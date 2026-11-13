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🏥 Takoma Park Healthcare Roles With Multiple Openings
Takoma Park is busy in the healthcare world right now, especially in behavior support. If you like helping kids and families, these roles are worth a look.
Registered Behavior Technician (RBT) – School Based, Morning Hours
- Employer: Accurate ABA
- Location: Takoma Park, MD
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $24–$30/hour
- Benefits: Sign-on bonus, health/vision/dental, PTO, 401(k), CEUs, professional development, referral program
Work 1:1 with students using ABA, under a BCBA’s guidance. Great fit if you’re an RBT who wants school-based hours, strong support, and room to grow in the field.
Alternate listing: Same RBT role on Indeed
BCBA / BCaBA – Positive Behavior Supports (Team PBS)
- Employer: Positive Behavior Supports Corp. (PBS)
- Location: Takoma Park, MD
- Type: Full-time (BCBA-owned organization)
- Pay: Competitive; see PBS compensation estimator linked in posting
- Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, PTO, paid holidays, quarterly bonus (up to 10% of annual salary), sign-on bonus in select areas, 401(k) with match, CEUs, annual conference
Lead ABA programs for children and families in home, school, and community settings. Ideal if you’re a BCBA or BCaBA who wants flexible caseloads, strong clinical support, and clear growth paths.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back—behavior roles in Takoma Park open and close fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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