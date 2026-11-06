Missouri Game is a ‘Must-Win’ for Texas Longhorns

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AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Longhorns face a pivotal road test against Missouri, and according to Orangebloods.com analyst Geoff Ketchum, the team’s postseason ambitions hinge directly on the outcome. Speaking with Brian and Chad on Talk 1370’s "The Thing About Sports," Ketchum emphasized that despite potential mathematical paths remaining, Texas cannot afford a stumble if it intends to establish itself as a true championship contender.

"This is must-win for me," Ketchum said, cautioning that a program cannot continually rely on second chances as the regular-season schedule stiffens. While he acknowledged that the College Football Playoff selection committee granted the Longhorns enough early positioning that a nine-win season might still keep them in the conversation, he warned against relying on that cushion. In his view, leaning into that margin for error risks derailing the entire campaign before a difficult closing stretch that features road trips to Baton Rouge and College Station.

Ketchum argued that Texas must adapt its playing style to match its greatest asset: the defense. Characterizing that unit as the best phase of football on either sideline, he urged head coach Steve Sarkisian to adopt a more disciplined, conservative game plan rather than forcing high-risk offensive schemes. "They need to lean on the fact that they're defensive first," Ketchum explained, arguing that decisions to gamble on fourth down deep in friendly territory reflect vanity rather than sound strategy.

The Longhorns' offense has leaned heavily on quarterback Arch Manning generating big downfield completions, yet Ketchum pointed out an underlying flaw: despite Manning pacing the conference in throws spanning 40 yards or more, Texas ranks near the bottom nationally in generating intermediate explosive plays. Ketchum labeled the unit’s reliance on deep shots a conundrum, noting that while big plays produce points, the accompanying inconsistency has repeatedly placed the defense in compromised spots.

Reflecting on recent sloppy play away from Austin and historical struggles against bitter rivals, Ketchum underscored that Texas has yet to prove its mettle as an elite road team this late in the year. For Ketchum, Saturday’s matchup serves as a definitive measuring stick for the program's postseason identity, making a victory essential before the margin for error completely vanishes.

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