Open in NewsBreak

undefined

Posts

undefined

Followers

User since undefined NaN
Talent

📅 Adopt a local family: Holiday Gift Tree runs through Dec. 11

7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27J2Vj_1GoBC6Ke00

📢 Adopt a local family through Talent’s Holiday Gift Tree

The City of Talent and Jackson County Fire District #5 are running a Holiday Gift Tree Program at Talent City Hall, 110 E Main St starting November 16, 2026.

How it works:

  • Stop by City Hall and pick a tag from the tree
  • Buy the wish-list gift on the tag
  • Return the unwrapped gift with the recipient’s name to City Hall during regular hours:
    • Mon–Thu: 8:30 am–4:30 pm
    • Fri: 8:30 am–1:00 pm
  • Deadline to drop off gifts is December 11, 2026

They’re also accepting donations of wrapping supplies and gift boxes.

Questions? Contact Coleen Bradley at 541-535-3828 or [email protected].

It’s a simple way to brighten the holidays for a neighbor in need.

More Info: Holiday Gift Tree • Talent, OR

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

Add to Preferred Sources

Comments