Takoma Park is busy in the healthcare world right now, especially in behavior support. If you like helping kids and families, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Accurate ABA

Accurate ABA Location: Takoma Park, MD

Type: Part-time

Pay: $24–$30/hour

Benefits: Sign-on bonus, health/vision/dental, PTO, 401(k), CEUs, professional development, referral program

Work 1:1 with students using ABA, under a BCBA’s guidance. Great fit if you’re an RBT who wants school-based hours, strong support, and room to grow in the field.

Alternate listing: Same RBT role on Indeed

Employer: Positive Behavior Supports Corp. (PBS)

Location: Takoma Park, MD

Type: Full-time (BCBA-owned organization)

Pay: Competitive; see PBS compensation estimator linked in posting

Competitive; see PBS compensation estimator linked in posting Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, PTO, paid holidays, quarterly bonus (up to 10% of annual salary), sign-on bonus in select areas, 401(k) with match, CEUs, annual conference

Lead ABA programs for children and families in home, school, and community settings. Ideal if you’re a BCBA or BCaBA who wants flexible caseloads, strong clinical support, and clear growth paths.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back—behavior roles in Takoma Park open and close fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.