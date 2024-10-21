Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Talker

    Mannequin graveyard promises ‘most grotesque’ Halloween event

    By Talker News,

    1 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jd0BI_0wFqhlKA00
    Roz Edwards has been terrifying members of the public after opening up her "zombie cemetery" of butchered shop dummies for Halloween. (SWNS)

    By Adam Dutton via SWNS

    A mannequin graveyard dubbed "Britain's creepiest Halloween attraction" is promising visitors the "most grotesque" event it has ever held this year.

    Roz Edwards, 52, owns a former military base in Fulbeck, Lincs., featuring a salvage yard of 15,000 butchered shop dummies.

    Each year, she transforms Mannakin Hall into an even spookier Halloween zombie cemetery of mannequins, which attracts visitors from across the UK.

    She says this October's spine-chilling event will be its most grotesque ever and will even be turned into a short horror film.

    The “Brain Float Retreat” invites people to explore the "world's biggest labyrinth of mannequins" with a few surprises along the way.

    Roz says the immersive and interactive ghoulish experience on Saturday (26/10) will "transport participants into the heart of a horror film."

    Roz said: “At this year's Halloween event we wanted to create a fully immersive experience where the audience isn’t just spectating—they’re part of the story.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1maLmI_0wFqhlKA00
    One of the terrifying mannequins. (SWNS)

    “It’s a thrilling way for people to celebrate Halloween in a way they’ve never imagined—by starring in their own horror movie, with the narrative a little bit too close to reality.”

    Roz’s late father was a filmmaker, with horror as his chosen genre and she said she has always wanted to make a movie in his honor.

    The event follows the story of a group that was promised the miracle cure for a pain-free eternal life, many went to the Brain Float Retreat but no one returned.

    The Brain Float people are back again and it is visitors have the chance to investigate what happened all those years ago.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HtJmi_0wFqhlKA00
    The terrifying mannequins. (SWNS)

    Roz added: "There will be a lot of not being too sure what is coming next, without giving the game away I think that is the best way to describe it.

    “The name of the retreat is a bit of a sarcastic move towards all of these things that are too good to be true, like miracle scams.

    “I am really excited for this year’s event because due to an injury, I thought I wouldn’t be able to do it but I am excited that an idea just popped up and we said let’s just go for it.

    "The participants will help shape the night's eerie story.

    "Their performances will be immortalized in a professionally shot horror short, a scene where AI took over and it all went wrong. "

    The post Mannequin graveyard promises ‘most grotesque’ Halloween event appeared first on Talker .

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato12 days ago
    Human remains found in teeth of lions at museum in Chicago
    Talker12 days ago
    Funny moment daughter pretends to cry to steal dad’s hug from mom
    Talker12 days ago
    Pack of nine wolves surrounds couple’s cabin late at night
    Talker8 days ago
    In Memory of 'Bonanza'/'Trapper John' Actor Pernell Roberts: 14 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato18 hours ago
    Mom thrown in air by Highland cow in ‘horrific’ attack
    Talker5 days ago
    Readers of spooky books think they can solve real-life mysteries
    Talker6 days ago
    Top health signs that trigger women’s ‘ill-tuition’
    Talker4 hours ago
    Man changes lightbulb 400 feet in the air on top of cathedral
    Talker1 day ago
    Couple gets engaged 361-feet up on a bridge
    Talker6 days ago
    Adorable baby white rhino makes public debut at zoo
    Talker12 days ago
    Fake ‘pickled dragon’ that fooled the world now on display at museum
    Talker8 days ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
    Cops catch wanted man hiding under couch in only his underwear
    Talker9 days ago
    Crappy job up for grabs: Zoo searching for official poo keeper
    Talker1 day ago
    How parents see AI influencing their kids’ futures
    Talker1 day ago
    Hundreds of runaway sheep block road
    Talker9 days ago
    People with diabetes who stick to this diet could stop taking meds: study
    Talker23 hours ago
    Man gets $12K in compensation after wrongful arrest for stealing chicken
    Talker2 hours ago
    Man claims he has proof new Michael Jackson songs are fakes
    Talker7 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida28 days ago
    Largest complete dinosaur skeleton to fetch millions at auction
    Talker7 days ago
    Harris eyes a rural Maine congressional district in a hunt for every possible electoral vote
    The Maine Monitor4 days ago
    Abandoned emu raised by chicken named Nugget thriving
    Talker6 days ago
    Wild bear requires emergency dental work after being hit by vehicle
    Talker5 days ago
    This boy’s disorder is too rare to diagnose
    Talker2 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune5 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy