium for hours worked Friday–Sunday

Industrial welding role at a busy lumber mill. You’ll use TIG, MIG, Arc, and Oxy-fuel welding in a hot/cold, noisy environment on 12-hour shifts, including weekends and holidays as needed. Requires 2+ years welding experience and the ability to produce 100% x-ray quality welds; comes with a full benefits package and room to grow based on your skills.

If one of these fits you (or someone you know), click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon so you’re in the first wave of candidates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.