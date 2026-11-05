📢 Talent seeking residents for multiple city boards

📢 Help shape Talent: openings on city boards

The City of Talent has several openings on its advisory committees and commissions for people who live within city limits (with some flexibility for the Economic Development Commission).

Here’s what’s open:

Economic Development Commission – All 7 seats are open as the group is being reconvened. Meets about 4–6 times per year . Ideal for people familiar with commercial development or business investment; some members may qualify by owning a business or commercial property in town , even if they don’t live here.

Planning Commission – 4 of 7 positions will be open for appointment in January 2027 . Handles land use decisions and zoning advice. Usually meets the 4th Tuesday of the month .

Together 4 Talent (T4T) – Works on community-building, sustainability, and citizen participation. Meets monthly .

Talent Public Arts Committee (TPAC) – 1 alternate vacancy . Promotes and supports public art. Meets 1st Monday at 5pm at the Community Center, 104 E Main Street .

Traffic Safety & Transportation Commission – 1 vacant seat. Reviews traffic safety and control issues. Meets about every other month.

To apply, go to the city’s Committees & Commissions page for details and the application form.