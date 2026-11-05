📅 Adopt a local family: Holiday Gift Tree runs through Dec. 11

📢 Adopt a local family through Talent’s Holiday Gift Tree

The City of Talent and Jackson County Fire District #5 are running a Holiday Gift Tree Program at Talent City Hall, 110 E Main St starting November 16, 2026.

How it works:

Stop by City Hall and pick a tag from the tree

from the tree Buy the wish-list gift on the tag

on the tag Return the unwrapped gift with the recipient’s name to City Hall during regular hours: Mon–Thu: 8:30 am–4:30 pm Fri: 8:30 am–1:00 pm

with the recipient’s name to City Hall during regular hours: Deadline to drop off gifts is December 11, 2026

They’re also accepting donations of wrapping supplies and gift boxes.

Questions? Contact Coleen Bradley at 541-535-3828 or [email protected].

It’s a simple way to brighten the holidays for a neighbor in need.