Ultra rare species of palm tree first found in 2006 planted at new home

Catherine Cutler, Interim Head of Horticulture at the Eden Project admiring the critically endangered palm tree that has just been planted at the Eden Project in Cornwall.

(Daniel Dayment via SWNS)

By Lauren Beavis via SWNS

An extremely rare species of palm tree only discovered in 2006 has been planted in its new home at The Eden Project .

The Tahina spectabilis is listed as Critically Endangered on the IUCN Red List and will now be the rarest plant in the Rainforest Biome in Cornwall.

(Daniel Dayment via SWNS)

It is thought that there are only 29 adult individuals growing in the wild and a very small number in cultivation.

The distinctiveness of this rare palm meant that a new, unique plant genus - a category normally grouping similar plants together - was created just for this single species.

