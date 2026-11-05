🛒 Talladega retail hiring now: multiple customer service roles

Talladega’s retail scene is steady right now, with a mix of entry-level and lead roles. Good options here if you like helping customers and staying active on your feet.

Employer: Jacent

Jacent Location: Talladega / Anniston, AL (travel between local stores)

(travel between local stores) Salary: $20.00/hour

Type: Full-time

Why it’s worth a look: Daytime hours, predictable schedule, paid training, plus mileage, travel time, and cell phone reimbursement. You’ll build displays, reset shelves, and work closely with store managers while staying active and on the move.

Employer: Hibbett

Location: Talladega, AL (Talladega Commons)

Salary: $9.00/hour

Type: Part-time

Why it’s worth a look: Great fit if you’re starting out or need flexible hours. You’ll help customers, learn product knowledge, and support daily store tasks while building solid retail and sales experience.

Employer: Hibbett

Location: Talladega, AL (Talladega Commons)

Salary: $12.65/hour

Type: Full-time

Why it’s worth a look: Step-up role if you have retail or customer service experience. You’ll help run the store, support hiring and training, and lead the team when the Store Manager is out.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar roles listed on the same company page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.