Mannequin graveyard promises ‘most grotesque’ Halloween event

Roz Edwards has been terrifying members of the public after opening up her "zombie cemetery" of butchered shop dummies for Halloween. (SWNS)

A mannequin graveyard dubbed "Britain's creepiest Halloween attraction" is promising visitors the "most grotesque" event it has ever held this year.

Roz Edwards, 52, owns a former military base in Fulbeck, Lincs., featuring a salvage yard of 15,000 butchered shop dummies.

Each year, she transforms Mannakin Hall into an even spookier Halloween zombie cemetery of mannequins, which attracts visitors from across the UK.

She says this October's spine-chilling event will be its most grotesque ever and will even be turned into a short horror film.

The “Brain Float Retreat” invites people to explore the "world's biggest labyrinth of mannequins" with a few surprises along the way.

Roz says the immersive and interactive ghoulish experience on Saturday (26/10) will "transport participants into the heart of a horror film."

Roz said: “At this year's Halloween event we wanted to create a fully immersive experience where the audience isn’t just spectating—they’re part of the story.

“It’s a thrilling way for people to celebrate Halloween in a way they’ve never imagined—by starring in their own horror movie, with the narrative a little bit too close to reality.”

Roz’s late father was a filmmaker, with horror as his chosen genre and she said she has always wanted to make a movie in his honor.

The event follows the story of a group that was promised the miracle cure for a pain-free eternal life, many went to the Brain Float Retreat but no one returned.

The Brain Float people are back again and it is visitors have the chance to investigate what happened all those years ago.

Roz added: "There will be a lot of not being too sure what is coming next, without giving the game away I think that is the best way to describe it.

“The name of the retreat is a bit of a sarcastic move towards all of these things that are too good to be true, like miracle scams.

“I am really excited for this year’s event because due to an injury, I thought I wouldn’t be able to do it but I am excited that an idea just popped up and we said let’s just go for it.

"The participants will help shape the night's eerie story.

"Their performances will be immortalized in a professionally shot horror short, a scene where AI took over and it all went wrong. "

