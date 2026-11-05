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Talent
📅 Adopt a local family: Holiday Gift Tree runs through Dec. 11
7 days ago
📢 Adopt a local family through Talent’s Holiday Gift Tree
The City of Talent and Jackson County Fire District #5 are running a Holiday Gift Tree Program at Talent City Hall, 110 E Main St starting November 16, 2026.
How it works:
- Stop by City Hall and pick a tag from the tree
- Buy the wish-list gift on the tag
- Return the unwrapped gift with the recipient’s name to City Hall during regular hours:
- Mon–Thu: 8:30 am–4:30 pm
- Fri: 8:30 am–1:00 pm
- Deadline to drop off gifts is December 11, 2026
They’re also accepting donations of wrapping supplies and gift boxes.
Questions? Contact Coleen Bradley at 541-535-3828 or [email protected].
It’s a simple way to brighten the holidays for a neighbor in need.
More Info: Holiday Gift Tree • Talent, OR
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